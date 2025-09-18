Aller au ContenuPasser à laide sur laccessibilité
Profitez d’une infinité de contenus avec webOS

Jouez, regardez et découvrez du contenu avec webOS.  Découvrez plus de 4 000 applications et des centaines de chaînes disponibles sur LG Channels. 

Séquence animée de la LG Smart TV présentant le logo webOS, suivie de la typographie « Regarder », « Jouer » et « Découvrir », se terminant par l’écran d’accueil LG webOS avec des applications et des canaux de streaming

Séquence animée de la LG Smart TV présentant le logo webOS, suivie de la typographie « Regarder », « Jouer » et « Découvrir », se terminant par l’écran d’accueil LG webOS avec des applications et des canaux de streaming

*Le nombre d’applications et de canaux disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Qu’est-ce que webOS ?RegarderJouerDécouvrirPromotion

webOS, au cœur du divertissement

webOS vous permet d’accéder facilement à tout ce que vous aimez, directement depuis votre écran d’accueil.

Tout ce que vous souhaitez regarder, sur un seul écran

Tous vos contenus préférés au même endroit : sports, musique, jeux, apprentissage ou encore télétravail. En un seul clic, vous êtes exactement là où vous voulez être. 

Personnalisez votre expérience de visionnage

Créez facilement votre compte individuel. Tous les membres du foyer bénéficient de leur propre écran d'accueil avec des recommandations de contenu personnalisées pour une expérience de visionnage plus immersive.

Appuyez pour jouer. Prêt en quelques secondes.

Accédez à vos applications de streaming préférées en un clic. Ouvrez l’onglet TV dans l’application ThinQ pour accéder à Prime Video et à une variété d’applications. Appuyez sur une application dans ThinQ et elle sera diffusée en quelques secondes sur votre TV LG.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

*La création de compte peut être limitée en fonction de l’âge et du nombre de comptes existants.

*Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour Amazon Prime et les services liés.

*Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

LG Smart TV affichant l’interface webOS Pay, montrant le flux d’achat de contenu étape par étape avec la sélection du mode de paiement, l’écran de saisie du code PIN et la confirmation d’achat.

webOS Pay

Vos paiements, rapidement et facilement

Il vous suffit d’enregistrer votre mode de paiement sur le Web mobile. À partir de ce moment, vous pourrez acheter plus de contenus sur les appareils dotés de webOS, avec un code PIN simple. 

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région

*Disponible lors de l’utilisation des boutons d’achat ou d’abonnement dans les applications connectées à webOS Pay.

webOS primé

Logos de prix, notamment CES, iF Design Award et AVForums Editor’s Choice

*Les Prix de l’innovation du CES sont basés sur les documents descriptifs qui ont été soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense. 

Découvrez plus d’applications

Découvrez un univers d’applications, au-delà de ce que vous auriez pu imaginer.

* Certaines applications peuvent ne pas se lancer en même temps que webOS et la disponibilité peut varier selon la région.

mot « Regarder » affiché sur un fond dégradé noir

Services de streaming internationaux

Un univers de contenus à explorer 

Des séries si passionnantes que vous ne pourrez pas arrêter de les regarder. Laissez-vous séduire par un contenu captivant sur Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video ou encore Apple TV+.

Séquence animée montrant des logos de Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ et Apple TV+ flottant au-dessus d’un collage dynamique de séries TV à succès, mettant en évidence l’accès de LG Smart TV aux plateformes de streaming mondiales et l’expérience visuelle immersive.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

*Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+ et les services liés.

*Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Plus de services de streaming

Toujours plus de contenus à voir en streaming

Découvrez des séries, films et documentaires et plus encore, grâce à de riches bibliothèques de contenus en streaming.

Quatre cases colorées présentant des logos de services de streaming populaires avec deux vignettes de séries TV chacune, illustrant une sélection diversifiée de contenu de streaming, notamment des séries, films et documentaires.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être requis.

*Rakuten TV : Sonic 3 - Le film ©2024 Paramount Pictures et Sega of America, Inc. / Gladiator II ©2024 Paramount Pictures.

FILMMAKER MODE™

La découpe du réalisateur, chez vous

Le FILMMAKER MODE™  désactive la fluidification des mouvements et préserve le format original du film, dont les rapports d’aspect, les couleurs et les fréquences d’images, afin de voir chaque scène exactement comme le réalisateur l'avait imaginé. 

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*La prise en charge du FILMMAKER Mode peut varier selon le pays.

LG Channels

Du divertissement gratuit sur votre LG TV

LG Channels est inclus GRATUITEMENT dans toutes les Smart TV LG. Ce service offre des centaines de chaînes en direct gratuites, des films populaires ainsi que des exclusivités. Il vous suffit d’appuyer sur le bouton LG Channels de votre télécommande pour en profiter, sans frais ni tracas.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

Liste de chaînes

Découvrez une variété de chaînes et de divertissements exceptionnels

Du sport à l'actualité, en passant par du contenu du quotidien et du divertissement pour enfants, LG Channels propose une large gamme de programmes, à regarder gratuitement.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

LG 1

Tous vos contenus favoris, à regarder en streaming gratuitement.

Des drames populaires aux contenus familiaux en passant par des avant-premières exclusives, LG 1 vous offre le d'exceptionnels divertissements sélectionnés par LG, le tout gratuitement.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Portail sport

L'expérience du stade, depuis votre canapé

Plongez dans l’action avec le portail sport, qui regroupe au même endroit tous vos événements sportifs favoris, vos matchs en direct, vos résumés, les derniers classements et bien plus encore sur un seul écran.

Écran des paramètres de LG TV montrant l’interface de Sports Portal. La section « Mon équipe » s’agrandit et rétrécie de manière dynamique, suivie d’un défilement fluide vers le bas à travers divers canaux, événements sportifs et contenus.

*Les images de l’écran ont été simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

*Les fonctionnalités prises en charge peuvent varier en fonction du pays.

*Cette fonctionnalité nécessite une connexion réseau.

*Pour recevoir des alertes, ajoutez les équipes ou les joueurs à « Mon équipe ».

Texte Jouer sur un fond dégradé noir
Jeux

Tous vos jeux préférés sur votre TV LG

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre TV LG avec GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et désormais XBOX !

Une LG TV affichant l’écran du portail de jeu, faisant défiler les jeux et fonctionnalités disponibles vers le bas. La vidéo montre un utilisateur naviguant vers le menu des paramètres sur la gauche, présentant diverses options de jeu, notamment GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et Xbox.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être requis.

*En fonction du jeu, il peut être nécessaire de connecter une manette, une souris ou un clavier.

*La compatibilité avec GeForce NOW peut varier en fonction du fabricant de la manette et des spécifications. Consultez la liste des manettes prises en charge sur : https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Les services de jeu peuvent être interrompus à la discrétion du fournisseur.

LG Radio+

Plus que de la musique

Découvrez et écoutez de la musique, des podcasts, la radio et bien plus encore gratuitement. Passez la journée au rythme de vos chansons préférées et de contenus conçus pour vous inspirer et vous divertir.

Écran de LG TV montrant divers logos de service de radio entourés de graphiques d’ondes sonores dynamiques, mettant en valeur LG Radio+ comme plateforme gratuite pour la musique, les podcasts et la radio.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région.

Fitness

Votre partenaire fitness préféré

Que vous préfériez le yoga ou la méditation, vous trouverez des séances divertissantes et efficaces sur la LG TV.

Une femme faisant de l’exercice tout en regardant des vidéos d’entraînement sur la LG TV, avec divers contenus de fitness comme du yoga et de la méditation balayés sur l’écran, présentant la LG TV comme un compagnon de fitness polyvalent.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être requis.

Texte Découvrir sur un fond dégradé noir
Apprentissage

Apprenez avec plaisir sur un grand écran 

Logo Pinkfong affiché devant la LG TV
Pinkfong

Chantez, jouez et apprenez avec Baby Shark et la famille, sur la plateforme éducative amusante Pinkfong.

Logo ABCmouse affiché devant la LG TV
ABCmouse

Avec plus de 10 000 activités d’apprentissage pour les enfants de 2 à 8 ans, ABCmouse vous permet d’apprendre en vous amusant.

Logo PlayKids+ affiché devant la LG TV
PlayKids+

Pour les enfants âgés de 2 à 12 ans, des vidéos, des chansons et des jeux conçus par des experts pour un apprentissage amusant à tout âge.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être requis.

Découvrir

De nouvelles façons d’explorer le monde depuis chez vous

Découvrez les essentiels du quotidien sur une LG TV : shopping, voyages et visites de galeries. C’est aussi simple que de changer de chaîne.

LG Smart TV présentant l’application LG Gallery+ avec des œuvres d’art encadrées rotatives et divers visuels, y compris des arts classiques, des jeux et des animes, offrant un style d’écran personnalisé pour la décoration d’intérieur.

LG Gallery+

Personnalisez votre écran à votre image

Des chefs-d’œuvre classiques, des jeux, des évènements sportifs ou encore des animations

- organisez votre espace avec des visuels qui vous ressemblent.

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être requis.

LG Smart TV entourée de coffrets cadeaux et de sacs d’achat, présentant des offres spéciales à durée limitée et des événements de streaming exclusifs disponibles sur la plateforme webOS.

Profitez d’offres spéciales sur webOS

Offres à durée limitée et événements en streaming, le tout sur webOS.

Profitez d’offres spéciales sur webOS En savoir plus

Notre sélection pour vous

Deux écrans affichent des fonctionnalités clés : l’un montre la télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG étiquetée « webOS pour l’IA » et l’autre met en évidence le processeur alpha 11 AI 2ème gén. avec « processeur alpha AI » ci-dessous.

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération

LG AI TV: Votre Allié Intelligent dernière génération En savoir plus