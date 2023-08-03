Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

27MR400-B

27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

(2)

IPS･フルHDアンチグレアパネル

広い視野角で、
仕事も映像視聴も
より快適に

クリアな映像を届けるフルHD（1920×1080）解像度に加え、どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できるIPSパネルを採用。光の反射を抑え映り込みが少ないアンチグレア仕様で、仕事も映像視聴もさらに快適になります。

27型フルHD IPSディスプレイ。

27型フルHD IPSディスプレイ。

※画像はイメージです。

高速な100Hzにより、さまざまなプログラムでスムーズなフレームローディングを実現。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの表示に対応

ゲーミングにも適した毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。FPSゲームなど高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。

※D-Subでは最大75Hzまでの対応になります。

※D-Subでは最大75Hzまでの対応になります。 ※画像はイメージです。

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

※画像はイメージです。

充実したゲーミング機能

AMD FreeSyncテクノロジー

画面のずれや表示の遅延を軽減

AMD社のFreeSyncに対応したAPU/GPUとの組み合わせで、グラフィックカードとモニター間でゲームのフレームレートと同期させて、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

※画像はイメージです。

  • オフ

  • オン

ブラックスタビライザー

暗いシーンの視認性を向上

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開できます。明るさのレベルは、ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

OnScreen Controlで、ユーザーインターフェイスがさらに簡単に。

OnScreen Control

画面をもっと快適に

通常モニターのボタンで設定するモニターの基本的な設定を画面上で調整できます。また、画面分割、ソフトウェアごとのピクチャーモードの設定など画面を有効に使用できる機能を搭載しています。

※OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。 ※OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。 ※画像はイメージです。

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

前 : -5°～後 : 20°のチルト（角度調整）に対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

このディスプレイは3辺のスリムなベゼルを持ち、モニターにはチルト（縦角度）調節機能があります。

※画像はイメージです。

搭載端子一覧

HDMI1.4アイコン。

HDMI1.4

D-subアイコン。

D-sub

H/P outアイコン。

H/P out

※画像はイメージです。

プリント

仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

27

解像度

1920×1080

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99%

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

応答速度

5ms (GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

全てのスペック

その他

JANコード

49-89027-025288

液晶パネル

アスペクト比

16:9

色域

sRGB 99%

コントラスト比(標準値)

1,300:1

表示色

約1,677万色

有効表示領域（幅x高さ）

598×336(mm)

輝度(標準値)

250cd/㎡

パネル・タイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ

0.3114×0.3114(mm)

解像度

1920×1080

応答時間（標準値）

5ms (GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

画面サイズ

27インチ

表面処理

アンチグレア

視野角(水平/垂直)

178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

重量（KG）

セット（スタンドなし）

3.26

セット（スタンド使用時）

3.84

梱包時

5.3

寸法（幅 × 高さ × 奥行き）（MM）

セット（スタンドなし）

612×362×51

セット（スタンド付き）

612×456×200

梱包時

690×448×143

安全規格

RoHS

CE

UL (cUL)

安全/不要輻射

CE

FCC-B

J-Moss

ROHS指令

UL(cUL)

VCCI

クラスB

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

表示色

約1,677万色

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99%

コントラスト比(標準値)

1,300:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.3114×0.3114

解像度

1920×1080

応答速度

5ms (GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

画面サイズ [インチ]

27

表面処理

アンチグレア

機能

フリッカーセーフ

Super Resolution+

AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDCP

○(HDCP1.4)

ブルーライト低減モード

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

○(1.5m)

電源コード

○(1.5m)

電源

AC入力

100-240V,50/60Hz

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W

消費電力(最大値)

26W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W

消費電力(標準値)

24W

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

690×448×143

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

612×362×51

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

612×456×200

梱包時重量[kg]

5.3

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

3.26

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

3.84

筐体仕様

OSD操作ボタン

OSDジョイスティック

チルト角度

前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ

マウント規格

100×100