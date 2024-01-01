Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraWide
UltraGear Gaming
UltraFine UHD 4K & 5K
Full HD & QHD
MyView Smart monitors

Experience

Make life better with our tips.

At a table by the window with the sunset, an UltraGear monitor is placed, displaying a gaming screen.

The new genre of gaming monitor

Learn more
The Ultragear monitors 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE are placed side by side.

All-new 800R OLED

Learn more
A woman sitting in front of a smart monitor placed on the table, pressing buttons on the remote control.

One screen.
Endless possibilities

Learn more

Learn more about LG UltraWide

Discover the range of LG UltraWide monitors, coming in a range of sizes from 25 inch to 34 inch monitors. Perfect for gaming, streaming online and working in your home office. Discover the amazing products below.

Learn more