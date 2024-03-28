Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Écouteurs Uvnano
Écouteurs ANC

Image d’une femme touchant LG TONE Free à son oreille

LG TONE Free T90Q

Ecouteurs n°1 mondial Dolby Atmos

Grâce à Dolby Head Tracking™ dans tous les divertissements.

Ecouteurs n°1 mondial Dolby Atmos En savoir plus Ecouteurs n°1 mondial Dolby Atmos Acheter dès maintenant

LG TONE Free

Une femme écoute de la musique avec les écouteurs LG Tone Free

LG TONE Free T90Q

Adapté pour le son
Adapté pour la vie

Derniers écouteurs sans fil avec un son spatial premium

Adapté pour le son<br>Adapté pour la vie En savoir plus Adapté pour le son<br>Adapté pour la vie Acheter dès maintenant
Cette image montre le Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby Head Tracking™

Une première mondiale pour les écouteurs sans fil Dolby Atmos

Un homme écoute de la musique avec les écouteurs LG Tone Free

Adapté pour la performance

Un son élevé avec une tenue confortable

Image d’écouteurs LG Tone Free avec UV Nano.

UVnano

Elimine jusqu’à 99,9 % de bactéries

LG TONE Free fit

Image de LG TONE Free UTF8 avec un effet étanche.

LG TONE Free fit TF8Q

Vous voulez des écouteurs de sport étanches NEW ?

La norme IP67 vous permet de continuer à courir en présence d’eau, de sueur et de poussière

Vous voulez des écouteurs de sport étanches NEW ? En savoir plus Vous voulez des écouteurs de sport étanches NEW ? Acheter dès maintenant
Image de LG TONE Free parfaitement adapté à l’oreille

Sécurisé et confortable

Adapté pour vos mouvements sportifs

Image de LG TONE Free UTF8 avec une copie de IP67

Etanche et anti-poussière (IP67)

Concentrez-vous sur votre entraînement

Image d’écouteurs LG Tone Free avec UV Nano.

UVnano​

Élimine 99,9 % de bactéries

Améliorez votre vie grâce à nos conseils

Image de l’application TONE Free

Comment télécharger et utiliser l’application LG TONE Free

En savoir plus
Image de T90Q et de TF8Q

Découvrez les nouveaux LG TONE Free

En savoir plus
Une femme se passe de l'eau sur le visage avec TF8Q sur l'oreille.

A la recherche d’écouteurs étanches pour le sport ?

En savoir plus

Plus d’informations sur le Écouteurs sans fil True Wireless Créés pour le son LG

Les écouteurs sans fil devraient, si besoin, pouvoir tenir confortablement au creux de vos oreilles pendant toute une journée. Découvrez la sensation de confort associée aux performances d'un son de haute qualité et d'une réduction du bruit efficace. C’est votre expérience sonore. Amplifiée.

Parcourir la gamme de Écouteurs sans fil True Wireless Créés pour le son LG

Devenez Membre LG

Profitez gratuitement de nos avantages et nos offres promotionnelles,

ansi que de nos services exclusifs en devenant Membre LG

Se connecter Créer mon compte

Coupon de bienvenue

Profitez de 10% de réduction sur votre premier achat en devenant membre LG

Paiement personnalisé

Choisissez le moyen de paiement qui vous convient le mieux, profitez d’un paiement via CB en 3x 4x sans frais, ou bien d’un financement en 10x.

Livraison offerte

Livraison gratuite et rapide jusqu’à votre porte.

Vous avez besoin d’aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous aider en cas de besoin.

Obtenir de l’assistance