About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Découvrez la gamme de moniteurs LG

Comment choisir le moniteur qui correspond à vos besoins ?

Comparez et trouvez le moniteur parfait pour votre style de vie.

Découvrez facilement les atouts des gammes UltraGear™, UltraFine™, Smart Monitor™ et UltraWide™, puis choisissez celui qui vous convient le mieux.

LifeStyleRésumé

Alors que les modes de vie et les façons de travailler continuent d’évoluer,
les moniteurs LG offrent une expérience optimisée, parfaitement adaptée à vos besoins et à votre espace. Découvrez en un coup d’œil les principales caractéristiques et spécifications de chaque modèle et trouvez l’écran qui s’intègre harmonieusement à votre quotidien.

Pour le gaming

Dans le gaming, chaque seconde compte. Pendant ces moments intenses où vous êtes plongé au cœur de l’action, des temps de réponse rapides et des images fluides vous garantissent de ne jamais manquer un seul mouvement. Ressentez l’adrénaline d’avoir toujours une longueur d’avance sur votre adversaire, grâce à des visuels nets et éclatants qui donnent vie à chaque scène du jeu, et profitez d’une expérience de jeu fluide, sans déchirements ni saccades.

Un moniteur LG UltraGear™ dans une salle de jeu, affichant une scène de gameplay à l’écran, avec un éclairage LED autour de l’installation.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Type de dalle

La dalle est la technologie essentielle qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur. L’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA fournit un contraste élevé et le TN garantit une réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le type de dalle qui correspond le mieux à vos besoins.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Temps de réponse

Fait référence à la vitesse de changement des couleurs à l’écran : plus cette vitesse est élevée, plus le jeu est fluide et précis visuellement.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Fréquence de rafraîchissement

Les taux de rafraîchissement ultra-rapides offrent une image fluide pendant le jeu, vous permettant de réagir rapidement et de viser votre adversaire avec précision.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Gamme de couleurs

La gamme de couleurs correspond à l’étendue des couleurs qu’un moniteur peut afficher. Plus cette plage est large, plus les couleurs sont variées et précises.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Des couleurs éclatantes et une luminosité renforcée portent la qualité d’image à un niveau supérieur. Plongez dans une expérience visuelle enrichie, avec un contraste plus net et des détails plus profonds.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Gaming Feature

NVIDIA G-Sync®

NVIDIA G-Sync assure une expérience de jeu fluide en synchronisant le taux de rafraîchissement de votre moniteur avec celui de votre GPU, afin d’éviter les déchirures et les saccades à l’écran.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync offre des images sans déchirure et une faible latence en adaptant dynamiquement le taux de rafraîchissement de votre moniteur à la fréquence d’images de votre jeu.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dual Mode

Le Dual Mode, certifié par la VESA, vous permet de passer aisément d’un affichage graphique riche à un mode de jeu rapide et dynamique. Changez facilement de mode via l’OSD ou LG Switch pour optimiser votre expérience selon le genre de jeu.

Dual Mode
Not available
Dual Mode

Design

Courbure

Ce design incurvé suit la ligne de vision de l’utilisateur, maintenant une distance constante entre les yeux et l’écran. Une valeur plus élevée correspond à une courbure douce pour un confort optimal, tandis qu’une valeur plus faible offre une courbure plus prononcée pour une immersion maximale.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Pour les créatifs

Un seul écran, des possibilités infinies pour le travail et le divertissement. Le LG Smart Monitor™ réunit la productivité d’un moniteur de travail haute performance, la fluidité d’un écran de jeu et la praticité d’une Smart TV — le tout dans un appareil élégant. Grâce à une qualité d’image éclatante, des commandes intuitives et des fonctions intelligentes, il crée un environnement harmonieux pour le multitâche, le divertissement et la créativité. Que vous travailliez, regardiez ou créiez, il s’adapte parfaitement à votre style de vie.

Un moniteur LG UltraFine™ posé sur un bureau dans un studio de musique, affichant un logiciel de montage vidéo 3D coloré, avec une console de mixage et un casque placés à proximité.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Taille

Les moniteurs LG sont disponibles dans une gamme de tailles allant de 24 à 49 pouces, afin que vous puissiez choisir la taille idéale pour votre environnement de jeu et de travail.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Résolution

La résolution fait référence au nombre de pixels qui composent l’image affichée sur votre écran. Plus la résolution est élevée, plus l’image est nette et détaillée.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Taux de contraste

Il s’agit d’une mesure de la différence de luminosité sur votre écran : des valeurs plus élevées offrent des noirs plus profonds et des blancs plus éclatants. Un taux de contraste élevé améliore la qualité d’image et se révèle particulièrement avantageux pour les usages où la couleur est essentielle, comme le visionnage de vidéos ou les travaux de conception graphique.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Type de dalle

La dalle est la technologie essentielle qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur. L’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA fournit un contraste élevé et le TN garantit une réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le type de dalle qui correspond le mieux à vos besoins.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Format d’image

Le format d’image fait référence au rapport entre la largeur et la hauteur de l’écran.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Gamme de couleurs

La gamme de couleurs correspond à l’étendue des couleurs qu’un moniteur peut afficher. Plus cette plage est large, plus les couleurs sont variées et précises.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Des couleurs éclatantes et une luminosité renforcée portent la qualité d’image à un niveau supérieur. Plongez dans une expérience visuelle enrichie, avec un contraste plus net et des détails plus profonds.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Ergonomie

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

Le DisplayPort vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de la puissance des GPU nouvelle génération grâce à une large bande passante. Il offre une qualité d’image nette et fluide, même en 4K et à des taux de rafraîchissement ultra-élevés, garantissant une expérience de jeu sans compression ni latence, idéale pour les simulations de course ou les jeux FPS haut de gamme.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Pour les utilisateurs hybrides

Un écran intelligent qui réunit travail, divertissement et contenu en parfaite harmonie. Le LG Smart Monitor combine la productivité d’un moniteur de travail haute performance, la réactivité d’un écran de jeu et la praticité d’une Smart TV — le tout en un seul appareil. Avec ses tableaux de bord intuitifs, ses fonctionnalités intelligentes et son design épuré et moderne, il offre une expérience optimisée à ceux qui mènent un mode de vie dynamique et connecté. Une qualité d’image exceptionnelle et une configuration flexible subliment votre quotidien, transformant le multitâche fluide en une expérience raffinée.

Un moniteur LG posé sur un bureau affichant des infographies, entouré d’un clavier, d’une chaise de bureau, d’une lampe de table, d’un porte-documents et de petites plantes dans un espace de travail à domicile chaleureux.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Taux de contraste

Il s’agit d’une mesure de la différence de luminosité sur votre écran : des valeurs plus élevées offrent des noirs plus profonds et des blancs plus éclatants. Un taux de contraste élevé améliore la qualité d’image et se révèle particulièrement avantageux pour les usages où la couleur est essentielle, comme le visionnage de vidéos ou les travaux de conception graphique.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Ergonomie

webOS

Profitez de mises à jour complètes et des avantages des toutes dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Récompensé par un CES Innovation Award dans la catégorie cybersécurité, webOS garantit la protection de votre vie privée et la sécurité de vos données.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Haut-parleurs
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB Type-C
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Hauteur

Possibilité d’ajuster la hauteur du moniteur vers le haut ou vers le bas, afin d’optimiser la position de l’écran à la hauteur de vos yeux.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivotement

Permet de faire pivoter l’écran de 90 degrés dans un ou les deux sens pour une utilisation en mode portrait.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinaison

Grâce à la fonction d’inclinaison vers l’avant ou vers l’arrière, vous pouvez régler l’angle de l’écran pour obtenir la position la plus confortable pour vos yeux.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Rotation latérale

Faites pivoter le moniteur d’un côté à l’autre pour partager facilement l’écran avec d’autres personnes ou ajuster son orientation selon votre environnement de travail.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Pour le travail

Dans votre vie bien remplie où le multitâche efficace est essentiel, le grand espace d’affichage vous permet de travailler avec plusieurs fenêtres ouvertes simultanément sans vous sentir à l’étroit. Le design ergonomique et incurvé, pensé pour de longues périodes de concentration, vous permet de travailler efficacement tout en bénéficiant d’un confort visuel optimal, rendant votre travail dynamique et votre vie créative encore plus immersifs.

Un moniteur LG UltraWide™ placé sur un bureau dans un bureau moderne, affichant des graphismes 3D colorés à côté d’un programme de codage.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Taille

Les moniteurs LG sont disponibles dans une gamme de tailles allant de 24 à 49 pouces, afin que vous puissiez choisir la taille idéale pour votre environnement de jeu et de travail.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Résolution

La résolution fait référence au nombre de pixels qui composent l’image affichée sur votre écran. Plus la résolution est élevée, plus l’image est nette et détaillée.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Type de dalle

La dalle est la technologie essentielle qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur. L’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA fournit un contraste élevé et le TN garantit une réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le type de dalle qui correspond le mieux à vos besoins.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Ergonomie

Haut-parleurs
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB Type-C
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

Le DisplayPort vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de la puissance des GPU nouvelle génération grâce à une large bande passante. Il offre une qualité d’image nette et fluide, même en 4K et à des taux de rafraîchissement ultra-élevés, garantissant une expérience de jeu sans compression ni latence, idéale pour les simulations de course ou les jeux FPS haut de gamme.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Design

Courbure

Ce design incurvé suit la ligne de vision de l’utilisateur, maintenant une distance constante entre les yeux et l’écran. Une valeur plus élevée correspond à une courbure douce pour un confort optimal, tandis qu’une valeur plus faible offre une courbure plus prononcée pour une immersion maximale.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour obtenir les spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent différer selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.
  • *Les images sont des simulations destinées à illustrer les fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’expérience réelle d’utilisation.
Bannière LG Monitor présentant des cartes de fonctionnalités pour le temps de réponse, la résolution et la fréquence de rafraîchissement.

Comment les caractéristiques et les termes des moniteurs peuvent-ils vous aider à comprendre rapidement ce qu’ils signifient ?

Comment les caractéristiques et les termes des moniteurs peuvent-ils vous aider à comprendre rapidement ce qu’ils signifient ? En Savoir Plus