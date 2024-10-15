TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PURCHASE

Last Updated: October 15, 2024

1. Introduction

LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd. (“LGE” or “we”) welcomes you, the end-user (“User(s)” or “you”) to our online places of business, the LG website, https://www.lg.com/my, (“Website”) and the LG mobile application (“App”). The Website and the App are the property of LG. Collectively, the Website and App will be referred to as the “LG Online Brand Store”.

These terms and conditions of purchase (“Terms of Purchase”) set forth information necessary for Users to use various services, which we provide to you, to browse, download, and pay for digital content (including applications) ("Content") and/or physical products ("Products") (Content and Products being collectively, “Content or Products”) on the LG Online Brand Store. The Content or Products provided through the LG Online Brand Store is licensed or sold by LGE as provider of the Content or Products (“Provider”).

The following terms and conditions apply to your purchase and/or downloading of Content or Products via the LG Online Brand Store and must be agreed to before making any purchase and/or download of Content or Products using the LG Online Brand Store. Matters not set forth herein shall be determined by the LGE Service Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”), and in case of any conflict between the Terms of Purchase and the Terms of Use, the Terms of Purchase shall prevail.

Please read this Terms of Purchase carefully so that you are aware of your rights and obligations. You can save or print these terms and conditions for your future reference.

These Terms of Purchase, together with your order confirmation, form the contract for the sale of Content or Products between you and LGE.

A copy of these Terms of Purchase may be stored electronically or printed by all users of our LG Online Brand Store.

2. Age

You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase Content or Products from the LG Online Brand Store. If you are under of the ages of 18, you must have your parent or legal guardian’s permission to make such a purchase and accept these terms.

3. MEMBER ACCOUNT, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

If the purchase of certain Content (for example subscriptions) or the use of a feature or program requires that you open an account, you must complete the sign up process by providing us with current, complete and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account. Furthermore, you are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under your account. You agree to notify LGE immediately of any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security. LGE will not be liable for any loss that you may incur as a result of someone else using your password or account, either with or without your knowledge. However, you could be held liable for losses incurred by LGE or another party due to someone else using your account or password with your knowledge or if you fail to inform LGE of any suspected or actual unauthorized use. You may not use anyone else's account at any time without that individual’s consent.

4. Price, Payment, and Order

Price. The price of any Content or Products is determined and set solely by the Provider. The prices published on the LG Online Brand Store are subject to change at any time. However, orders already submitted to us will not be affected by such changes unless the conditions, such as all our products are subject to availability. If, for any reason, any or all of the products you have ordered are or become unavailable or there has been an error in the price on our LG Online Brand Store, LGE will make every efforts to notify you of this as soon as reasonably possible after becoming aware of it. LGE does not warrant to sell the product to you at the listed price in the event of any error or omission in the listing of the price. All prices are subject to the stated delivery charges, as well as any applicable taxes, duties, fees, or levies, which shall be included in the price. The amount that you actually pay will be determined by the sales price set by the Provider, the discount coupon applied to Content or Products (if any), the discount price through events (if any), shipping costs, and any applicable taxes. The total amount that you will pay will be communicated to you while placing your order and in any case before proceeding with payment.

Payment. We provide payment methods, such as credit card, so that you can pay for purchase of Content or Products. You are responsible for any information that you provide in relation to your purchase. Generally, we will charge your payment method for an item when you initiate the download of the item or when the shipment process for your order has been initiated.

To use a credit card or any other payment method we make available on the LG Online Brand Store to purchase any paid Content or Products, you will be required to provide accurate, current and complete card information before you are permitted to purchase the paid Content or Products. You authorize LGE or its agents and service providers to charge the applicable amount for the Content or Products you purchase via your selected payment method. If you elect to save your card, your card will be used for future transactions unless you designate a different card or choose a different means of payment. If the transaction is not accepted, you will be unable to use that card for your transaction and you should use another card.

Order . Our order process allows you to check and amend any errors before submitting your order. Please check the order carefully before confirming it. You are responsible for ensuring that your order is complete and accurate.

Your order constitutes an offer to enter into a contract with the Provider. By placing your order, you acknowledge that you will be under an obligation to pay. When you place an order, we will send you an order acknowledgement. Please note, the order acknowledgement does not signify the acceptance of your order or constitute a confirmation of sale. The Provider may accept, decline, or place quantity or other limits on your order for any reason and at any time after receipt of your order. The orders are subject to availability and our acceptance and we may, at any time and in our discretion, refuse to accept your order, including, for example, when:

- The orders cannot be executed due to an error in the information you have provided to us, for example when you provide: insufficient or incorrect payment information, incorrect billing information; insufficient or incorrect delivery address information;

- There has been an error on our LG Online Brand Store related to the Content or Products you have ordered relating to the description of the Products as displayed on our Site;

- The Content or Products you have ordered are no longer available on our LG Online Brand Store;

- The amount of the order is too high price or it is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price for that Content or Products, based on a concrete assessment that will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at our absolute discretion; or

- If, in the context of special promotions or sales, specific limitations are placed on the order.

LGE reserves the right to cancel an order:

- if we do not receive the authorization to charge the cost of the Content or Products selected by you;

- if at the time of purchase an obviously incorrect and recognizable price is indicated (prices that are too high or too low compared to the market average and without the indication of promotional messages);

We may in our discretion make Product(s) available for purchase on the LG Online Brand Store prior to the release date for that Product(s) (Pre-Order). A Pre-Order allows you to pay for a Product you want before its release date. A Pre-Order does not imply that you will receive the Product earlier than the release date. If we make Pre-Orders available, we may in our discretion limit their availability to certain periods of time and/or a limited quantity of Products.

If the Provider rejects, limits, or otherwise modifies your order, we will notify you using the email address or other contact information you provide to us. If the Provider cancels an order or part of an order that we have already charged you for, we will refund you the full or partial amount of payment you’ve made relating to the Content.

On acceptance of your order, we will send you a confirmation email (the "Confirmation Email"). These Terms of Purchase and the order will become legally binding on you and the Provider when we send you the Confirmation Email and each order shall incorporate the Terms of Purchase and shall be a new and separate contract ("Contract") between you and us.

Images or photographs of the Products on the LG Online Brand Store are for illustration purposes only. Actual Products available for purchase in Malaysia may differ from those that are shown. We use reasonable endeavours to make sure the colours, sizes and details are displayed accurately but errors may occur. We are unable to guarantee that the way in which your computer depicts colours or details accurately reflects the Products we make available for purchase. The Products you receive may therefore vary slightly from those advertised. Packaging that we use to provide the Products to you may vary from any packaging indicated on the LG Online Brand Store (where applicable).

5. Shipping

5.1 All deliveries of physical items that you purchase will be carried out by and be on terms provided by the applicable Content Provider. LGE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the shipment and delivery of your purchases if LGE is not the Content Provider. If you experience any issues with the Content Provider regarding the delivery of your purchases, please contact us at https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/email-us/.

5.2 Shipment and Delivery.

The Service can be used for purchase of products to be delivered within the territory of Malaysia only. LGE and its delivery partners reserve the right to restrict delivery to specific locations or delivery facilities. The ordered products will be shipped to address provided by You at or before the time of placing of the Order. Please ensure that You inspect the package/shipment as soon as it is delivered. In case of any physical damage to the outer or inner packing, either refuse to accept delivery or accept delivery only after input of suitable remark on the proof of delivery receipt document. LGE retains the right to withhold refund/replacement of the damaged product if You fail to put a note about the nature of damage on the delivery receipt confirmation slip.

5.3 Delivery of Large or Bulky Products.

You understand that delivery of large and/or bulky products to the address provided by You depends upon the availability of reasonable means of delivery to the specified address. At times the delivery of Your order to your address shall depend upon the availability of a passage and/or staircases or lift/elevator of reasonable dimensions to deliver the product without damaging the product and/or its packaging. If the delivery cannot be completed to the specified address for a reason mentioned above, then the delivery partner will attempt to complete the delivery to a reasonable location on the ground floor of the premises of the delivery address provided by You. You understand and agree that a delivery completed in the manner specified hereinabove to a location on the ground floor of Your premises shall be considered to be a complete and successful delivery and all risk and liability related to such product shall transfer to You upon completion of the delivery of the product in such a manner.

5.4 Delivery Delay.

The estimated time of delivery is provided for Your convenience only, based on historical data of the time taken for deliveries to be completed to Your location. You understand that the time required for delivery is subject to multiple factors that can cause a delay, including but not limited to availability of the product, weather conditions, distance from warehouse, government rules, regulations and orders, among others. LGE and its delivery partner(s) shall not be liable for any delay in the shipment or delivery of any product, package or Order for any reason, regardless of whether such a delay could be reasonably foreseen, regardless of whether LGE was informed of the possibility of such delay, and regardless of whether any loss or damage was faced by You or any third party as a result of such a delay.

5.5 Title and Risk of Loss.

When You purchase product(s) through the Service, title to the product is transferred to You upon delivery of the product. The risk of loss or damage in such product(s) will pass to You upon delivery of the product(s).

5.6 Delivery and Installation for Products purchased under Rental Scheme) Delivery and installation of the Product is subject to LGE having verified the Customer’s credibility and any other information provided by the Customer as may be necessary.

ii) LGE may offer installation and/or demonstration of products sold through the Service. If You purchase a product through the Rental Scheme, You may, within such time as may be specified by LGE, request LGE for the product to be installed and/or demonstrated at the address at which the product was delivered. Unless specified otherwise by LGE at the time of placing of Your Order, LGE reserves the right to charge such fee for product installation and/or demonstration as may be specified. LGE reserves the right to restrict product installation and/or demonstration to specific locations for any reason, including but not limited to distance from the nearest available LGE personnel with appropriate tools and training.

6. Cancellation, Exchanges, Returns, and Warranty

Cancellation. You may cancel an order at any time before it is picked for shipping at our warehouse. To cancel your order, you must log into your account on the LG Online Brand Store, find your order and, if the ‘cancel order’ button appears, click the ‘cancel order’ button and follow any further prompts required to confirm the cancellation. Once your order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled and the ‘cancel order’ button will not appear. However, after delivery, a ‘change of mind’ return may be available in accordance with this Article on Returns and Exchanges . For cancelled orders, we will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled.

Cancellation clause is not applicable for products purchased under Rental Scheme.

Returns and Exchanges . Returns and exchanges of items that you purchase will be subject to the return and exchange policy of the Provider. You may make a return or exchange request to us through 1:1 inquiries or by contacting the Provider directly. For returns, refunds for purchases made through card payment will be made to the card used to purchase the item.

You may return Products at any time within seven (7) days, beginning on the day you received the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:

(a) within 7 days from the day you received the products from LG Online Brand Store, lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return in LG.com;

(b) you make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG authorized agent;

(c) the Product is unused;

(d) the Product's packaging is un-opened and the packaging seal is intact;

(e) the Product's packaging is not damaged;

(f) the Product must be in new condition and returned in its original packaging along with all accessories (including manuals, warranty cards, certificate of authenticity) and free gifts received with it. All packaging must be unused, unmarked and not defaced in any manner; and

(g) the Product is in re-sellable condition.

If you wish to return a Product because you have changed your mind and you meet the requirements specified as abovementioned, you will receive a refund of the price paid for the Product in accordance with our Returns Process below, excluding any applicable delivery and other charges you may have paid, which are not refundable when you change your mind. However, with ‘change of mind’ returns, if the Product packaging is damaged, unsealed, unboxed and/or the Product has been used, or the requirements are not otherwise met, we are unable to give you a refund, so please choose carefully when selecting your Product, and when deciding to open packaging following delivery.

Returns and Exchanges is not applicable for products purchased under Rental Scheme.

Returns Process

(a) The following process applies to return of Products:

(i) Contact an LG Customer Service Team on 1800-18-7874 (Toll Free), via our website or chat with us through chat system on our website. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the product to us.

(ii) You will be required to then provide us with proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation.

(iii) You must return the Product(s):

(1) with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and

(2) in its original cartons and packaging or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product.

(3) with all accompanied free gifts (tag together with the purchase of the product).

(vi) If you are returning the Product(s) to us because you consider that the Product(s) is/are faulty or damaged, we will assess the Product(s) following receipt of the Product(s) from you. Subject to clause 9(c), if:

(1) no fault is found, or the fault is found to be caused by you (see clause 9(f) below), the claim will be rejected and we will return the Product(s) to you;

(2) in the case of a valid warranty claim, we will liaise with you regarding an applicable warranty remedy;

(b) We will notify you of our assessment via email within a reasonable period of time of when we receive the Product(s) from you.

(c) You have a legal obligation to take reasonable care of a Product while it is in your possession. If you fail to comply with this obligation and return a Product to us, we may have a right of action against you for compensation. In all cases, we reserve the right to inspect the Product(s) and verify the fault or defect. For an exchange or refund, the Product(s) must be in otherwise ‘as new’ condition and if possible with the original packaging. We reserve the right to refuse a refund or exchange if a Product returned is considered to have been otherwise damaged.

(d) We will usually process a refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within fourteen (14) days of confirming to you via email that you are entitled to a refund. If we are obliged to provide you a refund for Product/s comprising only part of an order, we will only refund the component or portion of any applicable delivery or other charges you may have paid that relates to the Product/s which are subject to the refund.

(e) We will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase.

(f) We do not cover faults caused by misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment or normal wear and tear. Products sold on our Site are intended for domestic use only and are not for commercial use or resale. Nor do we cover faults due to incorrect installation in your home. Please do not remove the serial number

For any digital content, all sales of digital content which has been successfully paid for and downloaded/delivered are final and non-refundable. In the event that a digital content is not available after the payment is confirmed by LGE but before the download, your sole and exclusive remedy is a refund. If technical problems prevent or unreasonably delay delivery of your digital content, your exclusive and sole remedy is either a replacement of the digital content or a refund of the price you paid for the paid digital content, by means of payment method you used or a coupon in LGE’s sole discretion.

Return Process is not applicable for products purchased under Rental Scheme.

Warranty . In addition to your right to cancel the contract under the Regulations, you may have statutory warranty rights against the Provider. An additional warranty or guarantee on Content or Products sold through the LG Online Brand Store may be provided by the Provider, which may be LGE or a third party. Please check the warranty or guarantee of the Provider to determine whether you have additional warranty or guarantee rights for any Content or Products you have purchased.

Product warranty details can be found here: https://www.lg.com/my/support/warranty-terms/

You should check the Product(s) as soon as it/they is/ are delivered to you to ensure that:

(a) they are what you ordered; and

(b) they are not damaged or faulty. If this is not the case, you should contact LG Customer Service Team at 1800-18-7874 (call centre) as soon as possible.

In the event of payment transaction failure or duplicate delivery, and the Product(s) and/or service(s) are delivered, unboxed or opened, utilised, resold, you undertake to make payment or return the Product(s) (in their original unopened condition) immediately. Failing which, the Product(s) and/or service warranty will not be honoured and a police report will be lodged.

7. Payment processing

LGE accept payments through a third-party payment gateway. The modes of payment offered by such third-party payment gateway may include credit card, debit card, net banking and/or mobile wallets. The terms and conditions, policies, procedures and guidelines of the Bank Negara Malaysia, and the third-party service providers including but not limited to payment gateway, bank, mobile wallet, shall be applicable to all transactions undertaken by You. You assume sole responsibility for all risks associated with transfer of money or payments to Us, whether or not such transfer or payments are done through the use of a third-party payment gateway. All disputes regarding delayed payments or failed payments must be resolved with Your own financial service provider such as Your bank, and the third-party payment gateway, if any. LGEML shall not be responsible for any failed or delayed payments, loss of information, loss of reputation or any other damages or losses faced by You or any third-party due to the use of such third-party payment gateway.

8. Reviews

LGE may permit Users to post reviews of Content or Products on the LG Online Brand Store. These reviews are express opinions of the reviewer only and do not reflect the opinions of LGE. LGE makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the reviews. You agree that LGE shall have no liability to you if you rely on the reviews to download or use Content or Products. LGE reserves the right to, but has no obligation to remove reviews that LGE deems irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate for any reason.

9. Intellectual Property Rights

You agree that Content or Products available through the LG Online Brand Store, including but not limited to the graphics, editorial content, audio clips, video clips, and software, contain proprietary information and material that is owned by LGE, the Providers, or other third parties. Neither you nor anyone acting on your behalf, acquire any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights, including patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights or trade secrets relating to the contents in the LG Online Brand Store or in the Content or Products, except as expressly specified in an appropriate license or mutually agreed upon in writing.

10. Indemnification

If we suffer loss arising out of or in connection with: (i) your breach of the Terms of Purchase; (ii) your use of the LG Online Brand Store other than in accordance with these Terms of Purchase; or (iii) your use of any Applications downloaded from the LG Online Brand Store other than in accordance with any terms applicable to the use of those Applications, we may issue legal proceedings against you for reimbursement of such losses.

11. Warranty and Disclaimers

EXCEPT AS MAY BE PROVIDED UNDER A WARRANTY FOR NEWLY PURCHASED DEVICES, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT USE OF THE LG ONLINE BRAND STORE OR ANY APPLICATION SOLD OR DISTRIBUTED IN THE LG ONLINE BRAND STORE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT ACCESS TO THE LG ONLINE BRAND STORE IS PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY OF ANY KIND OR NATURE. LGE DOES NOT WARRANT THAT USE OF THE LG ONLINE BRAND STORE WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY AVAILABLE OR ERROR FREE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, LGE AND ITS SUPPLIERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY TERMS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, ACCURACY, AND CORRESPONDENCE WITH DESCRIPTION, SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. LGE MAKES NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH REGARD TO ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE. ALL THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS," WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND BY LGE.

12. Limitation of Liability

Nothing in these Terms of Purchase excludes or limits our liability for: (i) death or personal injury caused by our negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; and (iii) any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful for us to exclude or restrict our liability, except any liability for indirect, consequential loss or damage, including loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, LGE’s maximum liability to the customer for any and all loss and/or damage for any reason arising out of or in connection with this agreement shall not exceed, in the aggregate, the total amount of all fees paid or payable to LGE in the twelve months preceding the claim.

We are not liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of: (i) your breach of these Terms of Purchase; or (ii) any breach of this agreement due to the force majeure events.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, NEITHER PARTY SHALL BE LIABLE TO THE OTHER FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE IN TORT, BREACH OF CONTRACT, BREACH OF STATUTOTY DUTY OR OTHERWISE DUE TO, UNDER AND/OR ARISING OUT OF OR INCONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT, ARISING WITHIN ANY OF THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES:

A) LOSS OF PROFITS

B) LOSS OF REVENUE

C) LOSS OF GOODWILL OR REPUTATION

D) LOSS OF MANAGEMENT TIME; AND/OR

E) ANY INCONSEQUENTIAL OR INDIRECT LOSS

UNLESS YOU NOTIFIY LGE OF YOUR INTENTION TO MAKE A CLAIM UNDER THIS AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF AN EVENT WITHIN THE NOTICE PERIOD, LGE SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR THAT EVENT. THE NOTICE PERIOD FOR AN EVENT SHALL START ON THE DAY ON WHICH YOU BECAME OR OUGHT REASONABLY TO HAVE BECOME, AWARE OF THE EVENT HAVING OCCURRED AND SHALL EXPIRE NINE (9) MONTHS FROM THAT DATE.

13. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

The Terms of Purchase are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of Malaysia and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Malaysia in respect of any dispute arising out of Terms of Purchase and/or any Contract made on the LG Online Brand Store.

13.2 Electronic Communication

You agree to receive all agreements, notices, disclosures and other communications electronically, including by email, push notification, pop-up or text.

14. Data protection and Privacy

We understand clearly that You and Your Personal Information is one of Our most important assets. We store and process Your Information including any sensitive personal information collected (as defined under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010). Our current Privacy Policy is available at https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . If You object to Your Information being transferred or used in this way please do not use this Website. Once you provide your information to us, you provide such information to us and our affiliate and we and our affiliate may use such information to provide you various services with respect to your transaction whether such transaction are conducted on [lg.com website] or with third party merchant's or third party merchant's website.:.

15. Third-Party Websites, Apps or Services

15.1 Links to Third-Parties.

The Website or Service may contain links to external third-party websites, apps or services. LGEML does not guarantee, approve or endorse the information or products available on such third-party websites, apps or services, nor does a link indicate any association with or endorsement of the linked website, app or service.

15.2 No Control Over Third-Parties.

We do not operate or control and have no responsibility for the information, products and/or services found on any external sites. Nor do We represent or endorse the accuracy or reliability of any information, products and/or services provided on or through any external sites, including, without limitation, warranties of any kind, either express or implied, warranties of title or non-infringement or implied warranties of merchant-ability or fitness for a particular purpose.

15.3 Risks from Third-Parties.

You assume complete responsibility and risk in your use of any external website, app or service. You should direct any concerns regarding any external link to the relevant website's, app's or service's administrator, owner or webmaster. You are hereby informed to exercise utmost caution when visiting any third-party website, app or service.

16. Force Majeure.

You understand that there may be an occurrence of an event or effect that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled, which even by the exercise of reasonable diligence cannot prevent non-performance, and in particular, performance of the Service or fulfilment of an Order or Instruction. These occurrences and events include, but are not limited to: acts of God; acts of government; acts of war; acts of public enemies; acts of terror; strikes or other labour problems; pandemic; epidemic; floods; fires; earthquakes; civil unrest; riots; explosions; outages; general Internet brown-outs or black-outs or shortage of bandwidth; hardware failures; hacking, denial of service or ransomware attacks; actions of the elements; or other causes beyond the control of LGEML in the performance of this Agreement. Upon the occurrence of such event or effect You agree to excuse performance under this Agreement and not hold LGEML liable for the delay in or failure of performance under this Agreement. Any such delay in or failure of performance shall not constitute default or give rise to any liability for damages.

17. CHANGES TO TERMS OF PURCHASE

We may from time to time amend these Terms of Purchase, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. Such amendment and the reason thereof will be notified to you prior to such amendment going into effect. Further, any material change that may be disadvantageous to you will be notified to you in advance. If any change to these terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining changes or conditions. YOUR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION AFTER WE CHANGE THESE TERMS OF PURCHASE AND, IN THE CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES, YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE AMENDED TERMS OF PURCHASE CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY CHANGES, YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS.

18. Mediation

In the event a dispute arises out of or relates to this terms and conditions of purchase, or the breach thereof, and if the dispute cannot be settled with negotiation by the parties, the parties hereby agree first to attempt in good faith to settle the dispute by mediation administered by mediation organization before resorting to litigation or some other dispute resolution procedures.

19. Waiver.

No failure or delay by LGEML in exercising any right under this Agreement will constitute a waiver of that right.

20. Contacting LGE

Should you have any issues or questions regarding the LG Online Brand Store or your purchase, please visit Contact Us or Report a Problem on the LG Online Brand Store.

Contact: https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/email-us/

Operating hours:

Working hours as follows:

Monday-Friday: 9.00am to 6.00pm

Saturday: 9.00am to 1.00pm

Sunday/Public Holiday (PH): Closed