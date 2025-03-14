Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
FAQ

Découvrez maintenant nos réponses aux questions relatives
à votre parcours sur notre site.

 

Questions fréquemment posées

Questions fréquemment posées

Découvrez maintenant nos réponses aux questions relatives à votre parcours sur notre site.

Q.
Est-il obligatoire de créer un compte MyLG pour commander sur la Boutique en Ligne LG ?
A.

  • Non, il n'est pas obligatoire d'avoir un compte MyLG si vous souhaitez naviguer sur la Boutique en Ligne LG et passer une commande.
    Cependant, il est important que vous disposiez d'une adresse e-mail et d'un numéro de téléphone mobile valides car il vous sera demandé de les saisir lors de la procédure d'achat, vos informations étant utilisées
    notamment pour vous adresser les détails de votre commande ( confirmation de commande, mise à jour sur le suivi de votre commande…).
    Veillez à conserver précieusement ces informations car elles sont nécessaires pour effectuer toute action liée à votre commande.
    Pour en savoir plus sur l’utilisation de vos données : https://www.lg.com/fr/privacy/

    Nous vous recommandons de créer un compte pour profiter des avantages mentionnés dans la réponse suivante.

Q.
Quels sont les avantage de créer un compte MyLG ?
A.

  • Le fait d'avoir un compte peut rendre l'expérience plus pratique pour vous, car il vous permet de :
    - Recevoir des offres exclusives et des avantages spéciaux
    - Suivre facilement votre commande
    - Enregistrer facilement vos produits
    - Stocker certains détails tels que votre adresse de livraison préférée pour des paiements plus faciles et plus rapides
    - Obtenir un support client dédié

Q.
Comment créer un compte ?
A.

  • Pour créer votre compte sur la boutique en ligne LG :
    - Cliquez sur « Se connecter / S’inscrire » qui se trouve en haut à droite du site lg.com/fr puis sur « Inscrivez-vous maintenant »
    - Renseignez votre adresse e-mail ainsi que les autres informations requise pour votre inscription
    - Validez votre création de compte en cliquant sur « S’inscrire »

Q.
Comment modifier un compte ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez gérer votre compte et d'autres informations personnelles en suivant à tout moment les étapes suivantes:
    - Connectez vous dans votre espace à l’aide de votre adresse e-mail et votre mot de passe
    - Allez dans la rubrique « Mon profil » afin de visualiser vos informations
    - Cliquez sur « Editer mon profil »
    - Modifier vos informations personnelles
    - Cliquez sur « Enregistrer le profil »

Q.
Comment réinitialiser le mot de passe oublié ?
A.

  • Rendez-vous sur « Se connecter / S’inscrire » :
    - Cliquez sur « mot de passe oublié ? » puis renseignez l’adresse e-mail qui a servi à la création de votre compte
    - Un e-mail de réinitialisation de mot de passe vous sera envoyé sous quelques minutes. Veillez à vérifier dans votre courrier indésirable ou votre dossier spam en cas de non réception.
    - Suivez les instructions dans l’e-mail

Q.
Comment s’inscrire à la newsletter ?
A.

  • Afin d’être informé de l'actualité de la boutique en ligne et de nos offres exclusives :
    Lors de votre création de compte MyLG, cochez la case pour « le traitement de vos données personnelles à des fins de prospection ».
    Dans votre profil, cochez la case pour « le traitement de vos données personnelles à des fins de prospection ».

Q.
Comment se désinscrire à la newsletter ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez vous désabonner de la newsletter :
    Via votre compte MyLG
    - Connectez-vous à votre compte MyLG en cliquant « Se connecter / S’inscrire »
    - Cliquez sur le menu « Profil »
    - Décochez la case pour « le traitement de vos données personnelles à des fins de prospection »
    Via newsletters reçue, vous pouvez également cliquer sur le lien de désinscription présent dans toutes nos newsletters

Q.
Comment les informations nominatives et personnelles sont traitées ?
A.

  • Les données personnelles collectées par LG Electronics France et ses partenaires restent strictement confidentielles.
    Elles sont collectées aux fins de gestion de votre commande, notamment pour la livraison et la facturation, et de la connaissance client.
    Elles sont conservées pendant la durée nécessaire à la réalisation de ces finalités, dans les conditions décrites dans la Politique de Confidentialité https://www.lg.com/fr/privacy/

    Si vous avez des questions à propos de la Politique de Confidentialité ou de nos pratiques en matière de protection des données, contactez-nous :
    Par e-mail à l’adresse suivante: lg.donneesperso@lgepartner.com ou dpo-eu@lge.com
    Par courrier à l’adresse « Service Clients LG Electronics France, 25 Quai du Président Paul Doumer, 92400 Courbevoie »
    En composant le 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2
    Dans la Rubrique « Contact / Contactez-nous » sur les Sites et Applications

     

Q.
Comment conserver un panier d’une visite à l’autre ?
A.

  • Si vous avez besoin de temps pour réfléchir avant votre achat, vous avez la possibilité de conserver les produits ajoutés au panier avant de finaliser votre commande.
    Avec un compte MyLG, le panier est conservé pendant 72h, mais cela ne garantit pas la disponibilité du produit.
    Sans compte MyLG, le panier est conservé pendant 1h, mais cela ne garantit pas la disponibilité du produit.

Q.
Comment passer une commande sur la boutique en ligne LG ?
A.

  • 1) Sélection de(s) article(s)
    Vous pouvez parcourir les articles proposés dans les différentes catégories (en haut du site), vous avez également l’option de recherche en haut à droite.
    Sélectionnez les articles que vous souhaitez acheter et ajoutez au panier*.
    Vous avez le choix de finaliser votre panier ou de continuer vos achats.
    (* Nombre d’articles limité à 3 par panier)

    2) Validation de commande et Paiement
    Indiquez vos coordonnées, l’endroit où vous souhaitez que le colis soit livré.
    Choisissez le mode de paiement désiré, cochez la case «J’ai lu et accepte les Conditions Générales de LG » puis cliquez sur "Je finalise ma commande".
    Il vous suffit ensuite de suivre les instructions relatives à chaque option de paiement. Une fois le paiement validé, un e-mail automatique de confirmation vous est envoyé;

Q.
Comment connaitre le suivi de la commande ?
A.

  • Vous recevrez les e-mails récapitulant l’état de votre commande :
    - Confirmation de commande
    - Confirmation d’expédition avec un lien de suivi du transporteur

Q.
Dans quel délai la commande sera-t-elle traitée ?
A.

  • Votre commande est traitée sous 48h (hors week-end).
    Veuillez noter qu'à l'occasion de certaines périodes (vacances, soldes, etc… ) ou d'autres événements indépendants de notre volonté, il peut y avoir un léger retard dans le temps de traitement.
    En cas de retard, nous mettrons tout en œuvre pour traiter votre commande dans les plus brefs délais.

Q.
Comment annuler ou modifier une commande ?
A.

  • Vous avez la possibilité d’annuler votre commande dans le cas ou votre commande n’a pas encore été préparée par notre entrepôt.
    En revanche, il sera impossible d’y apporter les modifications.
    Pour annuler votre commande :
    - Rendez-vous sur « Mes commandes »
    - Cliquez sur le bouton « Annuler »

Q.
Le nombre de produits par commande est-il limité ?
A.

  • La vente sur le Site est limitée à 3 Produits par panier.
    De plus, la vente sur le Site est limitée à 3 Produits par catégorie par an (Téléviseurs, SoundBar, XBoom, Casques & Ecouteurs, Moniteurs, Vidéoprojecteurs, PC Portables,
    Lave-linge, Sèche-linge, Lave-vaisselle, Réfrigérateurs, Cave à vin, Micro-ondes, Aspirateurs).
    Toute revente des produits LG achetés sur le Site est strictement interdite. En cas de non-respect de cette interdiction, LG se réserve le droit de prendre toute mesure à l’égard du Client,
    notamment, sans préjudice de tout autre droit, de restreindre la vente de Produits au Client, d’annuler toute commande, et/ou de suspendre le compte du Client.

Q.
Quels sont les moyens de paiement disponibles sur la boutique en ligne LG ?
A.

  • Vous avez la possibilité de payer par carte bancaire ou par PayPal.
    Les paiements sont totalement sécurisés par notre partenaire.

Q.
Quelles sont les cartes bancaires acceptées sur la boutique en ligne LG ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez utiliser les cartes de paiement suivantes: CB, MasterCard

Q.
Comment LG sécurise le paiement ?
A.

  • LG et son partenaire ont adopté le procédé de cryptage SSL (Secure Socket Layers) qui permet de protéger toutes les données relatives à vos commandes
    (y compris votre nom, adresse, numéro de carte bancaire et numéro de contrôle) afin que les informations que vous communiquez à LG en charge de la prise de commande et des paiements soient protégées
    lors de leur transmission au partenaire.

Q.
Les informations bancaires sont elles stockées par LG France ?
A.

  • Non, LG France ne stocke pas vos informations bancaires.
    Lorsque vous choisissez une option de paiement en ligne, vous serez redirigé vers notre partenaire Search Engine Business France pour traiter votre paiement.
    Les informations bancaires sont traitées en toute sécurité par Search Engine Business France et les banques correspondantes, sans qu'aucune information sensible ne nous soit transmise.
    Nous ne recevons que des informations limitées nécessaires pour vérifier si le paiement de votre commande a été validé.
    Pour en savoir plus sur le traitement de vos données bancaires, merci de bien vouloir consulter les conditions générales de Search Engine Business France.

Q.
Comment recevoir la facture ?
A.

  • Vous recevrez votre facture par e-mail. Vous devez conserver la facture comme preuve d’achat pour l’exercice de vos droits à garantie, rétractation, et retour de quelque nature que ce soit.
    Une facture papier peut vous être adressée si vous en faites la demande à LG à l’adresse suivante :
    LG Electronics France
    A l’attention de LG OBS
    LG Electronics France, 25 Quai du Président Paul Doumer, 92400 Courbevoie

Q.
Le paiement en plusieurs fois est-il disponible ?
A.

  • LG France vous offre une solution de paiement en plusieurs fois sans frais avec votre carte bancaire par le biais de son partenaire Alma.
     
    Cette facilité de paiement est proposée : 
    à partir de 100€ d’achats jusqu’à 6000€ pour les paiements en 3 fois
    à partir de 300€ d’achats jusqu’à 6000€ pour les paiements en 4 fois

Q.
Quelles sont les conditions pour bénéficier du paiement en plusieurs fois ?
A.

  • Alma réserve cette offre aux particuliers (personnes physiques majeures) titulaires d’une carte bancaire émise en France possédant une date de validité supérieure à la durée du financement choisie.
    Les Cartes Bancaire, Visa, MasterCard sont acceptées. Les cartes prépayées et e-card ne sont pas acceptées.

Q.
Comment bénéficier de cette facilité de paiement ?
A.

  • Après avoir terminé votre commande, il vous suffit de sélectionner le mode de paiement « Paiement en plusieurs fois sans frais avec ALMA ».
    Vous êtes alors redirigé vers la page d’Alma affichant le récapitulatif détaillé de votre commande et la demande de financement personnalisée, que vous devez ensuite valider.
    Vous saisissez votre numéro de carte bancaire. Le clic sur le bouton “payer” est associé à la prise de connaissance des conditions générales client d'Alma ainsi que les conditions particulières Alma pour les clients de
    LG Electronics France, et vaut consentement à contracter et constitue une acceptation irrévocable et sans réserve. 
    Alma se réserve le droit d’accepter ou de refuser votre demande de paiement en plusieurs fois, notamment pour éviter toute fraude.

Q.
Comment fonctionne le paiement en plusieurs fois ?
A.

  • Le paiement en 3 fois sans frais par carte bancaire vous permet de régler la commande effectuée sur notre Site de la façon suivante :
    - un apport obligatoire, débité le jour du paiement correspondant à un tiers de la commande,
    - deux mensualités, correspondant chacune à un tiers de la commande, prélevées à M+1 et M+2 après.

    Le paiement en 3 fois sans frais à partir de 100€ d’achat et jusqu’à 6000€
    Exemple : Pour un achat de 120€ effectué le 01/04/2022, vous payez un apport de 40€ puis 2 mensualités de 40€ le 01/05/2022 et le 01/06/2022.

    Le paiement en 4 fois sans frais par carte bancaire vous permet de régler la commande effectuée sur notre Site de la façon suivante :
    - un apport obligatoire, débité le jour du paiement correspondant à un quart de la commande,
    - trois mensualités, correspondant chacune à un quart de la commande, prélevées à M+1, M+2 et M+3 après.

    Le paiement en 4 fois sans frais à partir de 300€ d’achat et jusqu’à 6000€
    Exemple : Pour un achat de 400€ effectué le 01/04/2022, vous payez un apport de 100€ puis 3 mensualités de 100€ le 01/05/2022, le 01/06/2022 et le 01/07/2022.

Q.
Une fois validée, est-il possible d’annuler le paiement en plusieurs fois ?
A.

  • Vous disposez d’un délai de rétractation de 14 jours pour renoncer à la facilité de paiement octroyée par Alma.

Q.
Le paiement en 10 fois est-il disponible ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez payer votre commande en 10 fois par un crédit à partir de 800€ d’achats jusqu’à 10 000€ avec ALMA.
    Notre partenaire ALMA vous propose une offre de crédit affecté sans assurance valable de 800€ à 10 000€ en 10 mois.

Q.
Quelles sont les conditions pour bénéficier du paiement en 10 fois ?
A.

  • Cette offre de crédit affecté sans assurance avec apport obligatoire, est réservée aux particuliers (personnes physiques majeures) résidant en France.

Q.
Comment bénéficier de ce financement en 10 fois ?
A.

  • Après avoir terminé votre commande, il vous suffit de sélectionner le mode de paiement « Paiement en 10 fois ».
    Vous êtes alors redirigé vers la page internet ALMA, notre partenaire, affichant le récapitulatif détaillé de votre commande et la demande de financement personnalisée, que vous devez ensuite valider et signer.
    Vous saisissez vos informations personnelles, vous prenez connaissance des conditions générales du crédit auquel vous souhaitez souscrire qui vous sont fournies sous format PDF afin que vous puissiez en prendre connaissance,
    avant de les accepter. Vous notifiez ensuite votre acceptation par signature électronique.
    Vos données personnelles seront traitées par Alma SAS en tant que responsable de traitement afin d’étudier votre demande de crédit. Elles ne seront en aucun cas transmises à LG Electronics France.
    Pour plus d’informations sur le traitement de vos données personnelles par Alma SAS ou pour exercer vos droits concernant ces données personnelles, consultez la Politique de Confidentialité d’Alma SAS.

    Sauf preuve contraire, les données enregistrées par ALMA constituent la preuve de l’ensemble des transactions passées entre vous et ALMA.

    Si vous demandez à bénéficier d’une solution de financement proposée par ALMA, les informations en rapport à votre commande seront transmises à ALMA, qui les utilisera à des fins d’étude de votre demande pour l’octroi,
    la gestion et le recouvrement de crédit.
    ALMA se réserve le droit d’accepter ou de refuser votre demande de financement en 10 fois. Vous disposez d’un délai de rétractation de 14 jours pour renoncer à votre crédit.

Q.
Comment fonctionne le paiement en 10 fois ?
A.

  • Le paiement en 10 fois par crédit vous permet de régler la commande effectuée sur notre Site de la façon suivante :
    - un apport obligatoire, débité le jour de la confirmation de votre commande correspondant à pourcentage de la commande,
    - un échelonnement du reste du montant de la commande sur le nombre de mensualités restantes,

    Le paiement en 10 fois à partir de 800€ d’achat et jusqu’à 10 000€
    Un crédit vous engage et doit être remboursé, vérifiez vos capacités de remboursement avant de vous engager.

Q.
Une fois validée, est-il possible d’annuler le paiement en 10 fois ?
A.

  • Vous disposez d’un délai de rétractation de 14 jours pour renoncer à votre crédit.

Q.
Quels sont les modes de livraison ?
A.

  • La livraison se fait exclusivement en France métropolitaine, hors îles non accessibles par la route (toute ou une partie de la journée), hors Corse et hors DROM COM.

    Il existe 4 types de livraison :
    Catégorie 1 : Livraison gratuite par UPS pour les produits suivants : Tous les produits de la catégorie Audio/Vidéo (jusqu'à 12 kg), Moniteurs (jusqu’à 27 pouces), Vidéoprojecteurs, PC Portables et tous les Micro-ondes et Aspirateurs.

    Catégorie 2 : Livraison au pied de l’immeuble effectuée par WARNING pour les produits suivants : Les Produits TV (jusqu’à 55 pouces), Moniteurs (à partir de 28 pouces).

    Catégorie 3 : Livraison et installation* au domicile effectuée par WARNING pour les produits suivants : Les téléviseurs OLED (à partir de 55 pouces à l’exception des références suivantes : OLED55G1/G2/G3, OLED65G1/G2/G3,
    OLED77G1/G2/G3, OLED83G2, OLED97G2, OLED77GX6LA, OLED77Z1/Z2/Z3), TV (à partir de 65 pouces), Lave-Linge, Sèche-Linge, Lave-Vaisselle hors encastrables, Réfrigérateurs hors Réfrigérateurs encastrables et Cave à Vin.
    *Installation : déballage, montage, raccordement eau et/ou électricité, mise sous tension, mise à niveau.

    Catégorie 4 : Livraison au domicile effectuée par WARNING pour les produits Audio/Vidéo (à partir de 12 kg), les téléviseurs OLED suivants : OLED55G1/G2/G3, OLED65G1/G2/G3, OLED77G1/G2/G3, OLED83G2/G3, OLED97G2/G3, OLED77Z1/Z2/Z3, 65ART90E6QA et les produits encastrables (Fous encastrables, Micro-ondes encastrables, Lave-vaisselle encastrables et Réfrigérateurs encastrables).
    Prestations non incluses : travaux de plomberie/électricité et installation de supports muraux d’écrans ou murs d’image.

Q.
Quels sont les délais de prise en charge de la commande par le transporteur ?
A.

  • Toutes vos commandes sont livrées dans un délai d’environ 7-10 jours ouvrés à compter de la confirmation d'expédition.

Q.
Quelle est la procédure en cas d’indisponibilité au moment de la livraison ?
A.

  • Catégorie 1 Livraison par UPS :
    Si vous n'êtes pas chez vous au moment de la livraison, le colis est alors déposé au point Relais le plus proche et vous êtes notifié par sms et/ou mail. Vous devrez alors vous présenter au point Relais indiqué
    muni d'une pièce d'identité pour le retirer.

    Chaque point Relais conservera le(s) Produit(s) pendant une période maximale de 14 jours à compter de leur dépôt. A l’issue de ce délai, si vous n’avez toujours pas retiré le(s) Produit(s), celui-ci sera retourné au transporteur et LG annulera automatiquement votre commande.
    Vous serez alors remboursé des sommes versées sur le même moyen de paiement que celui utilisé lors de votre commande.

    Catégories 2 à 4 Livraison sur rendez-vous par WARNING :
    Notre transporteur reprendra contact avec vous dans les cinq jours ouvrés suivant son premier passage afin de convenir d'un nouveau rendez-vous de livraison. En cas d’indisponibilité, vous devrez prévenir en amont le transporteur. La livraison dans un pays autre que ceux autorisés sur le Site depuis lequel la commande est passée n’est pas possible.
    Si vous n’êtes pas chez vous au moment de la seconde livraison, le transporteur nous retournera alors le(s) Produit(s) commandé(s) et LG annulera automatiquement votre commande.
    Vous serez alors remboursé des sommes versées sur le même moyen de paiement que celui utilisé lors de votre commande.

Q.
Quelle est la procédure pour une commande non reçue ?
A.

  • Si vous n’avez toujours pas reçu votre colis à 10 jours ouvrés après notre notification d’expédition, vous pouvez contacter le service client au 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2, service accessible du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h, hors jours fériés (service et appel gratuits).

Q.
Que faire si ma commande est perdue ?
A.

  • Si les détails de suivi du colis n'ont pas changé dans les jours qui suivent la confirmation d’expédition, nous vous demandons d'attendre le délai de livraison estimé, l’absence de modification des détails de suivi du colis pouvant être une erreur de suivi.
    Si vous ne recevez pas votre commande après le délai de livraison estimé, les détails de suivi du colis n'ont pas changé et vous n'avez reçu aucun e-mail ou message de notre part pour vous informer d'un retard dans la livraison de votre colis, veuillez nous contacter et nous prendrons des mesures pour vous assurer la réception de votre commande dans les plus brefs délais.

Q.
Qui contacter pour un produit abimé ?
A.

  • Nous vous invitons à contacter le service client au 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2, service accessible du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h, hors jours fériés (service et appel gratuits).

Q.
Quelle est la procédure pour la reprise d’ancien produit ?
A.

  • Les déchets d’équipements électriques et électroniques (DEEE) ne peuvent être jetés avec les déchets municipaux non triés en raison de la présence de substances dangereuses et de leurs effets potentiels sur l’environnement et la santé humaine.
    Sur demande de votre part lors de la prise de rendez-vous, le transporteur peut effectuer gratuitement la reprise de votre ancien appareil électrique ou électronique lors de la livraison du Produit acheté en remplacement dans la limite de la quantité et du type d’équipement vendu. Il vous suffit de l’indiquer lors de votre commande.

Q.
Est-il possible de modifier une adresse de livraison une fois que la commande a déjà été expédiée ?
A.

  • Malheureusement, une fois que votre commande sur la Boutique en Ligne LG est expédiée, elle doit être envoyée à l'adresse fournie au moment où vous avez passé votre commande.
    Si vous ne pouvez pas recevoir ou récupérer votre commande à l’adresse indiquée lors de votre commande, notre partenaire de livraison nous renverra votre commande.
    Dans ce cas, la commande sera annulée par LG. Vous pouvez passer une nouvelle commande avec la nouvelle adresse de livraison souhaitée.

Q.
Est-il possible de convenir d’une date ou d’un créneau horaire spécifique pour une livraison ?
A.

  • Catégorie 1 Livraison par UPS :
    La date de livraison vous sera notifiée par sms et/ou e-mail. Il faut compter un délai de 7 à 10 jours ouvrés à compter de la confirmation d’expédition.

    Catégorie 2 à 4 Livraison sur rendez-vous par WARNING :
    Le transporteur prendra contact avec vous dans les plus brefs délais pour convenir avec vous d’un rendez-vous de livraison (entre 7 et 10 jours ouvrés à compter de la confirmation de votre commande).
    LG ne peut être responsable de retard de livraison dû exclusivement à votre indisponibilité après proposition de rendez-vous par le transporteur.

Q.
Les produits en transit sont-ils assurés ?
A.

  • Tous les articles en transit sont assurés. Si vous pensez que l'article est endommagé à l'ouverture, nous vous demanderons de ne pas l'accepter et de nous le signaler immédiatement sur le bon de livraison.

Q.
Pourquoi la signature est-elle nécessaire lors de la réception du colis ?
A.

  • La plupart de nos envois contiennent des équipements de valeur et nous souhaitons nous assurer que nos clients reçoivent leurs produits en toute sécurité.
    Si vous n'êtes pas disponible à l'adresse de livraison indiquée pour accepter la livraison de votre produit, envisagez d'expédier l'article à une adresse où vous ou une personne de confiance serez disponible pour signer le bon de livraison lors de la réception de votre colis.

Q.
Que faire si la commande est arrivé plus tard que prévu ?
A.

  • Nous nous excusons sincèrement pour tout inconvénient que cela pourrait avoir causé.
    Nous faisons tout notre possible pour que votre expérience sur la Boutique en Ligne LG vous simplifie la vie, votre satisfaction étant importante pour nous.
    Dans de rares cas, il peut y avoir un léger retard dans le transit en raison d'événements indépendants de la volonté de nos partenaires logistiques.
    Nous vous tiendrons informé des délais de livraison estimés dans de tels cas.
    Néanmoins, vous disposez d’un délai de quatorze (14) jours ouvrés à compter de la réception de votre commande pour exercer votre droit de rétractation.

Q.
Que faire si un colis UPS a été livré à la mauvaise adresse ?
A.

  • Si l'état de votre commande ou les détails du suivi du colis montrent que le produit a été livré mais que vous ne l'avez pas reçu, veuillez vérifier si une personne dans votre entourage peut l'avoir reçu,
    par exemple une autre personne à votre domicile ou au bureau.
    Dans certains cas, les livreurs ne sont pas autorisés à entrer dans un bâtiment ou une société pour vous livrer le produit directement.
    Dans ce cas, veuillez vérifier si une personne présente à la réception de votre société ou à la barrière de sécurité/entrée de votre immeuble a reçu la livraison.
    Si la commande n'a pas été livrée à l’adresse indiquée lors de votre commande, vous pouvez contacter le service client au 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2, service accessible du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h
    et le samedi de 9h à 13h, hors jours fériés (service et appel gratuits) pour résoudre ce problème.

Q.
Que faire s'il manque un ou plusieurs articles lors de l’envoi de la commande ?
A.

  • Il est possible que votre commande ait été divisée en plusieurs envois en fonction de la disponibilité, de la quantité, du poids ou de la taille du produit.
    En cas d’indisponibilité du produit ou de disponibilité avec retard par rapport au délai de livraison annoncé lors de votre commande, nous vous en informerons immédiatement par e-mail.
    Votre confirmation d'expédition comprendra une liste de tous les produits inclus dans votre envoi.
    Pour suivre votre commande, veuillez consulter « Mes commandes ».
    Si un produit ou un article a été mentionné dans votre confirmation d'expédition, mais qu'il est absent de l'envoi qui vous a été livré, veuillez nous contacter dans les plus brefs délais suivant la livraison afin que l’on puisse vérifier l'état de vos articles manquants. Pour plus d’informations, consulter l’article 5.3 de nos Conditions Générales de Vente.

Q.
Quelle est la procédure à suivre en cas d’exercice de votre droit de rétractation ?
A.

  • Modalités d’exercice du droit de rétractation : pour exercer son droit de rétractation, le Client doit compléter les 3 étapes décrites ci-dessous :

     

    1ère étape : 

    Le Client, au plus tard dans les quatorze (14) jours suivant la date de réception de sa commande, doit remplir le formulaire ou la déclaration de rétractation envoyée à LG Electronics France situé 25 quai du Président Paul Doumer – CS 90139 – 92408 Courbevoie Cedex ou faire une demande de rétractation via le bouton « Retour » sur le Site.

    2e étape : 

    En complément de la demande ci-dessus, le Client doit obligatoirement envoyer à l’adresse mail serviceclient@boutique-lg.fr des photos, de l’emballage du Produit intact s’il n’a pas été ouvert ou du Produit et de son emballage si le Produit a été déballé, afin que LG puisse s’assurer du parfait état du Produit préalablement à la réexpédition du Produit par le Client.
    Les Produits doivent être retournés intacts, dans leur état d'origine, complets (emballage, accessoires, notice...) et, si possible, accompagnés d’une copie de la facture d'achat pour une gestion optimisée, afin que LG puisse en contrôler la conformité (erreur, défectueux, endommagé et/ou incomplet) et permettre leur re-commercialisation à l’état neuf.

    Il est rappelé que conformément à l’article L.221-23 du code de la consommation, la responsabilité du Client est susceptible d’être engagée par LG en cas de dépréciation du Produit résultant de manipulations autres que celles nécessaires pour établir sa nature, ses caractéristiques et son bon fonctionnement.

    3e étape :

    Le Client doit procéder à la réexpédition du produit pour lequel il souhaite exercer son droit de rétractation à l’adresse ci-dessous :
    Pantos - LG
    Boutique en Ligne LG
    5 Rue du Noyer aux Perdrix

    77170 SERVON

Q.
Combien coûte le retour d'un produit ?
A.

  • Les frais de retour du Produit, ainsi que le choix du transporteur, pour le retour du Produit sont à la charge du Client. 

    Dès lors, le transport de(s) Produit(s) retourné(s) par le Client dans le cadre de l’exercice de son droit de rétractation est placé sous la responsabilité du Client, LG ne pourra être tenue responsable de tout dommage ou problème lié au transport du Produit dans ce cadre.


    Attention, veuillez noter que certains articles ne peuvent être retournés par voie postale (UPS / Colissimo) en raison de leur nature (produits de plus de 30kg - trop volumineux / trop lourd comme le gros électroménager ou les télévisions grandes tailles par exemples). Pour ces produits, le Client devra faire appel à un transporteur de son choix.

    Estimation des frais de retour auprès d’un transporteur au choix du Client : entre 40€ et 200€.
    Cette estimation n’engage pas LG, les frais de retour pour le retour de votre Produit pouvant varier en fonction du choix du transporteur, du Produit et de la distance à parcourir par le transporteur pour récupérer le produit auprès du Client et le livrer à l’adresse susmentionnée.
    Le fait pour le Client de renvoyer le Produit dans le délai d’exercice du droit de rétractation, hors demande susmentionnée, ne suffit pas à manifester l’exercice de son droit de rétractation, il convient de respecter l’ensemble des étapes.

Q.
Quel est le délai de remboursement et par quel moyen de paiement se fait le remboursement ?
A.

  • Vous serez remboursé des sommes versées au plus tard dans les quatorze (14) jours ouvrés à compter de la date à laquelle LG a récupéré et contrôlé le(s) produit(s).
    Le remboursement sera effectué par le même moyen de paiement que celui utilisé pour la commande.

Q.
Comment trouver en ligne un produit vu en magasin ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez retrouver l’ensemble de nos produits ainsi que leur caractéristique sur notre site   https://www.lg.com/fr/

    Vous avez la possibilité d’utiliser notre fonction de recherche pour trouver un produit par mot-clé ou numéro de modèle.

     

Q.
À quelle fréquence les nouveaux produits sont-ils ajoutés dans la Boutique en Ligne LG ?
A.

  • Nous ajoutons fréquemment des produits dans notre Boutique en Ligne et proposons également de nouvelles ventes et promotions, alors revenez souvent pour découvrir de nouveaux produits et des offres intéressantes.

Q.
Comment contacter le service client ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez contacter notre service client en appelant le 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2 ou nous contacter par e-mail via https://www.lg.com/fr/support/contactez-nous/email-us/

    Notre service client est disponible uniquement du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h (service et appel gratuits).
    Le service client n'est pas disponible les dimanches et jours fériés.

     

Q.
Où trouver les informations sur les garanties des produits LG ?
A.

  • Vous pouvez retrouver toutes les informations sur les garanties de nos produits en vous rendant sur.  

    Information de garantie

Q.
Quelle est la durée de garantie du produit acheté sur la boutique en ligne LG ?
A.

  • Vous bénéficiez d’un délai de vingt-quatre (24) mois à compter de la délivrance du bien, sans préjudice de l'exercice des garanties légales rappelées dans les CGV.

Q.
Quelle est la procédure pour un produit en panne ?
A.

  • Vous devez contacter notre SAV lau 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2, service accessible du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h, hors jours fériés (service et appel gratuits) qui vous indiquera la démarche à suivre pour la réparation de votre produit.

Q.
Combien va coûter la réparation d’un produit cassé ?
A.

  • La panne est couverte mais pas la casse. Le centre de réparation agréé vous établira un devis (des frais sont à prévoir).
    Pour plus de détails, vous pouvez contacter notre SAV au 0 800 99 55 55, choix 2, service accessible du lundi au vendredi de 9h à19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h, hors jours fériés (service et appel gratuits).

Q.
Quels sont les éléments non couverts par la garantie ?
A.

  • La garantie ne couvre pas:
    - Les entretiens périodiques et les réparations ou remplacements de pièces par suite d'usure normale
    - Toute adaptation du produit qui serait nécessaire à des fins de mise en conformité avec les normes techniques ou de sécurité applicables dans un pays autre que celui pour lequel le produit a été conçu et fabriqué à l'origine
    - Les éléments consommables (éléments qu'il est prévu de remplacer périodiquement pendant la durée de vie du produit, par exemple les filtres, ampoules, etc.)
    - Les détériorations ou défauts du produit résultant de:

    1. Une mauvaise utilisation ou installation du produit (utilisation non conforme à l'usage auquel le produit est destiné, installation ou utilisation non conforme aux instructions de LG ou aux normes techniques ou de sécurité en vigueur dans le pays où il est utilisé, etc.

    2. Un entretien du produit non conforme aux instructions de LG ou une négligence dans l'entretien du produit.

    3. Une mauvaise manipulation ou un mauvais traitement du produit (fausse manœuvre, chute, chocs, etc.) ou un environnement inapproprié (mauvaise aération, vibrations, exposition à l'humidité non conforme aux spécifications produits, à une chaleur excessive, contacts avec le sable ou avec toute autre substance, alimentation électrique inadéquate, etc.).

    4. L'utilisation du produit avec un produit (matériel ou logiciel), consommable, accessoire ou périphérique non compatible ou défectueux, une adaptation du produit à des fins de mise en conformité avec les normes techniques, ou de sécurité applicables dans un pays autre que celui pour lequel le produit a été conçu et fabriqué à l'origine.

    5. Une modification ou réparation du produit non effectuée par un partenaire agréé par LG.
    Cas de force majeure, sinistre (incendie, inondation, etc.), foudre, etc.

