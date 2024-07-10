Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Encastrable

encastrable

Nouvelle gamme encastrable LG, le design de la cuisine réinventée.

LG Instaview™ : toquez deux fois pour voir ce qui se prépare

Fours

Fours

En savoir plus
Plaques à induction

Plaques à induction

En savoir plus
Lave-vaisselle

Lave-vaisselle

En savoir plus

Pourquoi choisir nos fours ?

Fours LG Instaview™

Fours LG Instaview™

Une expérience culinaire simplifiée et maîtrisée, que vous allez adorer.

Une expérience culinaire simplifiée et maîtrisée, que vous allez adorer.
LG

LG Instaview™ 

Toquez deux fois, voyez l’intérieur, préservez la chaleur.

LG

LG Steam™ 

Cuisson vapeur uniforme et delicate pour préserver les nutriments.

LG

LG EasyClean™ 

Préservez l’éclat de votre four en 10 minutes seulement*.

Fours encastrables

Les plats que vous adorez, cuisinés comme vous les désirez.

Découvrez l'harmonie entre innovation technologique et art culinaire avec nos fours InstaView™️ dotés de différentes fonctions telles que la cuisson à la vapeur à 100 %, la cuisson sous vide, la friture légère, et le système ProBake pour une cuisson uniforme sur tous les niveaux. Laissez-vous emporter par une palette de recettes diversifiées. D’autant plus, nos fours se nettoient en un temps record de 10 minutes. Parce que pour nous le style et l'élégance ne sont pas seulement une question d'esthétique; Cuisinez avec style et facilité.

L'Art de la flexibilité

Plongez dans une aventure culinaire sans précédent grâce à la table à induction LG, où le design et la flexibilité s'unissent pour créer une expérience de cuisson incomparable. Avec le curseur tactile Slider, ajustez facilement la taille des foyers et la température selon vos besoins, offrant une liberté totale pour préparer une variété de plats.

Le design épuré, caractérisé par un verre noir aux bords biseautés et un affichage LED blanc, offre à votre cuisine une esthétique moderne et sophistiquée. Cette fusion harmonieuse entre élégance et praticité fait de votre espace culinaire un lieu où la beauté rencontre la fonctionnalité, pour une expérience culinaire aussi plaisante que pratique.

Pourquoi choisir nos plaques de cuisson à induction  ?”

“Plaques à induction LG”

“Plaques à induction LG”

Vos plats cuisinés en toute flexibilité.

Vos plats cuisinés en toute flexibilité.
LG

Zones Flex

pour un plaisir culinaire inifini selon la taille de vos plats

LG

Contrôle slider et indépendant des foyers

Bénéficiez d’un contrôle simplifié et précis de la cuisson.

LG

Puissance Max 3.7kW°

Montée en température rapide* avec le mode boost.

Plaques à induction

La quintessence d'une cuisine harmonieuse.

Explorez l'univers de la cuisson par induction avec nos plaques, et apportez une touche d'élégance à votre décor. La puissance élevée et la fonction Boost vous offrent une cuisson d'une efficacité maximale et une rapidité inégalée, vous permettant de contrôler précisément chaque zone de cuisson. Cuisinez avec style, puissance et élégance.

L'Art de la flexibilité

Explorez une nouvelle dimension culinaire grâce à votre table à induction LG alliant design et flexibilité. Ajustez facilement la taille des foyers et la montée en température grâce au curseur tactile Slider, pour une liberté de cuisson selon la taille de vos plats.

Associée à un design épuré, marqué par un verre noir aux quatre côtés biseautés et un affichage LED blanc, cette symbiose offre une esthétique moderne qui s’intègre facilement à votre cuisine.

Puissance à l‘état pur

Plongez dans une cuisson rapide et puissante avec le mode Boost de votre table à induction LG. Dotée d'une puissance maximale de 3,7 kW, cette fonction accélère la préparation de vos plats, avec puissance et rapidité. Transformez ainsi votre cuisine en un espace d'efficacité et de maîtrise culinaire.Plongez dans une cuisson rapide et puissante avec le mode Boost de votre table à induction LG. Dotée d'une puissance maximale de 3,7 kW, cette fonction accélère la préparation de vos plats, avec puissance et rapidité. Transformez ainsi votre cuisine en un espace d'efficacité et de maîtrise culinaire.

Hotte

Simplicité et synchronisation au cœur de votre cuisine.

Plongez dans une expérience de cuisson sans effort avec notre hotte aspirante dotée d'une aspiration puissante. La particularité qui la distingue ? La synchronisation avec votre plaque de cuisson. Grâce à notre innovation, la hotte s'allume et s'éteint automatiquement en tandem avec la plaque, vous offrant une coordination parfaite. L'appairage facile via l'application ThinQ assure une connectivité sans faille. Profitez d'une cuisine plus intelligente, sans compromis. 

