Pompes à chaleur air-eau

LG THERMA V vous offre une solution de chauffage durable.
Passez à LG THERMA V pour réduire vos factures d'énergie.

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V, black-colored outdoor unit is placed on the exterior wall of the house.

Remplacez votre ancienne chaudière par une solution LG THERMA V

Faites l'expérience du confort tout au long de l'année avec LG THERMA V.

Faites un investissement qui vous rapporte.

Remplacez votre ancienne chaudière par une solution LG THERMA V DEMANDE D'ACHAT

#Prenezsoindevotreintérieur3

#Prenezsoindevotreintérieur

Découvrez le chauffage durable avec LG THERMA V.

Découvrez l'histoire complète de notre produit.

On a chilly winter evening, the overall exterior of a house with warm lights on. New black-colored LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V is placed in front of the house.

Révolutionnez votre chauffage domestique

Finis les tracas de l'hiver.

Découvrez la nouvelle solution de chauffage innovante de LG THERMA V pour votre maison.

Pompe à chaleur air-eau Avantages Produits En découvrir davantage
Pompe à chaleur air-eau
DEMANDE D'ACHAT

Qu'est-ce qu'une pompe à chaleur ?

Les pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V sont des systèmes de chauffage innovants qui produisent du chauffage, du refroidissement et si besoin de l'eau chaude sanitaire ; vous procurant ainsi un confort optimal tout au long de l'année. Alors que la plupart des autres systèmes de chauffage dépendent de combustibles fossiles, LG utilise des sources d'énergie renouvelables pour générer de la chaleur en combinant 20 % d'électricité et 80 % d'air extérieur*, ce qui vous permet de réduire votre consommation d’énergies fossiles et vos rejets de gaz à effet de serre**.

*Pour plus d'informations sur la technologie de pompe à chaleur, voir le site l'association européenne des pompes à chaleur air-eau (EHPA) https://www.ehpa.org/technology/
**Pour en savoir plus, voir le guide pratique de la pompe à chaleur réalisé par l'ADEME : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/3260/guide-pratique-installer-une-pompe-a-chaleur.pdf

Les avantages des pompes à chaleur air-eau

Les Pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V offre une expérience de chauffage durable, économe et plus abordable pour votre maison.

A father and a young daughter are washing dishes together with hot water in the kitchen.

LG THERMA V is standing next to a pillar of a house with a view of the river stream beside.

Efficacité et économies d'énergie

Les pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V sont économes à l'usage* et performantes. Leur classe énergétique va jusqu'à A+++** et leur efficacité saisonnière peut atteindre 183%***. Investissez dans une technologie efficace. Toutes les pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V sont éligibles aux aides. Bénéficiez des aides de l'ANAH (Agence nationale de l'habitat), CEE (Certificats d'économie d'énergie) et primes du gouvernement pour la rénovation énergétique de votre habitat en changeant votre ancienne chaudière par une pompe à chaleur air-eau. 

 

*Selon l'ADEME, une pompe à chaleur avec une efficacité énergétique saisonnière supérieure à 100% en mode chauffage est économe à l'usage et performante. Pour en savoir plus : https://librairie.ademe.fr/cadic/2222/guide-pratique-chauffer-mieux-moins-cher.pdf?modal=false
**Jusqu'à A+++ pour le chauffage avec une sortie d'eau à 35°C et jusqu'à A++ pour le chauffage avec une sortie d'eau à 55°C ; sur une échelle de A+++ à D. Les résultats de l'étiquette énergétique peuvent varier en fonction du modèle LG PAC air-eau sélectionné.
***Efficacité énergétique saisonnière (ETAS) jusqu'à 183% pour le chauffage avec une sortie d'eau à 35°C et jusqu'à 126% pour le chauffage avec une sortie d'eau à 55°C. Les résultats de l'étiquette énergétique peuvent varier en fonction du modèle LG PAC air-eau sélectionné.
***** Le taux de rendement facile la compréhension générale et est fonction du coefficient saisonnier de performance (SCOP) 5 du THERMA V R290 Monobloc dans des conditions climatiques moyennes et de basses températures supérieures à 5. Le rendement réel peut varier en fonction du niveau d’eau et des températures extérieures.

An engineer man is standing next to the new black colored THERMA V, talking to a young couple while installing LG Air to Water Heat Pump.

Entretien et installation facile

L'installation des Pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V ne nécessite pas le remplacement du système de chauffage existant et demande peu d'entretien, ce qui fait de la gamme LG THERMA V un moyen simple et efficace de chauffer votre maison tout au long de l'année.

An adult woman and a man are sitting on a couch in the house and talking with a smile. There is a Quiet Mark certification logo next to the image.

Un confort optimal

Découvrez le confort ultime avec la Monobloc S R32 LG THERMA V. Cette solution de chauffage efficace et discrète est dotée d'une technologie de minimisation du bruit, ce qui vous permet de ne pas déranger vos voisins. Vous pouvez même prendre le contrôle complet de votre pompe à chaleur de n'importe où, à tout moment, grâce à l'application mobile ThinQ™.

Produits certifiés Quiet Mark* :

HM051MR U44 / HM071MR U44 / HM091MR U44
HM093MR U44 / HM121MR U34 / HM123MR U34
*Cette certification n'est valable que pour le Royaume-Uni et l'Union européenne.
*La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités de l'application ThinQ peut varier d'un pays à l'autre.

A boy is playing with a dog in the yard of the house and a new black colored LG THERMA V is installed in fornt of the wall of the house.

Vers une diminution de l'empreinte carbone

Les technologies avancées des Pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V peuvent vous aider à réduire votre empreinte carbone, tout en vous permettant de réaliser des économies d'énergie. En associant votre pompe à chaleur à des panneaux solaires et à un système de stockage d'énergie, vous pouvez réaliser des économies d'énergie encore plus importantes.

 

La gamme LG THERMA V

La gamme de Pompes à chaleur air-eau THERMA V de LG comprend plusieurs modèles qui diffèrent par leur type d'installation, leur capacité et plus encore.

 

R290 Monobloc

R290 Monobloc

Product images of LG THERMA V Split type.

Split

Product images of LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Hydrosplit

Product images of LG THERMA V Monobloc type.

Monobloc

En découvrir davantage sur les pompes à chaleur Air / Eau

Lisez nos articles et actualités publiés sur notre blog, vous pouvez y trouver de nombreuses informations utiles pour votre logement.

 

Quel type de pompe à chaleur peut me convenir ?

LG propose différents types de pompes à chaleur aérothermiques, et nous souhaitons vous aider à faire votre choix. Regardons ensemble ce qu’est une pompe à chaleur, où elles doivent être installées, et les avantages proposés par les différents types de pompes à chaleur air / eau.

EN SAVOIR PLUS SUR LES TYPES DE POMPE A CHALEUR

Eléments à prendre en compte pour l’installation d’une pompe à chaleur aérothermique

Au moment de choisir de passer à une pompe à chaleur, certains facteurs importants sont à prendre en considération, dont l’espace réservé à l’installation, les coûts, le type de bâtiment, et la région dans laquelle vous vivez.

EN SAVOIR PLUS SUR LES ELEMENTS A PRENDRE EN COMPTE

Qu’est qu’une pompe à chaleur aérothermique ?

Nous allons nous attarder dans cet article sur ce qu’est une pompe à chaleur, leur efficacité de fonctionnement, en quoi elles sont meilleures pour l’environnement et combien vous pouvez économiser en optant pour une pompe à chaleur

EN SAVOIR PLUS SUR LES POMPES A CHALEUR AIR / EAU