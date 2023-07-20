‘DUOBO BY LG LABS’ TO INTRODUCE A COFFEE EXPERIENCE TO SAVOR

Unique Features Enable Coffee-Lovers to Conveniently Customize Their Favorite Drink











SEOUL, July 20, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its first-ever capsule coffee machine, DUOBO by LG Labs. LG Labs is LG's new marketing platform established to deliver experimental and innovative product and service experiences to its customers. DUOBO revolutionizes the coffee brewing process with features and technologies that deliver outstanding convenience and delicious, personalized flavor.

DUOBO’s dual-capsule extraction system allows for two-shot layered blending, making it possible for users to create and savor their own distinctive blends. Simple control is provided by the DUOBO mobile app, which lets users precisely adjust temperature and pressure to their individual preferences. The new product by LG Labs is compatible with coffee capsules from various brands, offering a wide range of strengths, roasts and flavors for users to match, blend and make their own.

LG Labs proudly presents DUOBO, a truly exceptional product that combines innovation with a captivating design. Drawing inspiration from the wonders of space exploration, DUOBO’s sleek and elegant appearance resembles a space probe, embodying our vision of discovering new and intriguing flavors, including the concept of a “taste of space.” In a nod to history, DUOBO was launched on July 20, commemorating the momentous occasion of Apollo 11’s first moon landing in 1969.

One of DUOBO's standout features is its integrated full HD IPS display, applied at the space where coffee cups are placed during the extraction process. This display adds an extra layer of enjoyment, providing users with access to a variety of engaging content such as DUOBO exclusive animations and coffee-related information. It creates a truly immersive coffee brewing experience that is both delightful and informative.

To showcase the remarkable features of DUOBO, LG Labs teamed up with six of the world’s top baristas, including previous winners of the prestigious US Barista Championships. At an event held at The Lost Draft café in New York’s fashionable Soho district, a captivated audience looked on as the skilled baristas demonstrated the ease of using DUOBO, created delightful blends and discussed the unique benefits of LG’s dual-capsule system.

“DUOBO is truly an innovative product, redefining the entire coffee experience from the art of crafting and savoring the perfect cup to establishing meaningful connections with our valued customers,” said Lee Hyang-eun, managing director of the Customer Experience Innovation Division at LG Electronics. “With our unwavering commitment to excellence, we will strive to offer unparalleled customized solutions that cater specifically to each individual's preferences, ensuring a personalized and delightful coffee journey where customer participation plays a vital role.”

A futuristic capsule-based coffee machine, DUOBO by LG Labs is available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter starting July 20. Coffee aficionados and early adopters can save 50 percent with the limited Super Early Bird deal offered exclusively on Kickstarter. To learn more about DUOBO, visit http://www.official-duobo.com

