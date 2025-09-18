About Cookies on This Site

Découvrez la gamme de LG TV

Comment choisir la TV qui correspond à vos besoins ?

Comparez et choisissez la TV parfaite pour votre style de vie.

Découvrez facilement les atouts des OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD, puis trouvez celle qui vous correspond le mieux.

Toutes les TVsRésumé

Une LG TV transparente affiche des feux d’artifice éclatants dans un salon luxueux en hauteur, avec la ville illuminée visible en arrière-plan.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
La marque phare de LG, incarnant un design d’exception, une technologie de pointe et des fonctionnalités intuitives.
# TrueWireless # Première TV OLED transparente au monde
Une OLED evo TV fixée au mur affiche un coucher de soleil éclatant à travers une arche rocheuse rouge, dans un salon moderne.
LG OLED evo AI
La marque OLED haut de gamme de LG, offrant une qualité d’image parfaite grâce à la technologie LG OLED TV la plus lumineuse et la plus avancée.
# OLED la plus lumineuse de LG # Noir Absolu & Couleur Parfaite
Vue d’ensemble d’un salon haut de gamme aux tons terre doux. Sur le mur, une LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV affiche une œuvre d’art à l’écran. Une LG Soundbar est installée juste en dessous.
LG OLED AI
La marque OLED haut de gamme de LG, offrant un Noir Absolu et une Couleur Parfaite quelles que soient la lumière ou l’obscurité, grâce aux pixels auto-émissifs contrôlés individuellement.
# Noir Absolu & Couleur Parfaite
Une grande QNED TV trône dans un salon chaleureux, affichant un coucher de soleil éclatant sur un phare côtier.
LG QNED evo AI
La marque MiniLED TV haut de gamme de LG, offrant un large gamut de couleurs pour des teintes réalistes et un contraste renforcé.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Une LG TV fixée au mur présente un affichage abstrait et coloré, accompagnée d’une Soundbar et d’un caisson de basses dans un salon moderne.
LG QNED AI
La marque LCD TV haut de gamme de LG, dotée d’un large spectre de couleurs, produit des teintes vives grâce à la technologie Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
Une NanoCell TV fixée au mur affiche une vue lumineuse d’un lac entouré de montagnes, avec un bateau rouge au premier plan.
LG NanoCell AI
La marque LCD TV de LG, dotée d’une technologie avancée d’amélioration des couleurs, offrant des teintes plus riches que les LCD TV classiques.
# Couleur Pure
Une LG TV à écran impressionnant est fixée au mur au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar dans un salon au design moderne.
LG UHD AI
La marque 4K LCD TV de LG, à ultra-haute résolution, recrée des images plus nettes et plus détaillées.
# LG Channels # webOS
La LG StanbyME, un écran intelligent vertical, se tient à côté d’un canapé en cuir dans un salon moderne, affichant des icônes d’applications et des widgets à l’écran.
Lifestyle Screens
Sublimez votre expérience de divertissement à domicile avec les Lifestyle Products qui s’harmonisent avec le style et l’énergie de votre espace.
# Écran Mobile
Diapositive précédente
Diapositive suivante

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour les principales fonctionnalités de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Technologie sans fil avec transfert vidéo et audio 4K 144Hz, offrant une clarté 4K sans perte visuelle entre l’écran de la TV et la Zero Connect Box. Un câble d’alimentation est requis pour chaque écran et pour la Zero Connect Box.

En savoir plus
True Wireless

*Appliqué : OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Appliqué : QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Processeur AI

Le cerveau des TV, responsable du traitement des données, y compris l’amélioration de l’image, les fonctions Smart TV, les performances des applications et la réactivité aux commandes de l’utilisateur. Un processeur puissant garantit des performances plus fluides, un chargement plus rapide des applications, une meilleure qualité d’image avec davantage de détails, et une expérience utilisateur plus réactive.

α11 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

α11 Processeur AI 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α8 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processeur AI 4K Gen2*QNED9M : Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen4

α7 Processeur AI 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision est une technologie visuelle conçue pour enrichir l’expérience de visionnage et permettre aux créateurs visuels d’insuffler plus de profondeur et d’éclat à leurs œuvres.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Canal / Sortie audio
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Reconnaissance vocale à distance

Dites simplement « Hi LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV. L’AI de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur un bouton, il suffit de dire « Hi LG » pour que l’AI se mette à l’écoute de vos instructions.

Reconnaissance vocale à distance
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync garantit un jeu plus fluide en synchronisant le taux de rafraîchissement de votre TV avec celui de votre GPU, afin d’éviter les déchirures d’image et les saccades.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium offre des images sans déchirure et une faible latence en adaptant dynamiquement le taux de rafraîchissement de votre TV à la fréquence d’images de votre jeu.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Connectez des appareils externes tels que des consoles de jeu, des Soundbars ou des lecteurs Blu-ray via les ports HDMI. Profitez d’une qualité vidéo et audio supérieure grâce à un seul câble.

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports

HDMI 2.1 - 4ports*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI 2.0 - 3ports

HDMI - 1ports

HDMI - 1ports

Wi-Fi

Profitez d’un streaming fluide et de fonctions intelligentes grâce au Wi-Fi intégré. Connectez votre TV à votre réseau domestique sans câble pour un accès rapide et pratique.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Display Type

OLED – Les TV OLED utilisent des pixels auto-émissifs qui s’allument et s’éteignent individuellement, offrant des noirs profonds, un contraste infini, des couleurs éclatantes et de larges angles de vision, particulièrement visibles dans les scènes sombres.
LCD – Les TV LCD utilisent un rétroéclairage qui traverse des cristaux liquides, offrant de meilleures performances en contraste et en efficacité énergétique grâce à des LED de différentes tailles et à des technologies de gradation locales.

En savoir plus
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Taille (pouces)

La taille d’une TV se mesure en diagonale, du coin supérieur gauche au coin inférieur droit de l’écran, et s’exprime en pouces. Un pouce équivaut à 2,54 cm. Bien que la taille indique la diagonale, elle influence également la surface de l’écran, le prix et la distance de visionnage optimale.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Résolution

Le nombre total de pixels qui composent une image à l’écran. Une résolution plus élevée signifie qu’un plus grand nombre de pixels sont intégrés au Display, ce qui donne une image plus nette, plus détaillée et plus claire, grâce à davantage de points de couleur formant l’image.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Taux de rafraîchissement

La fréquence, mesurée en Hertz (Hz), à laquelle un Display met à jour son image pour afficher une nouvelle image chaque seconde. Un taux de rafraîchissement plus élevé (par exemple 144 Hz) offre des mouvements plus fluides et réduit le flou par rapport à un taux plus faible.

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

Qualité d’image

Couleur

La reproduction des couleurs est le processus consistant à recréer fidèlement les teintes de l’image originale. La meilleure couleur est la Couleur Parfaite, représentant de larges gamuts de couleurs avec une précision absolue. Un large gamut de couleurs offre une reproduction plus riche et plus précise que celle des Display classiques.

Perfect Black & Color

Perfect Black & ColorOur best picture quality

Perfect Black & Color

Perfect Black & ColorOur best picture quality

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Color Technology

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

Le processeur puissant de LG améliore la résolution pour retrouver la qualité d’origine. Profitez du 4K Super Upscaling avec une résolution, une luminosité et une netteté optimisées.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping est un processus en temps réel, scène par scène, qui ajuste la luminosité et le contraste du contenu HDR (High Dynamic Range) afin de l’optimiser pour un Display spécifique. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping représente le niveau le plus avancé de la technologie de mappage tonal dynamique de LG. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en est la version perfectionnée.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

Le HDR (High Dynamic Range) est une technologie et une norme de signal qui étendent la plage de luminosité, de contraste et de couleur dans les images, les vidéos ou le son, au-delà de ce que peut afficher la plage dynamique standard (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Qualité sonore

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 11.1.2 ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 9.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec son virtuel 9.1.2ch

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos est une technologie audio immersive basée sur les objets, qui transcende le son surround traditionnel en ajoutant des canaux de hauteur, créant ainsi un paysage sonore tridimensionnel.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Profitez de mises à niveau complètes et bénéficiez des dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Lauréat d’un CES Innovation Award dans la catégorie cybersécurité, webOS protège vos données et votre vie privée pour une utilisation en toute tranquillité.

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

Mise à niveau de l’OS pendant 5 ans

*Les mises à jour et leur calendrier, ainsi que certaines fonctionnalités, applications et services, peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.
Smart AI

L’AI adapte intelligemment votre expérience sur la TV. Elle reconnaît votre voix (AI Voice ID), effectue des recherches vocales (AI Search), recommande du contenu personnalisé (AI Concierge), optimise l’image (AI Picture Wizard) et ajuste le son (AI Sound Wizard) — le tout en temps réel.

En savoir plus
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

Le VRR synchronise la fréquence d’images de votre jeu avec le taux de rafraîchissement de la TV pour éviter les déchirures ou les saccades. G-Sync et FreeSync sont les formats VRR les plus courants pour un gameplay fluide.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Les spécifications sont basées sur le modèle représentatif de chaque gamme.
  • *Toutes les spécifications figurant dans le tableau comparatif des séries, à l’exception de la taille, sont basées sur le modèle de 65 pouces (NanoCell 55 pouces).
  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour obtenir les spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent différer selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.
  • *Toutes les images ci-dessus sont des simulations.
