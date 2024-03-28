Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
XBOOM XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S

Un son détonnant
Mettez-le à fond !

Avec la LG XBOOM XL7S, pimentez la soirée ! Un son puissant et de nombreuses fonctionnalités pour assurer l'ambiance.

Un son détonnant<br> Mettez-le à fond ! En savoir plus

XBOOM

Image d’une enceinte XL7S au cœur d’une soirée festive

LG XBOOM XL7S

Des sons audacieux joués très fort

Faites monter l’ambiance de la fête d’un cran grâce à l’enceinte LG XBOOM XL7S

Elle a une très grande portée et dispose également de diverses fonctions de divertissement

Des sons audacieux joués très fort En savoir plus Des sons audacieux joués très fort Acheter dès maintenant
Image de XBOOM pour montrer la basse

Son puissant

Suffisamment puissant pour pimenter votre soirée

Image de XBOOM pour montrer le mode karaoke

Anneau lumineux multicolore

Soyez plus festif grâce à l’anneau lumineux

Image de XBOOM avec un smartphone pour montrer la connectivité

Eclairage pixels dynamique

L'art du pixel provoque des vagues de plaisir

LG XBOOM 360

Un femme se détend dans son canapé en profitant de la musique  avec le système XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Plongez dans une expérience sonore à 360°

Découvrez le son omnidirectionnel à un autre niveau

Plongez dans une expérience sonore à 360° En savoir plus
Image de XO3 pour montrer le son 360°

Son 360° authentique

Son périphérique équilibré et puissant

Une femme observant le XO3 allumé

Eclairage émotionnel 360°

Illuminez vos vibrations avec un éclairage à 360° personnalisable

Image d’un XO3 pour montrer le IP54

Etanche et anti-poussière (IP54)

Apportez votre musique n’importe où et n’importe quand

LG XBOOM Go

Image du modèle XG7Q éclairé

LG XBOOM Go XG7Q

Diffusez, éclairez, et boostez

Diffusez votre musique, adaptez l’éclairage à l’ambiance et profitez de la puissance sonore de LG XBOOM Go

Diffusez, éclairez, et boostez En savoir plus
Image de XBOOM Go pour montrer l’éclairage

Éclairage de la scène

L’ambiance sous les projecteurs grâce à l’éclairage de scène

Image de XBOOM Go pour montrer l’éclairage multicolore

Éclairage multicolore

Donner de la couleur à chaque musique

Image de XBOOM Go pour montrer la norme d’étanchéité et anti-poussière IP67

IP67

Vous aimez les aventures en plein air

Barres de son LG

Image d’une barre de son USC9S qui s’accorde parfaitement avec les modèles LG OLED C

Barre de son LG SC9S

L’accessoire parfaitement compatible avec les modèles LG OLED C

Découvrez un son plus immersif grâce à une conception sans faille

L’accessoire parfaitement compatible avec les modèles LG OLED C En savoir plus L’accessoire parfaitement compatible avec les modèles LG OLED C Acheter dès maintenant
Image de jeu.

WOW Orchestra

Crée un son captivant grâce au téléviseur et barre de son LG

Image d'un téléviseur allumé équipé d'une barre de son LG montrant la diffusion de musique en HD Streaming

Expérience sonore immersive

Découvrez la qualité sonore d’une salle de spectacle grâce au Dolby Atmos

Image de barre de son LG montrant la connectivité

Interface WOW

Contrôle facile de la barre de son et du téléviseur LG à l’aide d’une télécommande unique

Plus d’informations sur le ENCEINTES XBOOM LG

Ecouter votre musique comme il se doit grâce à un système de son LG. Que vous aimiez avoir des enceintes petites et discrètes, ou au design classique qui s’intègrent à votre décoration intérieure, vous trouverez le système de son parfait ici.

Parcourir la gamme de ENCEINTES XBOOM LG

