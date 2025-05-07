Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Offre de reprise

Exclusif

Offre de reprise
Trade-up

Faites reprendre votre ancien produit et bénéficiez d'une remises immédiate sur votre nouvel appareil.

Offre disponible uniquement sur LG.com/fr

Comment en profiter ?

Rien de plus simple !

Suivez les 3 étapes ci-dessous pour accéder à votre offre de reprise Trade-up.

  1.

    Étape 1

    Remise immédiate

     

    Sélectionnez l'option "Offre de reprise" lors de votre achat et renseignez sur LG.com/fr et complétez le questionnaire lié à votre ancien appareil similaire à reprendre.

  2.

    Étape 2

    Préparation

     

    Confirmez la repirse de votre ancien appareil lors de la prise de contact par le transporteur. Veillez à préparer votre ancien appareil à la collecte (l'emballage n'est pas nécessaire).

  3.

    Étape 3

    Livraison & Récupération

     

    Donnez votre ancien appareil au transporteur en réceptionnant vos nouveaux achats et profitez-en pleinement.

    Life's Good !

Nos produits éligibles

 

Toutes marques, toutes conditions.

À condition de retourner un appareil de catégorie similaire à celui acheté.