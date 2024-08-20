Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
TOUT SUR LG

Dans le monde entier, le groupe LG se distingue par sa créativité et son avance technologique orientées vers la satisfaction complète des besoins de l'utilisateur.

UN PEU D’HISTOIRE LG ELECTRONICS FRANCE NOS OPPORTUNITES ÉGALITÉ ET MIXITÉ PROFESSIONNELLE

EXPLOREZ

UN PEU D’HISTOIRE

Les débuts

L’histoire de LG commence en 1947 quand l’entrepreneur Koo In-Hwoi fonde la société Lak Hui Chemical (prononcé Lucky Chemical). Comme son nom l’indique, cette firme était spécialisée dans les produits chimiques. En 1958, Goldstar est créée en tant que société spécialisée dans l’électronique. C’est elle qui, des dizaines d’années plus tard, deviendra LG Electronics. Les deux compagnies formeront finalement une seule structure à partir de 1983 : le groupe Lucky-Goldstar.

Business Units

LG ELECTRONICS FRANCE

En France, LG est représenté à travers 7 divisions :

Home Entertainment

Les téléviseurs LG sont à la pointe de la technologie. Avec leur qualité d'image et de son exceptionnelles, vous trouverez le téléviseur LG prêt à répondre à vos besoins parmi notre gamme étendue de Téléviseurs OLED, NanoCell, UHD LED et Full HD.

Les appareils audio-vidéo LG tels que nos enceintes, vidéoprojecteurs, lecteurs Blu-ray et DVD permettent de transformer votre salon en véritable home-cinéma.

Home Appliances

Les appareils électroménagers LG combinent technologie et design pour équiper votre maison avec esthétisme : lave-linge, réfrigérateur, micro-onde, lave-vaisselle, aspirateur, cave à vin, four, etc.

Information Technology

Grace à leur design, leur résolution et leur performance, l’utilisation que vous pourrez faire des moniteurs LG est large : travail, jeux, cinéma, graphisme...

Avec les vidéoprojecteurs LG profitez de couleurs intenses et d'une clarté incroyable pour présenter le meilleur de vos images que ce soit chez vous ou à votre travail.

Information Display

La vaste gamme d’écrans à affichage dynamiques et de TV professionnelle LG fournit des solutions d'affichage immersives pour diverses applications que ce soit pour l'intérieur ou l'extérieur.

Air Solutions

Nos solutions de chauffage et climatisation nous permettent de répondre aux besoins des particuliers comme des professionnels.

Les climatiseurs LG au design simple et sophistiqué et au fonctionnement silencieux vous permettent de rester au frais tout en éliminant les odeurs et en réduisant certaines substances environnantes. Les climatiseurs LG sont conçus pour être pratiques et faciles à installer, quels que soient l'environnement.

Fonctionnels et élégants, les chauffages LG combleront tous vos besoins de chaleur. LG a développé un savoir-faire dans le domaine des compresseurs, des pompes à chaleur et des moteurs, la technologie de convertisseur de LG réduit la consommation d'énergie en optimisant les performances.

Solar

Les panneaux photovoltaïques LG sont fiables et parmi les plus puissants et polyvalents sur le marché. Dotés d’une qualité exceptionnelle et d’une garantie de 25 ans, ils vous accompagnent dans vos souhaits de transition énergétique.

Vehicle Solutions

LG Vehicle Solutions comporte des activités de R&D, de production et divers tests de fiabilité de composants automobiles. Ceux-ci incluent des feux arrière OLED, un système d'info-divertissement, un système avancé d'aide à la conduite…

DECOUVREZ

NOS OPPORTUNITES

Opportunités en France

Découvrir

Profil de l’entreprise

Découvrez la philosophie et le marque LG et les activités phare du groupe

Learn More

Carrières

LG Electronics vous permet d’évoluer dans un environnement dynamique et offre aux « Right People » de superbes opportunités de croissance.

Learn More

Presse et Média

Consultez notre Photothèque, les films et publicités destinées au grand public, retrouvez les communiqués de presse et entrez en contact avec l'équipe relation presse LG

Learn More

Global LG

Sustainability

Investor Relations

NOTRE ENGAGEMENT POUR

L'ÉGALITÉ ET LA MIXITÉ PROFESSIONNELLE

Bien plus qu'un simple objectif pour LG, l'égalité et la mixité professionnelle représentent un véritable engagement dont les principes de diversité et d'inclusion s'appliquent à chaque étape de la vie et de l'évolution au sein de l'entreprise. Conscient du chemin qu'il reste à parcourir, l'ensemble des acteurs s'investissent au quotidien pour contribuer à faire évoluer cet engagement.

Indice et estilmation 2022
résultats 2022

LG s'était fixé 77 pts en 2019 pour 2022.

Nous sommes parvenus à un index de 83 pts pour l'année 2022 ce qui traduit les efforts menés depuis 2019.﻿