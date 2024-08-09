About Cookies on This Site

Gamme Mono-Split

Les climatiseurs LG Mono-Split à usage commercial offrent d'importantes économies d'énergie, un refroidissement et un chauffage puissants pour un véritable confort. Avec LG, révolutionnez votre confort au quotidien.

Les climatiseurs LG Mono-Split offrent un confort amélioré en permettant des économies d'énergie.

CASSETTE RONDE

CASSETTE 4 VOIES

GAINABLE

MURAL

CONVERTIBLE ET PLAFONNIER

CONSOLE

Compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG

Économies d'énergie

Contrairement aux compresseurs classiques à vitesse constante, le compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG apporte une nouvelle dimension intelligente à toutes les solutions de traitement d'air auxquelles il est intégré.

Rendement énergétique optimisé

Le compresseur ajuste intelligemment son débit à son environnement. Il offre de nombreux avantages, notamment un rendement exceptionnel, un meilleur confort et une fiabilité sans faille.

Confort

Le compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG optimise le confort utilisateur en ajustant le débit de sorte que la température de la pièce soit maintenue à une valeur fixée. Les utilisateurs bénéficient également de ses capacités de refroidissement rapide.

Refroidissement rapide

Le compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG ne modifie pas seulement la température, mais aussi la pression, pour que le refroidissement soit aussi précis et rapide que possible.

Refroidissement Confort

Comparé au compresseur à vitesse constante qui produit des variations de température en raison des alternances marche/arrêt, le compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG optimise le confort grâce à un fonctionnement ajusté sur la température choisie.

Fiabilité

Parfaits pour les régions où l'alimentation électrique est instable, les climatiseurs Mono-Split Inverter intelligent de LG opèrent à un haut niveau de stabilité et de fiabilité avec une large plage de fonctionnement.

Plage de fonctionnement élargie

Les technologies avancées de LG en matière de compresseurs sont la garantie de performances stables sur une large plage de température.

Protection contre sur et sous-tensions

En cas de tension d'alimentation anormale, le compresseur Inverter intelligent de LG s'arrête et passe en mode sécurité. Un compresseur à vitesse constante court plus de risque d'être endommagé.

Maintenance et entretien faciles : LG MV

LG MV (Monitoring View) permet aux installateurs de contrôler et surveiller facilement les variables de fonctionnement des unités intérieures (températures, pressions, fréquences…).

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter En savoir plus

