About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Comment les caractéristiques et les termes des moniteurs peuvent-ils vous aider à en comprendre rapidement le sens ?

Grâce à des fonctionnalités et des termes présentés sous forme de cartes claires, vous pouvez instantanément voir ce que chacun signifie et comprendre son rôle.

  • *Les images sont des simulations destinées à illustrer les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’expérience réelle d’utilisation.
  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour connaître les spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent différer selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.

Quelles fonctionnalités de moniteur correspondent à votre style de vie et peuvent être explorées sous une forme simple et intuitive?

Découvrez les fonctionnalités présentées sous forme de cartes claires, conçues pour s’adapter à votre mode de vie. Parcourez-les facilement et trouvez celle qui vous convient le mieux.

Bannière de la gamme LG Monitor™ avec le titre et des icônes représentant les fonctionnalités.

Découvrez la gamme de moniteurs LG

Comment choisir
le moniteur qui correspond à vos besoins ?

Comment choisir<br class="pc_only"> le moniteur qui correspond à vos besoins ? En Savoir Plus