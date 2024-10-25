About Cookies on This Site

Unidad de Tratamiento del Aire (UTA)

La unidad de gestión de aire LG es una solución flexible de gestión de aire para un ambiente interior fresco y confortable que le hará sentirse mejor. La UTA de LG (AHU) proporciona un mejor ambiente interior con un sistema eficiente de energía durante todas las estaciones.

Un salón con sillas negras, tres columnas de mármol a la izquierda, y una vista de la ciudad visible a través de una gran ventana.

Solución UTA Para MULTI V

Solución flexible de gestión del aire para un clima interior limpio y confortable.

Características Gama De Modelos Información de Compra

Conexión Multi V-Ahu

MULTI V se puede conectar a la bobina DX de una unidad de tratamiento de aire (UTA) para un ambiente con aire acondicionado fresco. Se preparan varias opciones de control para los controladores de LG o DDC suministrados, que pueden contactar con la señal o los protocolos Modbus.

La unidad de manipulación aérea del centro proporciona tres operaciones aéreas separadas para la zona de oficinas estacionales: cuatro marines.

Control del Aire de Ahorro de Energía Para Todas Las Necesidades Climáticas

DX AHU es la unidad de gestión de aire de bomba de calor combinada con la exclusiva tecnología de la UTA y MULTI V. Como solución nueva, puede proporcionar operaciones de refrigeración, calefacción y refrigeración gratuita para la reducción de energía a través del control del aire en todos los ambientes interiores y exteriores durante todas las estaciones.

Unidad exterior LG a la izquierda, controlador central de aire, y habitación. Cada sensor regresa y proporciona un flujo de aire visible a la habitación.

Control del Aire Mediante Sensor de Temperatura

Al controlar la temperatura del aire interior, los usuarios pueden elegir entre fijar una temperatura interior que coincida con la del aire de suministro o con la del aire de retorno a través del sensor de temperatura.

Solución de Aire Flexible y Expandible

La UTA puede ser una solución adecuada para varios sitios debido a su flexibilidad de aplicación y a su amplia gama de líneas con modelos de gran capacidad. Se puede conectar a varios dispositivos en campo y su conexión con múltiples controladores de terceros lo convierten en una solución de aire aún más compatible.

El diagrama muestra un LG UMA conectado a controladores y controladores de terceros a través de la señal por DDC y Modbus por DDC.

Varias Opciones de Conexiones de Control

La UTA se puede conectar a varios enlaces de control como el controlador remoto individual, el sistema de control central LG, el control por contacto a través del contacto directo con el DDC y el control de comunicación Modbus.

LG PAHCMR000 rectangular devuelve controlador de temperatura del aire y LG PAHCMS000 suministra controlador de temperatura del aire.

Línea

Un hombre en un traje tiene un teléfono en su mano derecha, mostrando el sitio web LG.

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

