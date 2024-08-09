About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Console

La console LG rafraîchit uniformément votre espace pour créer un environnement confortable et paisible. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Console1

Console

Un confort thermique et visuel avec une solution installée au bas des murs.

Fonctionnalités
Fonctionnalités
Nous contacter

Flux D'air Confortable

En mode refroidissement, les ailettes envoient l'air froid vers le haut. En mode chauffage, les ailettes envoient l'air chaud vers le bas ou simultanément vers le bas et le haut pour équilibrer la température de la pièce le plus rapidement possible.

Contrôle de la direction du flux d'air1

Contrôle de la direction du flux d'air

L'inclinaison du déflecteur se règle facilement à l'aide de la télécommande. Choisissez parmi 5 orientations différentes pour adapter le flux d'air à votre confort.

Respirez Un Air Plus Sain

Le système de filtration d'air comporte 3 étapes. Tout d'abord, le préfiltre antibactérien élimine les grosses particules de poussières. Ensuite, un filtre constitué d'enzymes détruit les allergènes. Enfin, le générateur d'ions (ioniseur) émet environ 1,2 millions d'ions qui éliminent une partie des particules (poussières et allergènes) en suspension dans l'air.

Gamme de consoles

Gamme de consoles

Nous contacter1

Nous Contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous Contacter En Savoir Plus