Comment les fonctionnalités et les termes des téléviseurs peuvent-ils vous permettre de comprendre rapidement ce qu’ils signifient ?

Avec des fonctionnalités et des termes présentés sous forme de cartes claires, vous pouvez instantanément voir ce que chacun signifie et comprendre son rôle.

  • *Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.
  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour des spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.

Quelles fonctionnalités de TV correspondent à votre style de vie et peuvent être explorées sous forme de cartes simples ?

Découvrez les fonctionnalités présentées en cartes claires, pensées pour votre style de vie. Parcourez-les facilement et trouvez celles qui vous conviennent le mieux.

Des icônes représentant la gamme LG TV illustrent les caractéristiques du système intelligent, du processeur, de l'écran, du son et de la résolution.

Découvrez la gamme de LG TV

Comment choisir
la TV qui correspond à vos besoins ?

Comment choisir<br class="pc_only"> la TV qui correspond à vos besoins ? En savoir plus