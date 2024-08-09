About Cookies on This Site

Affichage LED Spécial

Retrouvez l'offre d'affichage LED Spécial: une tecnologie performante (consommation d'énergie restreinte et une longue durée de vie) pour des possibilités d'utilisation très diverses.

LED Spécial1

LED Spécial

Découvrez les produits spécialement développés par LG pour des usages uniques.

Donnez vie à vos projets, sans limites, avec la gamme LG LED Special.

All-in-One Premium

All-in-One Premium

All-in-One Essential

LED All-in-One 130''

Film LED transparent couleur

Film LED Transparent

LED Cinéma

LED Cinéma

LAPE

Lape

Image représentant l’écran LED All-in-One 130’’ de LG

All-in-One Premium

Grâce à la superbe qualité d’image offerte par le HDR10 et au son Surface immersif, l’écran LED All-in-One 130’’ de LG est le choix idéal pour des environnements de salles de réunion pratiques et intelligents.

All-in-One Premium En Savoir Plus

Image représentant le Film LED Transparent de LG

Film LED Transparent

Le film LED transparent de LG est un nouveau niveau d’affichage. Sa transparence exceptionnelle lui confère une beauté riche en couleurs vives, il est directement collé à la vitre en verre sur laquelle il est fixé

Film LED Transparent En Savoir Plus

All-in-One Essential

La série Essential All-in-One de LG se compose d’un grand écran de 136’’ proposé sous la forme d’un package tout-en-un grâce au contrôleur intégré. Faisant taire les préjugés d’après lesquels les écrans LED seraient compliqués à installer, cette série Essential All-in-One ne nécessite pas de connecter un

En Savoir Plus

LG All-in-One Essential 136’’

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_1554701261571

LAPE

Mettant en avant une représentation détaillée des couleurs et un super contraste, la série LAPE donne vie au contenu grâce à sa grande flexibilité.

LAPE En Savoir Plus

LED Cinéma

LED Cinéma

Le contraste infini, l’excellente luminosité, et la finesse incroyable des détails de la LED Cinéma de LG procurent aux spectateurs un étonnant sentiment d'immersion.

LED Cinéma En Savoir Plus
Application LG Visual Planner

LG Visual Planner

LG Visuel Plannervous permet de concevoir et de vous projeter dans la réalisation

de vos besoins professionnels, en quelques cliques.

LG Visual Planner En Savoir Plus