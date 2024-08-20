Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Du 14 août au 8 septembre 2024

LG Gaming Weeks

Entrez dans un nouveau monde immersif avec les moniteurs Gaming LG UltraGear™ OLED et profitez d'offres exclusives !

LG Gaming Weeks J'en profite !

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

Découvrez votre moniteur idéal

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce au moniteur de jeu LG UltraGearTM  OLED 240Hz.

Découvrez votre moniteur idéal En savoir plus

Au-delà de vos divertissements

Moniteurs pour jeu.

Moniteurs de jeu

Conçu pour le jeu

Conçu pour le jeu En savoir plus
0,03 ms (GtG) & 240 Hz.

0,03 ms (GtG) & 240 Hz

Rapidité et Fluidité

Les premiers moniteurs de jeu OLED 240 Hz au monde permettent de profiter de visuels plus fluides et plus clairs avec 0,03 ms (GtG).

Ecran LG OLED.

Ecran LG OLED

Les jeux prennent vie

Grâce à l’écran LG OLED aux couleurs précises, les joueurs peuvent profiter d’un jeu réaliste.

Conception centrée sur le joueur.

Conception centrée sur le joueur

Une expérience de jeu immersive

Un design optimisé pour que les joueurs aient l'impression d'être au centre du jeu.

Moniteurs intelligents et de téléviseur.

Moniteurs de téléviseur

Profitez à la fois du téléviseur et du moniteur

Profitez à la fois du téléviseur et du moniteur En savoir plus
webOS22.

webOS22

Découvrez de nouveaux favoris

Vous pouvez explorer une variété d’émissions et de films sans effort grâce à la technologie webos22.

Connexion sans fil intelligente.

Connexion sans fil intelligente

Regardez en streaming ce que vous aimez

Vous pouvez facilement partager du contenu à partir de votre appareil intelligent sur votre moniteur à l’aide de la technologie AirPlay ou du partage d’écran.

Design simple.

Design simple

S’intègre bien dans votre intérieur

Son design élégant s'adapte à tous les espaces et ne prend pas beaucoup de place.

Différents moniteurs pour votre productivité

Moniteurs UltraWide.

Moniteurs UltraWide

Plus de visibilité pour plus de créativité

Plus de visibilité pour plus de créativité En savoir plus
Moniteurs UHD 4K & 5K.

Moniteurs UHD 4K & 5K

Qualité d’image exceptionnelle

L’écran parfait pour les professionnels grâce à la haute résolution et une qualité d’image exceptionnelle.

En savoir plus
Moniteurs FHD et QHD.

Moniteurs FHD et QHD

Fidèle aux fondamentaux

Le moniteur FHD et QHD LG est le moniteur le plus basique et populaire qui s’adapte à presque toutes les situations.

En savoir plus
Moniteurs ergonomiques.

Moniteurs ergonomiques

Placez le là où vous en avez besoin

Ce moniteur offre une grande liberté de mouvement et une grande flexibilité pour trouver la position la plus confortable.

En savoir plus

Expérience

Améliorez votre vie grâce à nos conseils.

UltraGear™, nouvelle classe d’immersion de jeu.

Rapidité et Fluidité

En savoir plus
Plus fin et plus léger, qu’est-ce que la New LG gram ?

Plus fin et plus léger
C’est la nouvelle gamme LG gram

En savoir plus
Enregistrez vos produits, Obtenez des informations utiles.

Enregistrez vos produits, Obtenez plus d’informations

En savoir plus

En savoir plus sur les moniteurs LG

Elargissez votre point de vue grâce aux moniteurs LG qui s’adaptent aussi bien aux besoins des utilisateurs professionnels, aux joueurs, aux artistes graphistes et amateurs de multimédia. Découvrez des moniteurs d'ordinateur au design fin, aux couleurs éclatantes et aux mouvements réalistes pour une expérience visuelle optimale.

Parcourir la gamme de Moniteurs LG

Devenez Membre LG

Profitez gratuitement de nos avantages et nos offres promotionnelles,

ansi que de nos services exclusifs en devenant Membre LG

Coupon de bienvenue

Profitez de 10% de réduction* sur votre premier achat en devenant membre LG

Paiement personnalisé

Choisissez le moyen de paiement qui vous convient le mieux, profitez d’un paiement via CB en 3x 4x sans frais, ou bien d’un financement en 10x.

Livraison offerte

Livraison gratuite et rapide jusqu’à votre porte.

Vous avez besoin d’aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous aider en cas de besoin.

Obtenir de l’assistance