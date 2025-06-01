Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
La vidéo montre un client dans une maison d'hôtes hanok regardant un film, écoutant de la musique et savourant son petit-déjeuner avec des appareils LG.

La Revue LG I Juin

Une escapade hanok
harmonieuse

 

Suivez une journée spéciale entre un couple gérant une

maison d'hôtes et la voyageuse qui découvre cet endroit.

Offre spéciale

02/06/2025 ~ 24/06/2025

Découvrez la maison d'hôtes sereine de Seung et Hyuk et profitez jusqu'à 10% de réduction, uniquement avec La Revue LG

10%

de réduction

Code du bon de réduction

Ce n’est pas une période d’avantages.

Vue d'une maison d'hôtes hanok.

Au bout d'une ruelle tranquille de Séoul se trouve une petite maison traditionnelle coréenne, un hanok, où un couple gère une maison d'hôtes. Alors que les destinations plus calmes autour de la ville sont connues pour offrir des excursions paisibles d'une journée et des escapades de week-end, ce centre de voyage mondial bien-aimé a ses propres joyaux cachés, offrant une retraite loin du bruit des voyages en ville. Nos hôtes balaient toujours le sol et préparent le thé dix minutes avant l'arrivée des invités pour leur offrir un accueil chaleureux dans l'un de ces havres.

"Nous avons essayé de préserver la beauté historique du hanok tout en veillant à ce que les invités ne ressentent pas les contraintes de séjourner dans un vieux bâtiment. Nous essayons de nous concentrer sur l'équilibre entre tradition et confort."

Aujourd'hui, nous vous invitons à explorer le monde du hanok de Seung et Hyuk et le temps spécial qu'ils ont partagé avec l'un des nombreux visiteurs qui ont recherché les charmes pittoresques de cet espace.

Rencontrez les hôtes

 

"Bonjour! Nous sommes Seung et Hyuk, et nous gérons notre maison d'hôtes hanok depuis deux ans maintenant."

"J'ai grandi en visitant le hanok de ma grand-mère, donc j'ai toujours eu une affection nostalgique pour les maisons traditionnelles coréennes. Quand nous avons trouvé celle-ci, nous savions que nous devions en faire la nôtre. Plutôt que d'offrir simplement un endroit où séjourner, nous espérons que cet espace permettra à nos invités de vivre la beauté et le charme intemporel de la Corée."

Les hôtes se tiennent devant la maison d'hôtes Hanok.

Un accueil chaleureux qui remplit le silence

 

L'invitée d'aujourd'hui est une voyageuse solitaire des États-Unis à la recherche d'une pause tranquille en ville.

"Quand les invités arrivent pour la première fois, nous voulons qu'ils ressentent le calme serein de la nature et le passage lent et paisible du temps. Nous diffusons souvent des reprises de chansons K-pop utilisant des instruments traditionnels via la télévision et la barre de son dans le salon pour aider nos invités à se mettre dans l'ambiance."

Dans le salon, la technologie quotidienne se fond naturellement dans l'ambiance de cet espace traditionnel tandis que la douce musique s'écoule de l'écran et des enceintes, rebondissant sur les poutres apparentes.

Un invité est assis devant un LG OLED TV et lit un livre.

Une expérience cinématographique spéciale

 

Lorsque le soleil se couche et que le crépuscule tombe sur la cour, un éclairage doux et le son du vent au-delà du mur transforment la véranda en bois en un cinéma confortable.

"L'un des points forts de cette maison est la cour intime. Quand il fait beau, nous organisons des projections spéciales en plein air pour nos invités. C'est un moment qui capture vraiment l'ambiance du hanok."

"J'ai eu l'impression de regarder ce film pour la première fois, même si je l'ai déjà vu. C'est peut-être parce que je suis dans un endroit si unique."  - Invitée

Un invité regarde un film projeté sur un écran avec CineBeam

Petit-déjeuner avec une touche de sérénité

 

"Le matin, nous préparons un petit-déjeuner simple et léger pour nos invités. Nous servons généralement des smoothies aux fruits et légumes et du yaourt, et nous fournissons également une casserole et des instructions pour que les invités puissent essayer de faire du nurungji par eux-mêmes. C'est une façon douce de commencer la journée avec un goût de chez-soi."

Nos hôtes préparent un repas simple avec les ingrédients frais conservés dans leur réfrigérateur LG. L'invitée d'aujourd'hui savoure le sien dans une pièce où elle peut contempler la vue à travers les grandes fenêtres du hanok. Le petit-déjeuner ici est plus qu'un simple repas pour le corps. C'est aussi un moment qui nourrit l'âme.

Un hôte sert le petit-déjeuner à un invité.

Un au revoir chaleureux à un séjour spécial

 

Bientôt, il est temps pour notre invitée de partir.

La playlist qui l'a accueillie, le film dont elle a profité dans la cour du hanok, et le petit-déjeuner simple mais significatif—alors que notre invitée traverse le hanok une dernière fois, ses pas sont silencieux, noyés par les souvenirs de son voyage en solo, qui ressemblait presque à des vacances en famille au moment de son départ.

L'hôte serre l'invité dans ses bras en lui disant au revoir.
Un aperçu de la maison d'hôtes Hanok.

Leurs langues sont différentes, mais un respect universellement compris réside dans les derniers regards qu'elle échange avec les propriétaires.

 

Il est temps pour notre invitée de continuer à voyager dans le monde et pour notre couple de se préparer à accueillir leur prochain visiteur.

Pourquoi j'aime mes favoris Maison LG

*Cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peut différer du produit réel.

LinearCooling®

Nous gardons frais les ingrédients de saison tels que les fruits et les légumes.

Léger et portable

Mobilité et facilité d'utilisation optimales pour tous vos besoins de divertissement.

WOW Synergy

Des visuels réalistes et un son harmonieux pour des expériences immersives de type cinéma.

Offre spéciale

02/06/2025 ~ 24/06/2025

Découvrez la maison d'hôtes sereine de Seung et Hyuk et profitez jusqu'à 10% de réduction, uniquement avec La Revue LG

10%

de réduction

Code du bon de réduction

Ce n’est pas une période d’avantages.

Verbessere dein Wohnerlebnis

Plus de Lectures Mensuelles LG

Opération Surprise pour Maman

Opération Surprise pour Maman

En savoir plus
Rafraîchir la décoration intérieure pour le printemps

Rafraîchir la décoration intérieure pour le printemps

En savoir plus
Solutions Plus Intelligentes Équilibre Meilleur

Solutions Plus Intelligentes Équilibre Meilleur

En savoir plus