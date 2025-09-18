About Cookies on This Site

Comment les fonctionnalités et les termes des appareils de buanderie vous permettent-ils de comprendre rapidement ce qu’ils signifient ?

Avec des fonctionnalités et des termes présentés sous forme de cartes claires, vous pouvez instantanément voir ce que chacun signifie et comprendre son rôle.

  • *Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.
  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle ou la capacité. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour obtenir les spécifications détaillées.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.
  • *Les images des produits sont fournies à titre illustratif uniquement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Quel appareil de lessive est fait pour vous ?

Image du produit F4WX9092
Lave-linge
En savoir plus
Image du produit RT80V9B
Sèche-linge
En savoir plus
Image du produit W4WB3095Y
Lave-linge séchant
En savoir plus
Image du produit WT1210BBF
LG WashTower™
En savoir plus