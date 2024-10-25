Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DESCUBRE LA NUEVA DIMENSIÓN DEL DISEÑO

&quot;Un televisor que muestra un cuadro está colgado en la pared de una sala de estar con una silla, un sofá y una maceta. Un primer plano del borde de un televisor de diseño delgado que muestra una pintura. Un televisor que muestra un cuadro está colgado en la pared de una sala de estar con una mesa, sillas y una maceta. Un televisor que muestra un cuadro está colgado en la pared de una sala de estar con macetas y una escalera.&quot;

Gallery Stand

Se integra a la pared.

LG OLED con Gallery Design posee un perfil tan delgado que parece estar pegado a la pared. Cuelga al ras del suelo como una obra de arte, elevando el interior de tu hogar como ningún otro televisor puede hacerlo.

*El cable puede ser visible según el entorno de instalación.
*Dependiendo del entorno de instalación, puede haber un pequeño espacio entre el televisor y la pared.
*NO se incluye un soporte de TV con el LG OLED Gallery Design TV. Como este modelo está diseñado para montarse en la pared, incluye un soporte de montaje delgado. El soporte del televisor se puede comprar por separado.
*El diseño de la galería solo se aplica a la serie G y la serie Z de 77".

Una mujer y un hombre instalan un soporte de pared para colgar un televisor en la pared paso a paso con un soporte de pared y un kit de accesorios que proporcionan un papel guía y una caja de papel que facilitan la instalación. (reproducir el video)

Instalación con Gallery Soporte

Fácil de admirar. Más fácil de instalar.

LG OLED Gallery Design no solo es increíblemente hermoso, es increíblemente fácil de instalar. Se puede montar con un soporte de pared especialmente diseñado para colgar el televisor al ras. Los cables del televisor también pueden ocultarse fácilmente, para que la instalación tenga un aspecto limpio y ordenado.

¿Has encontrado el televisor perfecto?

Diferentes tamaños de TV que muestran un árbol brillante en rosa están colocados en una fila. Una vista trasera de un televisor en color Meteor Titan con el texto de C1 en la parte superior izquierda. Una vista trasera de un televisor en color Vanilla White con el texto de C1 en la parte superior izquierda. Una vista trasera de un televisor en color Moonstone Blue con el texto de B1 en la parte superior izquierda. Una vista trasera de un televisor en color Dark Steel Silver con el texto de A1 en la parte superior izquierda.

Variedad de tamaños y colores

El arte entra diferentes tamaños y colores.

Los LG OLED ahora vienen en más tamaños y más colores para combinar mejor con el interior de tu hogar y tu gusto personal. Elije entre seis tamaños que van desde 48 hasta 88 pulgadas. Y consíguelos en Vanilla White, Meteor Titan, Moonstone Blue o Dark Steel Silver.

*Consulte la página de detalles de cada modelo para conocer la disponibilidad de tallas y colores.

Un televisor con un soporte que muestra un primer plano de hojas se encuentra en una habitación con una mesa, una silla, plantas y marcos en la pared. Un televisor con un soporte que muestra un paisaje del lago y las montañas se encuentra en una sala de estar con una mesa y sofás. Un televisor con un soporte que muestra un paisaje de la puesta de sol se encuentra en un edificio antiguo.

Gallery Stand

Una muestra de libertad artística.

Gallery Stand le otorga la posibilidad artística para colocar el Gallery Design TV donde desee. Las obras de arte ya no solo tienen que colgar en la pared, coloque su televisor en un espacio abierto y convierta su hogar en una galería. El Gallery Stand también viene con un soporte complementario que le permite ajustar la altura a tres niveles y mantener los cables fuera de la vista.

*El soporte de la galería se puede utilizar con: 65 / 55G1 GX, 65 / 55C1 CX, 65 / 55B1 BX y 65 / 55A1.

Un primer plano de una toma trasera de un soporte complementario. Un primer plano de las patas de un soporte de galería que gestiona los cables se ve ordenado.

Fácil de montar. Fácil de manejar.

El Gallery Stand viene con un soporte complementario y accesorios que permiten que tu televisor contenga otros dispositivos pequeños. El sistema de gestión de cables se diseñó específicamente para mantener el aspecto y la sensación una galería de arte.

Las obras de arte que se muestran en la televisión cambian constantemente. (reproducir el video)

Modo Gallería

Tu colección de arte personal.

Convierte tu hogar en una galería cuando no esté viendo la televisión. Inicia el modo Galería con un simple comando de voz para ver cómo su televisor exhibe hermosas obras de arte y paisajes famosos de la biblioteca de imágenes de LG, o incluso sus propias fotos.

*La disponibilidad de los comandos de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*El control de manos libres es compatible con los modelos LG OLED Z1 y G1.

¿Has encontrado el televisor perfecto?

G1 Soundbar

Realizado en perfecta armonía.

La potente barra de sonido LG G1, está diseñada para ser la combinación perfecta para LG OLED G1. Una combinación de sonido envolvente y un diseño elegante mejora su experiencia de entretenimiento, así como el interior de su hogar.

Un televisor que muestra una pintura colorida y una barra de sonido en la parte inferior del televisor están colgados en la pared. Un televisor que muestra una pintura colorida y una barra de sonido en la parte inferior del televisor están colgados en la pared.

*La barra de sonido no se incluye en LG OLED G1, se puede comprar por separado.
*La disponibilidad de Soundbar puede variar según la región.
*La barra de sonido GX coincide con 65G1. La barra de sonido G1 coincide con 55G1.

Un primer plano de una toma trasera de un soporte complementario. Un primer plano de las patas de un soporte de galería que gestiona los cables se ve ordenado.

