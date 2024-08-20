Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Découvrez notre large sélection de moniteurs LG

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu avec le moniteur de jeu LG 49 pouces 240 Hz UltraGear™.

Découvrez notre large sélection de moniteurs LG En savoir plus

Moniteurs Gaming

Moniteurs Gaming

Conçu pour le jeu

Vous pouvez récolter les lauriers de la victoire avec le matériel de jeu UltraGear™.
Conçu pour le jeu En savoir plus
Taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz

Taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz

Réagissez plus vite que jamais

Les moniteurs de jeu LG OLED 240 Hz permettent de profiter de visuels plus fluides pour un rendu plus net avec un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG).

Écran LG OLED

Écran LG OLED

Immersion complète dans le jeu

L’écran LG OLED et ses couleurs précises permet aux joueurs de s'immerger au cœur du jeu.

Conception spécialement pensée pour les joueurs

Conception axée sur le joueur

Conçu pour une immersion totale dans le jeu

Les joueurs ont l’impression de se trouver au centre de l’action grâce à un design optimisé pour le jeu.

Intelligence et moniteurs TV.

Intelligence et moniteurs TV

Profitez simultanément d’un moniteur et d’un téléviseur

Vous pouvez vous concentrer sur l’affichage des appareils connectés et regarder vos contenus préférés avec des applications de streaming.

Profitez simultanément d’un moniteur et d’un téléviseur En savoir plus
webOS22.

webOS22

Configurez des profils en fonction de vos goûts

webOS22 vous permet de parcourir une grande variété d’émissions et de films sans effort.

Connexion sans fil intelligente.

Connexion sans fil intelligente

Regardez facilement tout ce que vous aimez

Vous pouvez facilement partager du contenu depuis un appareil intelligent vers votre moniteur via AirPlay 2 ou un partage d’écran.

Design élégant.

Design élégant

Un design simple, adapté à tous les espaces

Le design élégant s’adapte à tous les espaces et prend peu de place.

Optimisez votre productivité

UltraWide Monitors.

Moniteurs UltraWide

Plus de visibilité
pour une créativité décuplée 

Profitez d’une vue panoramique et immergez-vous dans le contenu de votre choix grâce à l’écran élargi du moniteur LG.

Plus de visibilité<br> pour une créativité décuplée  En savoir plus
Moniteurs 4K et 5K

Moniteurs 4K et 5K

Des images précises et éclatantes jusqu'au moindre détail

Écran idéal pour les professionnels avec une haute résolution et une qualité d’image exceptionnelle.

En savoir plus
Moniteurs FHD et QHD.

FHD et QHD

Le standard des moniteurs LG

Les moniteurs FHD et QHD de LG sont les plus basiques et les plus populaires. Ils sont compatibles avec la plupart des usages.

En savoir plus
Moniteurs Ergo.

Moniteurs Ergo

Un poste de travail confortable et personnalisable

Les moniteurs Ergo offrent une grande amplitude de mouvements et une flexibilité inégalée afin de trouver la position optimale.

En savoir plus

