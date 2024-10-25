Nueva Señalización Signage Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

About Cookies on This Site

75UH5J-H

(7)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nueva señalización estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

Una pantalla que muestra el contenido de la reunión está instalada en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla apropiado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para pantallas en interiores, la serie UH5J-H ofrece contenido claramente y atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace la pantalla más idónea para el marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, venta minoristas, centros comerciales, etc.

UH5J-H tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz intensa.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Revestimiento de protección

En distintos lugares, la serie UH5J-H no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contengan polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede obstaculizar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación reduce los riesgos, protegiendo la serie UH5J-H de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

El UH5J-H tiene revestimiento de conformación en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Gestión de contenido móvil

Con la aplicación Promota*, puedes crear un perfil de tienda y obtener recomendaciones de plantillas. Los usuarios pueden personalizar las plantillas según sea necesario y crear y gestionar el contenido con facilidad en las PC, pero también en los dispositivos móviles.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario usa la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrar en el UH5J-H instalado en la pared de la tienda.

* LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CEI)
* En Corea, el nombre no es Promota, sino Mustard.

UH5J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegido contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red
Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    120Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,100:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    BT709 95%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    6ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 28%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    SÍ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    Entrada: HDMI, DP / Salida: HDMI

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    41.5Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    51.2Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

  • PBP

    SI (4PBP)

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Faro

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    170W

  • Máx.

    230W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    120W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    SÍ (Acceso a red inalámbrica)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

  • Promota

    SÍ (No disponible para UE/CIS)

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Opcional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

