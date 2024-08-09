About Cookies on This Site

Affichage LED

Découvrez nos gammes des écrans commerciaux affichage LED. Ils sont adaptés pour tous types de vos espaces professionnels extérieurs et intérieurs. Les produits informatiques LG professionnel sont très diversifiés et répondent aux besoins des utilisateurs dans le traitement de l’information.

Standard

Standard

Mur d'images

Mur d'images

Haute Luminosité

Haute Luminosité

Tactile

Tactile

Transparent

Transparent

Accessoires d’affichage dynamique

Accessoires d’affichage dynamique

Image représentant un mur LED LG dans un aéroport.

Affichage LED

Enrichissez l’expérience client avec une qualité d’image supérieure et une fiabilité de classe mondiale

Image représentant un mur LED LG.

LG Visual Planner

LG Visuel Planner vous permet de concevoir et de vous projeter dans la réalisation de vos besoins professionnels, en quelques cliques.

LG Visual Planner En savoir plus

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Découvrez les dernières informations à propos des produits ainsi que des références, un configurateur de mur d'images/OLED/LED, des manuels et les coordonnées de représentants commerciaux.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Application
True Innovation Behind New Depths*

* Une véritable innovation vers de nouvelles profondeurs

True Innovation Behind New Depths* En Savoir Plus

PRODUIT

D04-02_ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554

LED d’Intérieur

D04-02_ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554

LED d’Extérieur

LED SPÉCIAL

LED Spécial

Image représentant la LED Indoor LG dans le lobby d’une entreprise.

LED Intérieur

Gamme de modèles complète allant des pas fins aux pas standards, pour diverses applications d’intérieur.

LED Intérieur En Savoir Plus
Image représentant la LED Outdoor LG sur les façades extérieures d’un bâtiment.

LED Extérieur

Différents modèles disponibles dans une variété de boîtiers conçus pour les applications d’extérieur, y compris les stades et les affichages publicitaires et autres affichages publics d’extérieur.

 

LED Extérieur En Savoir Plus
Image représentant une installation d’un Film LED Transparent LG, série de la gamme LG LED Special, sur les vitres d’un bâtiment.

LED Spécial

Découvrez les produits spécialement développés par LG pour des usages uniques. Donnez vie à vos projets, sans limites, avec la gamme LG LED Special.

LED Spécial En Savoir Plus
Image représentant une installation LED LG.

LG Visual Planner

LG Visuel Plannervous permet de concevoir et de vous projeter dans la réalisation de vos besoins professionnels, en quelques cliques.

LG Visual Planner En Savoir Plus