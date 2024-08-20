Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Ventes flash electroménager

Du 30 août au 1er septembre 2024

Ventes Flash

Profitez de ces offres exclusives et très limitées.

Offres réservées aux membres LG.

VENTES FLASH

Comment en profiter ?

Se connecter / Créer mon compte
Connexion

Connexion

Connectez-vous ou créez votre compte dès maintenant afin de profiter de toutes nos offres exclusives.

Sélection

Sélection

Une fois votre produit sélectionné, vous pouvez l'ajouter  au panier en vou assurant d'être connecté à votre compte MyLG.

Coupon

Coupon

Le coupon sera automatiquement ajouté au panier.

Vous pouvez finaliser votre achat, nous nous occupons du reste !

