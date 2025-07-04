Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Découvrez des innovations sans fin de LG OLED.

L’emblème OLED TV numéro 1 mondial depuis 12 ans. L’arrière-plan ressemble à un espace d’exposition. Au loin, on voit une LG OLED TV.

12 ans d’expérience en matière d’innovation et d’avancées révolutionnaires

Depuis plus de 12 ans, LG fournit une technologie OLED révolutionnaire qui fait avancer le secteur. Découvrez notre histoire, de la première OLED TV au monde à nos innovations OLED 2025 avec l’IA.

LG TV. Le titre indique : 2025, la dernière OLED evo G5 de LG. Citations de prix à côté. Selon Tomʼs Guide, le G5 semble encore plus lumineux et plus coloré. Meilleure innovation en 2025 dans les écrans vidéo des CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : Première OLED TV transparente au monde en 2024. Citations de prix à côté de la TV OLED LG Signature T. Parmi les meilleures inventions de 2024 selon Time : une nouvelle approche de TV subtilement séduisante. Lauréate de l’iF Design Award Gold 2025. Meilleure innovation en 2024 dans les écrans vidéo des CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : Première OLED TV True Wireless au monde en 2023. Citations de prix à côté. Selon What Hi-Fi, elle ouvre la voie à des TV sans fil plus commodes dans les années à venir. Récompensée par le prix Meilleur de l’innovation 2025 dans la catégorie affichage vidéo et par le prix Meilleur de l’innovation 2024 dans la catégorie gaming et eSports des CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : Première OLED TV enroulable au monde en 2020. Citations de prix à côté. Selon Forbes, cette remarquable OLED TV enroulable a impressionné tout le monde. Prix du Meilleur de l’innovation des CES Innovation Awards en 2020.

LG TV. Le titre indique : Première OLED TV murale au monde en 2017. Citations de prix à côté. Selon Video, enfin un rêve devenu réalité. Prix du Meilleur de l’innovation des CES Innovation Awards en 2017.

LG TV. Le titre indique : Première OLED TV de 55 pouces au monde en 2013.

*Omdia. Numéro 1 depuis 12 ans en termes d’unités les plus vendues, de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Découvrez l’innovation au cœur de chaque LG OLED

Le premier processeur dédié OLED, perfectionné au fil des années d’évolution

Dédié à OLED, notre processeur alpha AI continue d’impressionner avec sa technologie de pointe. Depuis plus d’une décennie, chaque nouvelle évolution élève constamment les normes de l’excellence OLED.

Découvrez notre meilleure OLED TV

L’évolution de chaque processeur alpha AI de 2018 à aujourd’hui est présentée. Le texte intégré montre l’innovation ou la mise à niveau du processeur qui a été introduite par an, se terminant par la dernière, une hyperpersonnalisation basée sur 1,6 milliard d’images et 40 millions de points de données sonores.

*Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Découvrez le noir parfait OLED, uniquement avec LG OLED.

Découvrez des images à couper le souffle que seul le noir parfait OLED peut offrir. Profitez de noirs parfaits, de couleurs parfaites, de dégradés fluides sans voile, d’un taux de contraste infini, le tout en résolution réelle avec des pixels nets.

LG OLED TV à fixation murale. Sur l’écran se trouve une chaîne de montagnes face à un ciel sombre et nocturne rempli d’étoiles. La scène est divisée en deux. Sur un côté étiqueté écran non Noir parfait, les couleurs sont ternes et grisâtres, et les étoiles sont à peine visibles. Sur l’autre côté étiqueté écran Noir parfait, les noirs sont profonds et sombres, les étoiles sont brillantes et blanches, ce qui donne une image très agréable avec un contraste élevé.

Noir parfait

Le noir parfait est certifié par UL et offre

des niveaux de noir absolu pour améliorer

la luminosité et le contraste, que

l’environnement soit clair ou sombre.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 lux à 500 lux).

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnement.

Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.

Perfect Color

Un favori des professionnels du cinéma, LG OLED

Les TV sont certifiées 100 % volume colorimétrique

et 100 % fidélité des couleurs. Profitez de couleurs précises

et éclatantes, même en plein soleil

ou dans l’obscurité.

*La mention « Sans reflet » s’applique aux OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces et OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces.

*La « Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % » et le « Volume de couleur à 100 % du DCI-P3 » s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Le volume de couleur à 100 % est défini comme la performance d’affichage égale ou supérieure à la taille du volume de couleur standard DCI-P3, tel que vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

*Le reflet de l’écran est défini par la valeur SCI (Specular Component Included, composante spéculaire incluse) à 550 nm, testée indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est mesuré pour générer moins de 1 % de réflexion par Intertek.

Les meilleurs réalisateurs choisissent LG OLED

Nos OLED TV répondent à certaines des normes cinématographiques les plus élevées. Découvrez comment les professionnels reconnus du secteur préfèrent personnellement l’innovation et la qualité des LG OLED TV.

Le réalisateur américain Sean Baker parle de ce qu’il aime dans les LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : les noirs sont profonds. Dans l’ensemble, l’image est tout simplement incroyable.

Sean Baker

L’interview de la cinémagraphe Natasha Braier sur les raisons pour lesquelles elle choisit la LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : c’est principalement parce que seule la LG OLED représente les couleurs que j’avais l’intention d’afficher avec un spectre riche.

Natasha Braier

Le coloriste professionnel Walter Volpatto parle de la reproduction des couleurs des LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : cela permet de préserver une reproduction fidèle des couleurs et du contraste, telle que l’a souhaitée le créateur.

Walter Volpatto

Le cinéaste Ed Grau parle du Noir parfait LG OLED. Sa citation est mise en évidence : en tant que personne très attentive aux zones sombres lors du tournage, j’ai été très impressionné par la restitution du Noir parfait sur la LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Le cinéaste américain Chris Blauvelt parle des propriétés sans reflet de l’écran LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : c’était formidable de voir la véritable obscurité de l’image sans aucun reflet. J’ai également apprécié la fonctionnalité Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

La cinéaste Amy Vincent partage ses impressions sur la LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : j’ai été impressionné par la façon dont la LG OLED a capturé les tons et les courbes des zones sombres.

Amy Vincent

Le coloriste basé à Los Angeles John Daro parle de la fonctionnalité Noir parfait des LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : le Noir parfait était en effet presque parfait. J’ai pu connaître des niveaux de noir très sombres et extrêmes.

John Daro

Le cinéaste Tim S. Kang parle de son expérience avec la qualité d’image d’une LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : j’ai pu voir de mes propres yeux que la LG OLED est la plus efficace pour restituer les noirs, en préservant les moindres détails.

Tim S. Kang

Le réalisateur sud-coréen Na Hong-Jin parle de son expérience de visionnage de cinéma sur une LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence : j’ai eu l’impression qu’elle affichait les conditions d’origine dans lesquelles le film a été filmé.

Na Hong-jin

La future génération de LG AI TV

La télécommande AI Magic Remote complète l’AI Experience

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote, sans aucun appareil supplémentaire ! Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris gyroscopique ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet. 

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

Interface webOS de LG avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Les vignettes de l’interface utilisateur montrent des recommandations de contenu personnalisées à partir de l’AI Voice ID.
Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.
Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.
Gros plan d’une LG QNED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID de LG reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et offre des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

AI Search

Demandez quoi que ce soit à votre TV. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et fournit rapidement des recommandations personnalisées selon vos demandes. Vous pouvez également obtenir des résultats et des solutions supplémentaires avec Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec le AI Chatbot via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et répondez à toutes les préoccupations, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. L’IA peut comprendre l’intention des utilisateurs et fournir des solutions immédiates.

*AI Voice ID peut afficher un contenu réduit ou limité selon la région et la connectivité réseau. 

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Cela fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

*La recherche par IA est disponible sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Aux États-Unis et en Corée, la recherche par IA utilise le modèle LLM.

*AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. L’une des options est mise en évidence comme si l’utilisateur avait déjà fait son choix.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Grille de différentes icônes de clips sonores. L’une des options est mise en évidence comme si l’utilisateur avait déjà fait son choix.
Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

AI Concierge

Une simple pression sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en passant en revue 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’image. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée une image personnalisée rien que pour vous.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore adapté à vos préférences.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge par AI Concierge peuvent varier selon le pays.

*L’affichage des menus de l’AI Concierge peut différer lors de la sortie.

*Les recommandations de mots-clés de l’AI Concierge peuvent varier selon l’application et le moment de la journée.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Découvrez l’avenir de la TV, où l’innovation rencontre la perfection

Première OLED
TV True Wireless
au monde avec
transfert audio et
vidéo sans fil
4K 144Hz

Notre boîtier Zero Connect diffuse une qualité

d’image 4K

visuellement sans perte avec une faible latence.

Éliminez l’encombrement des câbles et profitez

de divers contenus sans les inconvénients

des installations filaires complexes.

Trois salons différents avec une TV LG True Wireless montrant à quel point l’espace est sans encombrement sans avoir besoin de câbles. Le boîtier Zero Connect est également dissimulé quelque part, presque invisible.

*La première TV sans fil 144Hz au monde par rapport aux TV traditionnelles dotées d’un tuner pour la diffusion.

*4K 144Hz s’applique à la OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces. Les autres modèles True Wireless offrent un taux de rafraîchissement de 120Hz.

*Visuellement sans perte d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, avec les performances réelles en fonction des réglages, des conditions ambiantes et de l’utilisation. 

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Le placement du boîtier Zero Connect dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Lors de l’achat, les clients recevront le boîtier LG OLED evo ou LG OLED Signature Zero Connect.

Première OLED TV
transparente sans
fil au monde avec
transfert audio
et vidéo sans
fil 4K

OLED LG SIGNATURE T redéfinit ce qui est 

possible, offrant une expérience

visuelle époustouflante 

et véritablement surréaliste.

Première OLED TV transparente sans fil au monde avec transfert audio et vidéo sans fil 4K

Différents espaces avec une TV OLED LG Signature T. Dans chacun d’entre eux, la TV est en mode transparent, montrant comment les visuels des contenus en T se fondent dans la réalité. Dans l’une des scènes, la barre d’informations est également visible, indiquant la date, l’heure et la température.

*4K 144Hz s’applique à la OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces. Les autres modèles True Wireless offrent un taux de rafraîchissement de 120Hz.

*Le placement du boîtier Zero Connect dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Lors de l’achat, les clients recevront le boîtier LG OLED evo ou LG OLED Signature Zero Connect.

*La première TV transparente au monde comparée aux TV traditionnelles dotées d’un tuner pour la diffusion.

*La transparence du produit déterminée par les tests internes est de 43 %, cela peut varier en fonction de l’environnement et des conditions d’usage réels.

Améliorez votre ART grâce à la technologie LG OLED

Les célèbres ARTistes choisissent LG OLED comme toile numérique 

Notre innovation sans fin s’étend même dans le monde de l’ART. Avec LG OLED, les artistes du monde entier sont inspirés pour créer des expériences uniques grâce à la technologie de notre écran et à une excellence visuelle inégalée.

L’exposition d’art Suh Se Ok x LG OLED est présentée avec une citation de Suh Do Ho, l’un des artistes, le caractère unique d’une toile numérique transparente a immédiatement attiré mon attention. La TV OLED LG Signature T est également visible. De brèves descriptions de l’artiste et de Frieze Seoul 2024 sont également visibles.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul est une foire d’art internationale

consacrée à l’art contemporain, 

réunissant 100 des galeries d’art 

les plus influentes d’Asie.

L’exposition Shepard Fairey x LG OLED est présentée. Des descriptions de Frieze Los Angeles 2024 et de l’artiste sont visibles. La LG OLED evo AI est également visible. La citation de Shepard Fairey est mise en évidence : je voulais collaborer avec LG OLED car la résolution de l’écran est incroyable. Le rendu des couleurs est très, très sophistiqué.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles est une célébration d’art

contemporain mettant en valeur la culture dynamique

de Los Angeles et la contribution mondiale 

de la région aux arts visuels.

L’exposition de l’artiste Six N. Five utilisant les LG OLED TV est présentée. Une brève description de l’artiste et de l’événement Frieze New York 2023 est visible. La citation de Six N. Five est mise en valeur, l’écran lumineux, les couleurs précises et le rapport de contraste infini de la LG OLED TV suscitent une imagination sans limite chez l’artiste. La LG OLED evo TV est également présentée.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York réunit les

principales galeries d’art du monde pour présenter

des œuvres ambitieuses d’artistes pionniers. C’est une

chance d’interagir avec de nouveaux talents

et certaines des figures les plus importantes de l’art.

Innovation LG OLED au CES au fil des ans

Différentes expositions et installations LG OLED sont présentées au CES. Cela couvre les CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 et CES 2025.

LG OLED TV avec une œuvre d’art abstraite colorée à l’écran et le processeur alpha 11 AI Gen2 mis en valeur derrière. Des lumières vives éclatent du processeur et de la TV, mettant en valeur sa technologie avancée. L’emblème Marque de OLED TV numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

Découvrez notre OLED
TV la plus avancée
à ce jour

Découvrez notre OLED TV la plus avancée à ce jour

*Omdia. Numéro 1 depuis 12 ans en termes d’unités les plus vendues, de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

Comparez les OLED TV et trouvez celle qui vous convient

Comparez facilement les fonctionnalités côte à côte pour choisir la TV qui vous convient le mieux.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Image du produit LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Image du produit LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Image du produit LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Écran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pouces), LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 pouces) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Dimensions Jusqu’à 97 pouces (97, 83, 77, 65 pouces) Jusqu’à 97 pouces (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 pouces) Jusqu’à 83 pouces (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 pouces)
Véritablement sans fil Véritablement sans fil - -
Processeur Processeur alpha 11 AI 2e gén Processeur alpha 11 AI 2e gén Processeur alpha 9 AI 8e gén
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 pouces), Brightness Booster Max (97 pouces) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 pouces), Brightness Booster Max (97, 48 pouces) Booster de luminosité (83, 77, 65, 55 pouces)
Couleur Noir parfait, couleur parfaite Noir parfait, couleur parfaite Noir parfait, couleur parfaite
AI Picture Super-mise à l’échelle IA, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing Super-mise à l’échelle IA, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing Super-mise à l’échelle IA, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtuel 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Booster sonore AI Sound Pro (Virtuel 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Booster sonore AI Sound Pro (Virtuel 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Booster sonore
Systèmes d’exploitation (SE) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
En savoir plus En savoir plus

*Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon les modèles. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

*Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.

*La prise en charge de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.