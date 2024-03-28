Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
gram
gram Style
gram SuperSlim
Découvrir Windows 11



Découvrez la nouvelle gamme LG gram

Le gram le plus fin de tous les temps.
Découvrez la nouvelle gamme LG gram En savoir plus

LG gram

gram.

Commencez léger avec LG gram

Commencez léger avec LG gram En savoir plus

10,9 mm et 990 g

Le modèle gram le plus fin jamais vu

En savoir plus

Ecran OLED et finition lisse

Conçu pour faire tourner les têtes

En savoir plus

Moniteur portable de grande taille

Elargissez votre champ de vision

En savoir plus

Expérience

Améliorez votre vie grâce à nos conseils.

UltraGear™, nouvelle classe d’immersion de jeu.

Plus fin et plus léger
C’est la nouvelle gamme LG gram

En savoir plus
Plus fin et plus léger, qu’est-ce que la New LG gram ?

Plongez au niveau du héros LG UltraGear™

En savoir plus
Devenez un membre LG

Enregistrez vos produits, Obtenez plus d’informations

En savoir plus

En savoir plus sur les ordinateurs portables LG

Que ce soit pour le travail ou les loisirs, les ordinateurs portables et les ordinateurs notebook de LG offrent une performance agile qui répond aux exigences les plus élevées de notre monde riche en données et connecté 24/7. Dotés d'un design élégant, d'un châssis léger et d'une batterie d'une puissance inégalée, nos ordinateurs portables LG sont votre accessoire idéal !

Parcourir la gamme de Ordinateurs portables LG

Devenez Membre LG

Profitez gratuitement de nos avantages et nos offres promotionnelles,

ansi que de nos services exclusifs en devenant Membre LG

Coupon de bienvenue

Profitez de 10% de réduction sur votre premier achat en devenant membre LG

Paiement personnalisé

Choisissez le moyen de paiement qui vous convient le mieux, profitez d’un paiement via CB en 3x 4x sans frais, ou bien d’un financement en 10x.

Livraison offerte

Livraison gratuite et rapide jusqu’à votre porte.

Vous avez besoin d’aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous aider en cas de besoin.

Obtenir de l’assistance