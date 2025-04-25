Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Composez votre Pack

Téléviseurs Barres de Son Pourquoi LG OLED ? Pourquoi LG Soundbar ?
Téléviseurs
Offre Black Edition

Votre Pack sur mesure

Composez votre pack et profitez de

20% de remise immédiate !

  1.

    Etape 1

    Sélection de la TV

    Choisissez parmi notre sélection de téléviseurs ci-dessous et ajoutez le produit au panier.

  2.

    Étape 2

    Sélection de la Barre de Son

    Choisissez votre barre de son préférée dans la liste fournie et passez à la section des paiements.  

  3.

    Étape 3

    Profitez de 20% de remise

    La réduction s'affiche automatiquement au panier.

Téléviseurs OLED

Barres de son

Pourquoi le LG OLED evo ?

Vue aérienne d’un homme et d’une femme qui regardent un concert sur un grand TV OLED dans un appartement moderne. L’emblème « Marque de TV OLED numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 11 ans » figure dans l’image. Clause de non-responsabilité : « Source : Omdia. Livraisons à l’unité, 2013 à 2023. Les résultats ne constituent pas une approbation de LG Electronics. La confiance accordée à ces résultats se fait aux risques et périls du tiers. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails. »

LG OLED evo AI G4

Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre
qui traverse le temps

Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre<br>qui traverse le temps En savoir plus Découvrez un chef-d’œuvre<br>qui traverse le temps Acheter dès maintenant
Un processeur AI alpha 11 4K au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant des éclairs de lumière violette et rose.

Processeur alpha 11 AI

11 années d’expertise contenues dans un processeur

Un requin qui saute hors de l’eau dans un ciel nocturne éclairé. La mention « jusqu’à 150 % de luminosité en plus » figure au-dessus de l’animal.

Amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max

La luminosité, désormais 150 % plus importante

Logos LG OLED Care+ et de garantie du panneau de 5 ans sur fond noir.

OLED Care+

Tranquillité d’esprit

Pourquoi LG Soundbar ?

An aerial perspective of the LG Soundbar's Center Up firing speaker.

LG Soundbar 

Découvrez la barre de son
adaptée à votre téléviseur LG

Découvrez la barre de son<br>adaptée à votre téléviseur LG En savoir plus Découvrez la barre de son<br>adaptée à votre téléviseur LG Acheter dès maintenant
Téléviseur LG et LG Soundbar dans une pièce sombre diffusant un spectacle musical. Gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores, orientées vers le haut et l’avant depuis la barre de son.

Canal central 

Vous êtes au cœur de l’univers sonore

Téléviseur LG, LG Soundbar, enceintes arrière et caisson de basse dans le séjour d’un gratte-ciel, diffusant un spectacle musical. Ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissant de la barre de son et des enceintes arrières, formant une boucle autour du sofa et dans le séjour. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

Son surround 9.1.5 canaux

Son ambiant fascinant

TV LG et LG Soundbar à l’œuvre dans un séjour. Barre de son, téléviseur et caisson de basse actifs.

WOW Orchestra

Duos avec le son de votre téléviseur LG