UltraWide
UltraGear Gaming
UltraFine UHD 4K & 5K
Full HD & QHD
MyView Smart monitors

The new genre of gaming monitor

Be the core of your play

One screen.
Endless possibilities.

Beyond your entertaining

At a table by the window with the sunset, an UltraGear monitor is placed, displaying a gaming screen.

UltraGear gaming monitors

Born to game

The Ultra Gear monitor screen displays the game image, with the number 32 written beside the monitor.

32" 4K OLED with MLA+

Finally, the wider 32”
4k OLED with MLA+

The 32-inch 4K OLED monitor with MLA+, experience the future of gaming.

On the split Ultra Gear monitor screen, the left side shows the game image of fighting dinosaurs, while the right side displays the shooting game.

World's first VESA certified dual-mode

Dual-mode,
doubled wonders

Enjoy gaming by instantly switching from UHD 240Hz to FHD 480Hz with dual-mode.

The Ultra Gear monitor is tilted at an angle, and the screen displays an image of Mars falling, with pixel wavelengths shown in the background.

Pixel sound

Blasting sound
on every pixel move

Indulge in surrounding sound coming from the screen itself with pixel sound.

The video shows a smart monitor placed on the desk, with the screen transitioning in the order of webOS, movies, sports, music, and games.

MyView Smart monitors

One screen.
Endless possibilities.

The new homeboard and remote control for webOS 23.

webOS 23

Personalized discoveries await

Enjoy a variety of content tailored to your preferences effortlessly, wherever you are with webOS.

The variety of apps on webOS 23, including Games, Music, and Sports.

Entertainment

Enjoy everything to your taste

Enjoy your life smartly with various entertaining activities like gaming, music, and sports. 

On the desk, there's a smart monitor, displaying a screen in use for home office purposes.

Home office

Home office ready

Have home office services ready through cloud services, even without connecting to a PC.

Various monitors for your productivity

On the desk of a design studio, an UltraFine monitor is placed, with a screen displaying work in progress in Photoshop.

UltraFine monitors

Stunning image quality

On the desk, there's an UltraWide monitor placed, with the screen divided in half. On the left side, there's a display of work being done on the desktop, while on the right side, the same work is being carried out on a laptop.

UltraWide monitors

See more. Create better.

The UltraWide allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

On the desk, there's an UltraWide monitor positioned at a 30-degree angle to the left. The screen is divided in half, with the left side displaying a screen for conducting a video conference while working, and the right side showing a screen for document editing.

UltraWide monitors

Immersive viewing experience

The large screen and wide viewing angle of UltraWide are ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.

On the desk, there's an FHD monitor along with a keyboard and mouse. The screen displays a search for stock images.

FHD monitors

Essential functionality, widely adopted

With full high definition, the most basic and versatile monitor is compatible with various settings and purposes.

Experience

Make life better with our tips.

At a table by the window with the sunset, an UltraGear monitor is placed, displaying a gaming screen.

The new genre of gaming monitor

The Ultragear monitors 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE are placed side by side.

All-new 800R OLED

A woman sitting in front of a smart monitor placed on the table, pressing buttons on the remote control.

One screen.
Endless possibilities

Learn more about LG monitors

Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience.

Browse LG’s range of monitors