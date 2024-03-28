Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL7S | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante | 250W | Jusqu'à 20h d'autonomie | IPX4 | Eclairage à Pixels

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG XBOOM XL7S | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante | 250W | Jusqu'à 20h d'autonomie | IPX4 | Eclairage à Pixels

LG XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante | 250W | Jusqu'à 20h d'autonomie | IPX4 | Eclairage à Pixels

Vista Frontal com todas as luzes acesas. No painel Dynamic Pixel Lighting, aparece o texto: XBOOM.
Le LG XBOOM XL7S est placé sur la scène et émet une lumière dégradée rouge-orange. Derrière la scène, des personnes dansent sur la musique.

Un son détonnant
Mettez-le à fond*

Avec la LG XBOOM XL7S, pimentez la soirée !
Un son puissant et de nombreuses fonctionnalités pour assurer l'ambiance.

*L'écoute prolongée à volume élevé risque d'endommager votre audition. Afin d'éviter des dommages auditifs éventuels, ne pas écouter à un niveau sonore élevé pendant une longue durée

La LG XBOOM XL7S est placée dans un espace qui semble infini. Des représentations de signal carré sont projetées sur le mur Au milieu du haut-parleur, un haut parleur de basses géant de 8 pouces est agrandi pour insister sur la puissance sonore de 250 W Des vagues sonores sortent du woofer.

*L'écoute prolongée à volume élevé risque d'endommager votre audition. Afin d'éviter des dommages auditifs éventuels, ne pas écouter à un niveau sonore élevé pendant une longue durée.

Un haut-parleur de graves colossal…

Qui déploie des basses puissantes

La LG XBOOM XL7S est équipée d’un grand haut-parleur de 8 pouces* de diamètre. Il génère des graves puissantes, pour offrir un son profond et dynamique à tout le monde!

*1 pouce = 2,54 cm. 8 pouces = 20,32cm

Dynamic Bass Optimizer**

Ressentez les basses, même à faible volume

Ressentez des basses rugissantes. Le Dynamic Bass Optimizer* vous permet de profiter d’un son équilibré sans distorsion des basses même à faible volume**.

*Dynamic Bass Optimizer = Optimiseur Dynamique de Basses
**Le son peut varier en fonction de la source sonore.

Haut-parleur d’aigus à dôme de 2,5 pouces*

Son clair et précis

Cette enceinte est équipée de deux haut-parleurs d’aigus à dôme de 2,5 pouces*, qui offrent un son précis et détaillé. En intérieur comme en extérieur, profitez pleinement des hautes-fréquences.

**Ces images sont des simulations destinées à des fins d’illustrations.
*1 pouce = 2,54. 2,5 pouces = 6,35cm.

*Pour une fête haute en couleur !

Vue de face du haut-parleur. Un ligne met en évidence chaque lumière différente. En haut et en bas, les deux lumières stroboscopiques. Au milieu, l’éclairage circulaire multicolore rose et cyan est allumé. Juste au dessus l’éclaire dynamique à pixels affiche un personnage cactus.

Éclairages festifs XBOOM

Faites de votre soirée un événement inoubliable

Faites-en voir de toutes les couleurs aux invités avec les éclairages de fête LG XBOOM . Créez une ambiance de fête avec des jeux de lumière et bluffez les convives avec un texte personnalisé ou des animations disponibles dans l'application XBOOM*. Les deux lumières stroboscopique captiveront la foule.

Gros plan de l’éclairage dynamique à pixels Il affiche le texte Dance! En dessous, l’éclairage circulaire multicolore orange est allumé. Derrière le haut-parleur, des personnes dansent sur la plage.
Éclairage dynamique à pixels

Exprimer sa joie
en mode Texte

Expérimentez le tout en un interactif LG XBOOM XL7S. Son panneau LED affiche un texte personnalisable. Écrivez le message de votre choix dans l’application XBOOM* !

*Nécessite le téléchargement de l'application XBOOM par LG sur son smartphone. Application disponible sur iOS et Android

Le texte est placé sur la zone violette dégradée, en dessous se trouve une zone noire en diagonale. Le haut-parleur se superpose sur les deux, avec l’éclairage dynamique à pixels et l’éclairage circulaire multicolore.
Éclairage dynamique à pixels

Un maximum de fun avec le pixel art

L’Éclairage dynamique à pixels dispose également d’animations prédéfinies. Vous pouvez afficher des motifs colorés, des barres d’égaliseurs, ou des personnages kawaï sur le panneau LED.
Le texte est placé sur une zone noire avec le pictogramme des mouvements de l’éclairage circulaire multicolore : horaire, anti horaire, demi cercle haut et bas, demi cercle gauche et droit, et le clignotement. Le haut-parleur est orienté de 45 degrés vers la gauche. Une zone violette dégradée en placée en dessous dans un soucis d’esthétique. La taille du caisson de basses de 8 pouces est exagérée pour mettre en avant ses différentes couleurs.
Éclairage circulaire multicolore

Profitez de la fête avec l’éclairage circulaire

Le LG XBOOM XL7S dispose d’un jeu de lumière qui réagit au rythme de la musique : l’éclairage circulaire multicolore. La lumière s’adapte à votre musique, ce qui dynamise et ambiance la soirée.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Personnalisez le jeu de lumière de votre soirée

Utilisez Ma sélection sur l’application XBOOM* pour personnaliser l’éclairage de votre soirée. Vous pouvez également choisir une animation ou un message pour attiser la foule.

Capture d’écran de l’application XBOOM. Vous pouvez personnaliser les éclairages dans l’application.

Images illustrées du LG XBOOM XL7S.
Une femme chante.

*Nécessite le téléchargement de l'application XBOOM par LG sur son smartphone. Application disponible sur iOS et Android

Des personnes donnent un concert acoustique avec le LG XBOOM XL7S. Des guitares se trouvent en dessous de l’image
Entrées guitare et micro

Organisez votre propre concert

Avec le LG XBOOM XL7S, vous pouvez transformer n’importe quel événement en karaoké. Branchez votre microphone et chantez à pleins poumons. Vous pouvez également connecter une guitare et donner votre propre concert.

*L'abus d'alcool est dangereux pour la santé. À consommer avec modération.

Emportez-la partoutPour en profiter n'importe quand

Emportez la LG XBOOM XL7S partout où vous souhaitez partager votre musique. Elle est conçue pour se déplacer facilement et sereinement… alors faites-là voyager !

Une poignée, des roues et c’est parti

Rien de plus simple que de transporter la LG XBOOM XL7S grâce à sa poignée télescopique et ses roues. Vous pouvez l’incliner en arrière pour la transporter comme une valise… une valise qui diffuse du son, c'est impressionnant !

*BOUGEZ

Protection IPX4*

La LG XBOOM XL7S est conforme à la norme de résistance à l’eau IPX4* ; elle résiste aux éclaboussures.

*Certifié IPX4*. Protection contre les éclaboussures venant de toutes directions. Le cache arrière étanche doit être complètement fermé pour éviter toute infiltration d'eau. L'enceinte ne doit pas être immergée. Utiliser avec précaution près des espaces humides.

Jusqu'à 20 heures d’autonomie*

La LG XBOOM XL7S offre une autonomie qui vous permet d'écouter de la musique à tout moment et pendant de longues heures sans vous inquiéter de la batterie disponible*.

*L’autonomie constatée jusqu'à 20 heures* est basée sur une utilisation à 50 % du volume et sans lumière. La durée de vie de la batterie varie en fonction de l’utilisation, des réglages et des conditions environnementales.
Jusqu'à 20 HRS*

Consignes de Tri

Consignes de Tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site
Consignes de Tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Puissance

    250W

  • Woofer (HP de graves)

    1 x 8’’

  • Tweeter (HP d’aigus)

    2 x Cône 2,5’’

  • Résistance à l'eau

    IPX4 (Protégé contre les projections d’eau)

  • Wireless Party Link

    Oui : modes Double et Multi

  • Poignée / Roues

    Oui / Oui

  • Application LG XBOOM

    Oui (iOS / Android)

BATTERIE

  • Type de Batterie

    Lithium-ion

  • Capacité de la batterie

    88 Wh

  • Autonomie

    Jusqu'à 20h

  • Temps de charge complet

    environs 3,5 h

AUDIO

  • Mode Standard

    Oui

  • Mode Sound Boost

    Oui

  • Egaliseur personnalisable

    Oui (appli)

  • Formats Bluetooth SBC/AAC

    Oui / Oui

  • Formats MP3 / WMA

    Oui / Oui

CONFORT

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Multi Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Egaliseur

    Oui (appli)

  • Eclairage multicolore

    Oui

  • Stroboscope

    Oui

  • Lumière X-Flash

    Oui

DIMENSIONS

  • Poids du produit

    15,5 kg

  • Poids du carton

    18,5 kg

  • Dimensions (LxHxP)

    319 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxP)

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

FONCTIONS DJ/KARAOKE

  • Effets DJ (Appli)

    Oui

  • DJ Loop

    Oui

  • DJ Pad

    Oui

  • DJ Scratcher

    Oui

  • Créateur d’échantillons

    Oui

  • DJ Auto

    Oui

  • Contrôle de l’effet d’écho du micro

    Oui

  • Effets vocaux

    Oui

  • Contrôleur des voix

    Oui

  • Changeur de tonalité

    Oui

CONNECTIQUE

  • USB

    Oui

  • Entrée micro (6,3 mm)

    Oui

  • Entrée guitare (6,3 mm)

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Câble éléctrique

    Oui

  • Manuel d’utilisation

    Oui

  • Garantie

    Oui

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

  • Origine

    Chine

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Référence produit

    XL7S.DEUSLLK

  • Code EAN

    8806091940582

  • Garantie

    2 ans

  • Code Douanier

    8518220090

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Vista Frontal com todas as luzes acesas. No painel Dynamic Pixel Lighting, aparece o texto: XBOOM.

LG XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante | 250W | Jusqu'à 20h d'autonomie | IPX4 | Eclairage à Pixels