Une femme est dehors en train de régler le climatiseur de sa maison à l’aide de son téléphone portable.

Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ

La technologie LG ThinQ permet une connectivité domestique intelligente par Wi-Fi

Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ Google Play Découvrez les appareils intelligents intégrant la technologie LG ThinQ Apple App Store

Fonctions recommandées par votre assistant de maison connectée

Connectez-vous et contrôlez où que vous soyez

 

L’application LG ThinQ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre appareil. Même lorsque vous êtes à l’extérieur, vous pouvez contrôler l’appareil à distance.

Commande facile avec assistant vocal

 

Dites exactement à votre appareil ce dont vous avez besoin en le prononçant simplement, et l’enceinte intelligente écoutera puis vérifiera le cycle pour vous informer.

Maintenance efficace du produit

 

Grâce à l’application LG ThinQ, vérifiez votre appareil, téléchargez de nouveaux cycles, surveillez la consommation d’énergie, et bien plus encore.

QR code et téléphone portable

Lancez-vous avec ThinQ

Gérez tous vos appareils à partir d’un seul endroit, que vous soyez à la maison, en déplacement ou à la plage. Appuyez sur le bouton plus pour voir comment installer l’application.

 

Un téléphone portable est posé sur un plancher sur un fond beige et une image d’appareils ménagers est représentée dans six cercles avec le téléphone portable au centre.

Comment installer l’application LG ThinQ

Étape 1. Téléchargement de l’application ThinQ
Recherchez l’application LG ThinQ sur Google Play ou sur l’App Store avec un smartphone.

Étape 2. Connexion
Connectez-vous à votre compte LG si vous en avez un.

Étape 3. Ajoutez un appareil
Vous êtes sur la page principale de l’application LG ThinQ ! Il est maintenant temps de connecter votre(vos) appareil(s) LG.

Étape 4. Sélectionnez un appareil
Sélectionnez l’appareil auquel vous souhaitez vous connecter.

Étape 5. C’est parti !
Accédez à votre(vos) appareil(s) à l’aide de l’application ThinQ.

Le processus d’installation de l’application LG ThinQ est expliqué dans l’ordre sur les six écrans du téléphone portable.

1. Ouvrez l’application Google Home et appuyez sur « Ajouter ».
2. Appuyez sur « + » pour ajouter vos appareils.
3. Cherchez LG ThinQ et connectez-vous avec votre compte ThinQ.

AIDE GOOGLE

Connectez-vous à Google Home

Connexion optionnelle à une enceinte intelligente - Connexion Amazon Alexa

1. Ouvrez l’application Amazon Alexa et allez dans le menu.
2. Sélectionnez « Skills & Games ».
3. Cherchez LG ThinQ et connectez-vous avec votre compte ThinQ.

AMAZON HELP

Connectez-vous à Amazon Alexa

Logo de Google Play
POUR LES UTILISATEURS D'ANDROID
Logo de l’App Store
POUR LES UTILISATEURS D’IOS

Enregistrement facile à partir d’une solution tout-en-un

Comment enregistrer votre appareil à l’aide du QR code

Étape 1. Cliquez ou appuyez sur « + Ajouter un appareil ».
Étape 2. Sélectionnez « Scanner le QR code » dans les options.
Étape 3. Scannez le QR code sur votre appareil.
Étape 4. L’appareil est maintenant enregistré.


* Les modèles sans QR code peuvent être enregistrés manuellement en entrant le numéro de série.

*Le scan rapide du QR code peut être utilisé sur les produits compatibles avec Wi-Fi fabriqués à partir de janvier 2022.

Emplacement du QR code dans l’application LG ThinQ

L’image montre un réfrigérateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Réfrigérateur

L’image montre une cave à vin et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Cave à vin

L’image montre la WashTower™ et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

WashTower™

 

L’image montre un lave-linge/sèche-linge et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Lave-linge/Sèche-linge

L’image montre un LG Styler et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Styler

L’image montre un aspirateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Aspirateur

L’image montre un climatiseur1 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Climatiseur1

L’image montre un climatiseur2 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Climatiseur2

L’image montre un climatiseur portable et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Climatiseur portable

L’image montre un purificateur d’air1 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’air1

L’image montre un purificateur d’air2 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’air2

L’image montre un purificateur d’air3 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’air3

L’image montre un purificateur d’air4 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’air4

L’image montre un purificateur d’air5 et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’air5

L’image montre un déshumidificateur et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Déshumidificateur

L’image montre un four à micro-ondes et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Four à micro-ondes

L’image montre un lave-vaisselle et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Lave-vaisselle

L’image montre un purificateur d’eau et l’emplacement de l’autocollant du QR code.

Purificateur d’eau

FAQ

Appuyez sur le bouton + pour obtenir des réponses aux questions les plus fréquentes.

Il y a une zone Recherche sur l'écran.

Q. Comment ajouter un produit sur l’application LG ThinQ ?

Ajoutez des produits à l’application ThinQ à l’aide de la fonction Ajouter.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, appuyez sur « + Ajouter un appareil » > « Sélectionner un appareil ».
Appuyez sur le bouton « Ajouter un périphérique » sur l’écran d’accueil et appuyez sur « Sélectionner un appareil ».
2. Sélectionnez le produit dans la liste des produits.
Ensuite, continuez en suivant les instructions. Sélectionnez l’icône du produit.

 

image

Ajoutez des produits à l’application ThinQ à l’aide de la fonction Ajouter.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, appuyez sur « + Ajouter un appareil » > « Sélectionner un appareil ».
Appuyez sur le bouton « Ajouter un périphérique » sur l’écran d’accueil et appuyez sur « Sélectionner un appareil ».
2. Sélectionnez le produit dans la liste des produits.
Ensuite, continuez en suivant les instructions. Sélectionnez l’icône du produit.

*L’écran affiché dans les instructions peut différer de celui affiché sur l’application réelle. La disponibilité des produits et services peut varier en fonction des modèles que vous possédez, de la région/pays où vous résidez, ou des versions de l’application et du produit.

image

Q. En essayant d’ajouter un climatiseur, un message indique que le mot de passe du réseau « LG_AC_~~~ » est incorrect

 

Pour le nom de réseau « LG_AC_XXXX », saisissez les quatre derniers caractères « XXXX » du nom de réseau deux fois sans espace dans le champ du mot de passe.
Les mots de passe sont sensibles aux majuscules/minuscules. Veuillez donc réessayer en saisissant exactement les lettres majuscules et minuscules.
Écran permettant de saisir le mot de passe Wi-Fi.

 

 

*Notez que pour les iPhones, la fonction qui met automatiquement en majuscule la première lettre d’une entrée ou le premier mot après un point peut être activée.
*L’écran affiché dans les instructions peut différer de celui affiché sur l’application réelle. La disponibilité des produits et services peut varier en fonction des modèles que vous possédez, de la région/pays où vous résidez, ou des versions de l’application et du produit.

 

image

Les produits LG ThinQ sont conçus pour vous

Les appareils compatibles avec LG ThinQ sont conçus pour répondre à vos besoins précis et améliorer votre quotidien.

Découvrez ci-dessous les produits LG ThinQ qui amélioreront votre vie.