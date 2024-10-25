Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¿Cuál televisor LG OLED es perfecto para ti?

LG OLED ahora en una mayor variedad de diseños, tamaños, especificaciones y precios. Hay muchos para elegir: encuentra el LG OLED perfecto para satisfacer todas tus expectativas.

G1: Nuestro LG OLED más Premium

Nuestro mejor televisor LG OLED evo te permite disfrutar de una calidad de imagen impecable cada vez que lo ves. Y el impresionante diseño de galería empotrada en la pared realza el interior de tu hogar.

*El aspecto del montaje en la pared puede variar según el entorno de instalación.

C1: Nuestro LG OLED más aclamado.

Nuestro LG OLED más popular ha vuelto. El televisor ideal para películas y video juegos viene en una variedad de tamaños con cuatro puertos HDMI 2.1 y compatibilidad con G-Sync y FreeSync.

A1: Un LG OLED accesible para todos.

Queremos que más personas experimenten el placer de disfrutar con la increíble calidad de imagen de los LG OLED. A1 está disponible en una variedad de tamaños con una serie de características excepcionales para adaptarse a las necesidades de todos.

Conoce más, ecuentra tu LG OLED ideal:

Características
Características G1 C1 A1
Nuestro LG OLED más Premium
Nuestro LG OLED más Premium
Nuestro LG OLED más aclamado
Nuestro LG OLED más aclamado
Un LG OLED accesible para todos
Un LG OLED accesible para todos
Pantalla 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65" 4K (3840x2160) 83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48" 4K (3840x2160) 65 / 55 / 48"
Audio 4.2ch / 60 W 2.2ch / 40 W 2.0ch / 20 W
Soporte Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte Soporte incluido
Procesador α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
procesamiento Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro
Color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color
Comodidad ocular Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Funciones HDMI VRR/ALLM/eARC/HGiG VRR/ALLM/eARC/HGiG ALLM/eARC/HGiG
VRR NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync -
Ancho de banda 4K 120P, 4 x HDMI 2.1* 4K 120P, 4 x HDMI 2.1* 4K 60P, 3 x HDMI 2.0*
Inteligente Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay
Control por voz Control de voz con manos libres - -
Plataforma webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
*La función Magic Tap puede variar según la región o el país.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Puertos de ancho de banda.

