Boîtier Client Léger | Processeur Quatre Coeurs | Mémoire 4GB DDR4

LG CL600N-6N

Vue latérale à + 15 degrés
Diverses interfaces : DisplayPort, USB de Type-C™, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, casque et micro Combo

Diverses interfaces

1) DisplayPort 2) USB de type-C™ 3) USB 3.0
4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0 6) casque et micro Combo
Son design sans ventilateur augmente la durée de vie et réduit les coûts de remplacement. De plus, ses performances silencieuses et ses excellentes commandes thermiques offrent un environnement de travail agréable.
Design sans ventilateur

Silencieux et économique

Son design sans ventilateur offre au CL600N une durée de vie accrue, réduisant ainsi les coûts de remplacement. De plus, ses performances silencieuses et ses excellentes commandes thermiques offrent un environnement de travail agréable.
Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    199 x 137 x 35

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    260 x 164 x 101

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    0.82

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    0.8

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    1.685

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    NON

  • Dolby Vision™

    NON

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NON

  • Technologie Nano IPS™

    NON

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    NON

  • Calibration HW

    NON

  • Luminosité automatique

    NON

  • Anti-scintillement

    NON

  • Mode Lecture

    NON

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    NON

  • Super Resolution+

    NON

  • Technologie de réduction du flou de mouvement.

    NON

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NON

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NON

  • Black Stabilizer

    NON

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NON

  • Crosshair

    NON

  • PBP

    NON

  • PIP

    NON

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NON

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    Solution Cloud

  • Année

    2019

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • VGA

    NON

  • DVI-D

    NON

  • HDMI

    NON

  • DisplayPort

    OUI (Out x2)

  • Version DP

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NON

  • Thunderbolt (Transmission de données)

    NON

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    NC

  • USB-C

    OUI (x1)

  • USB-C (Transmission de données)

    OUI

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NC

  • Chaînage en série

    NON

  • KVM intégré

    NON

  • Entrée audio

    NON

  • Entrée micro

    NON

  • Sortie casque

    NON

  • Line out

    NON

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    1.2W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 1,2 W

STANDARDS

  • RoHS

    OUI

ACCESSOIRE

  • DVI-D

    NON

  • HDMI

    NON

  • Thunderbolt

    NON

  • USB-C

    NON

  • Display Port

    NON

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NON

  • Dual Controller

    NON

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NON

SON

  • Haut-parleurs

    1.2W x 1

  • Conectivité Bluetooth

    OUI

  • DTS HP:X

    NON

  • Maxx Audio

    NON

  • Rich Bass

    NON

MÉCANIQUE

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.