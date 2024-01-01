We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond your entertaining
- UltraGear gaming
- MyView Smart
32" 4K OLED with MLA+
Finally, the wider 32”
4k OLED with MLA+
The 32-inch 4K OLED monitor with MLA+, experience the future of gaming.
World's first VESA certified dual-mode
Dual-mode,
doubled wonders
Enjoy gaming by instantly switching from UHD 240Hz to FHD 480Hz with dual-mode.
Pixel sound
Blasting sound
on every pixel move
Indulge in surrounding sound coming from the screen itself with pixel sound.
webOS 23
Personalized discoveries await
Enjoy a variety of content tailored to your preferences effortlessly, wherever you are with webOS.
Entertainment
Enjoy everything to your taste
Enjoy your life smartly with various entertaining activities like gaming, music, and sports.
Home office
Home office ready
Have home office services ready through cloud services, even without connecting to a PC.
Various monitors for your productivity
UltraWide monitors
See more. Create better.
The UltraWide allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
UltraWide monitors
Immersive viewing experience
The large screen and wide viewing angle of UltraWide are ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
FHD monitors
Essential functionality, widely adopted
With full high definition, the most basic and versatile monitor is compatible with various settings and purposes.
Experience
Make life better with our tips.
The new genre of gaming monitor
All-new 800R OLED
One screen.
Endless possibilities
Learn more about LG monitors
Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.