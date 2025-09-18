Aller au ContenuPasser à laide sur laccessibilité
Woman on sofa using phone to control LG washer and fridge in bright living room

Woman on sofa using phone to control LG washer and fridge in bright living room

Des mises à jour régulières pour
vous accompagner au quotidien

Through continuous post-purchase upgrades, LG appliances evolve, offering a unique care experience that addresses small unnoticed issues with timely care alerts.

User Guide

Commencez l'expérience LGThinQ

1. Installez l'application et inscrivez-vous

✓ Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.

✓ Enter your email and password to log in. New users can click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.

2. Connectez vos appareils électroménager LG

✓ Sur l'écran d'accueil de l'application ThinQ, appuyez sur l'icône "+" et sélectionnez "Ajouter un appareil"

✓ Vous pouvez scanner le QR code se trouvant sur vos appareils LG ou bien appuyer sur "Ajouter un appareil sans QR code" en bas de l'écran

3. Vivez l'expérience ThinQ AI

✓ Laissez vos appareils évoluer en permanence et profitez en toute tranquilité grâce à des alertes d'entretien ponctuelles  

✓ Avec ThinQ AI, votre voix fait la différence : partagez vos idées et contribuez à créer une intelligence toujours plus intuitive pour améliorer la vie de chacun

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ UP

Améliorez votre expérience de lavage

LG washer with energy saving mode icon next to phone screen showing mode status in bright room

Energy Saving Mode

Optimisez votre consommation d'énergie en toute simplicité

Personnalisez vos objectifs énergétiques et laissez votre lave-linge passer en mode économie une fois dépassés.

Man installing LG washer in laundry room using phone self check feature with box and folded towels nearby

Self Check

Installez votre lave-linge en toute confiance

Etape par étape, installez votre lave-linge comme un pro grâce au support technique à portée de main

Custom Splash Screen

Enjolivez votre routine lavage

Personnalisez selon vos envies votre écran LCD grâce à un choix unique de thèmes et embelissez votre expérience quotidienne.

Custom Ending Melody

Transformez la fin de chaque lavage en un moment unique.

Choisissez votre mélodie préférée et célébrez la fin de chaque cycle sur une note personnalisée 

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

Detecting Laundry During Tub Clean Cycle

Soyez avertis des alertes de nettoyage et évitez les oublis

Lors du lancement du cycle de nettoyage, soyez alerté en cas de linge détecté dans votre tambour pour un usage sûr

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ UP

Enrichissez votre expérience avec votre réfrigérateur LG
LG refrigerator water dispenser filling glass with precise volume measurement markings

Smart Fill

Versez la quantité exacte d'eau et de glace dont vous avez besoin

Personnalisez votre expérience : définissez et servez précisément d'eau purifiée, de glace en cube ou de glace pilée.

Night View

Réglage de l'intensité de la luminosité à portée de main

Ajustez l'éclairage intérieur de votre réfrigérateur (4-9 niveaux) pour une ambiance nocturne personnalisée
Dark kitchen with a hanging lamp above and an open LG refrigerator revealing organized food inside
Bright kitchen side with an open LG refrigerator showing neatly organized food items inside

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

Detecting Weak Cooling

Restez serein grâce aux alertes de températures

Recevez une alerte si la température de votre réfrigérateur devient trop élevée pour agir à temps et préserver vos aliments

Detecting Slight Door Opening

Restez serein avec les alertes porte ouverte

Recevez une alerte si la porte reste légèrement ouverte pour garder vos aliments frais et éviter les déperditions d'énergie

Air Conditioner

Stay cooler with smarter control

A video shows an LG air conditioner and different start, end sounds. The video ends by showing LG ThinQ app.

Uśmiechnięta kobieta siedzi na kanapie w jasnym salonie i korzysta ze smartfona.

Start/End Sound

Refresh your atmosphere with seasonal tunes

LG DUALCOOL brings you fresh seasonal alert sounds to keep your day vibrant.

LG smart air conditioner with energy saving mode, shown with a smartphone app displaying fan speed control at 80 percent

Energy Saving Mode

Smart air conditioner, tuned to you

With energy saving mode, you can set power to 80%, 60%, or 40%, allowing smart control of fan speed and target temperature for efficient performance.

Discover a smarter way of living with LG ThinQ™

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ™ puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

LG Washer and a decorative vase is positioned nearby. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Washing Machines

LG Dryer and a laundry bascket is positioned nearby. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Tumble Dryers

A modern kitchen featuring an LG refrigerator. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Fridge Freezers

LG air conditioner mounted on the wall. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Air Conditioners

*Images are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. 

*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.

*Some features included in the downloaded ThinQ app may be enabled at a later time.

*Support for smart home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

 

1)Energy Saving Mode

-Energy Saving Mode is available only via the LG ThinQ app and may have limitations depending on the supported environment and usage conditions. Energy savings (370.7kWh→107.3kWh) were verified by LG Internal Lab under specific test conditions (Model: F94X56WHST, IEC 3kg), and actual results may vary depending on real usage.