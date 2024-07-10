We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Accessibilité Web LG.com
Un environnement numérique égal pour tous
Nous pensons que tout le monde doit pouvoir utiliser notre site confortablement, indépendamment des limites ou des conditions physiques ou environnementales. Pour maintenir les standards d’accessibilité web de LG.com, nous avons mis en place la norme LWCAG (politique standard d’accessibilité web de LG.com) et surveillons constamment les problèmes d’accessibilité web.