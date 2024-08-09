About Cookies on This Site

LBE Standard

LBE Standard 1

LBE Standard

La série LBE Standard est abordable et offre des performances polyvalentes. Elle est disponible en plusieurs designs originaux et conviviaux pour des opérations d’installation et de maintenance pratiques.

D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Léger avec un design fin

Chaque cabinet d’unité pèse 8,2 kg ou 12,5 kg, pour une
profondeur de 68 mm. Cela simplifie l’installation des
écrans, réduit les dégâts potentiels lors de le
l’installation et limite la pression s’exercant sur la
structure de maintien.

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Protection anti-intempéries fiable

L’avant et l’arrière du cabinet sont certifiés conformes
aux normes IP65 et IP54, respectivement, pour un
fonctionnement stable non affecté par les intempéries
et les environnements extérieurs nocifs.

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Entretien par l’avant ou par l’arrière

Le produit offre un accès à l’avant ou à l’arrière, ce qui
permet aux clients d’opérer des choix en fonction de
leur environnement d’installation et réduit au minimum
les limitations en termes d’installation et de
maintenance.

* La prise en charge peut varier selon les modèles

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

Maintenance facile

Les modules d’alimentation et de commande fixés aux
cabinets de l’unité sont faciles à démonter, ce qui facilite
la résolution des problèmes susceptibles de survenir.

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Installation facile

Divers facteurs tels que les aimants sur les parties
supérieure et inférieure, les goupilles de positionnement
et les verrous à ouverture pratique permettent aux
installateurs de monter et de démonter facilement les
écrans.

ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_D

Qualité d’image uniforme

Chaque étape à partir de la production fait l’objet d’une
gestion stricte, et l’étalonnage en usine garantit une
qualité identique pour toutes les unités LED. Cet écran
diffuse parfaitement les contenus et présente une
uniformité de la luminosité de 97％.

ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_D

Netteté et précision de couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent
également à l’affichage LED de reproduire des couleurs
précises, d’afficher avec éclat les couleurs originales des
objets, sans distorsion.

ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_D

Produit sûr, certifié RoHS

Tous les modèles d’affichage de LG sont certifiés RoHS,
ce qui signifie que ce sont des produits écologiques qui
n’utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs à l’environnement et
aux personnes.

Model NameLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.913.91
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)128x128128x256
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)8.2/32.812.5/25.0
Compartiment de dépannageAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)5,5005,500
Température des couleurs6,5006,500
Angle de vision (Horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité / des couleurs97％/±0.003CxCy97％/±0.003CxCy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)1414
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy./max.)53/160110/330
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)640660
Alimentation électrique (en V)100 to 240100 to 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,8403,840
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
Valeur nominale IP (avant) / (arrière)IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Model NameLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)4.634.63
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)108x108108x216
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)8.2/32.812.5/25.0
Compartiment de dépannagearrièrearrière
Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)5,5005,500
Température des couleurs6,5006,500
Angle de vision (Horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité / des couleurs97％/±0.003CxCy97％/±0.003CxCy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)1414
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy./max.)53/160110/330
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)640660
Alimentation électrique (en V)100 to 240100 to 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,8403,840
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
Valeur nominale IP (avant) / (arrière)IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Model NameLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.946.94
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)72x7272x144
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)500x500x68500x1000x68
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)8.2/32.812.5/25.0
Compartiment de dépannagearrièrearrière
Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)5,5005,500
Température des couleurs6,5006,500
Angle de vision (Horizontal/vertical)160/120160/120
Uniformité de la luminosité / des couleurs97％/±0.003CxCy97％/±0.003CxCy
Rapport de contraste5,0005,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)1414
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy./max.)53/160110/330
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)640660
Alimentation électrique (en V)100 to 240100 to 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,8403,840
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*80,00080,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10° to +45°/0-80％RH-10° to +45°/0-80％RH
Valeur nominale IP (avant) / (arrière)IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.