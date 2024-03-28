Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Aspirateur balai CordZero A9 Kompressor avec station All-in-One™

Aspirateur balai CordZero All-in-One™

Beau à l’extérieur, intelligent à l’intérieur

Découvrez le nouvel aspirateur A9 Kompressor avec station All-in-One. Sa conception élégante et ingénieuse lui permet à la fois de stocker, charger et de vider automatiquement.

Beau à l’extérieur, intelligent à l’intérieur En savoir plus

Aspirateur CordZero au milieu d'une chambre

Aspirateur balai CordZero ™

Compressez la saleté, videz moins souvent

Compressez la saleté, videz moins souvent En savoir plus

Aspirateur CordZero au milieu d'une chambre

Aspirateur balai CordZero™ A9 Kompressor

Un nettoyage intelligent et puissant

Un nettoyage intelligent et puissant En savoir plus

Plus d’informations sur les Aspirateurs LG

Grâce à leurs diverses fonctionnalités, les gammes d’aspirateurs LG vous faciliteront la vie et vous aideront à maintenir une propreté sans poussière dans votre logement.

