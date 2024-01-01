Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
How to sign-up as LG membership?
A.

  • Click on 'Join Us' to create an account with us by completing few basic information. A verification code will be sent to you via your email address, for verification purpose.

     

    Should you need more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com

Q.
What are the benefits of joining as LG member?
A.

  •  1. 5% off your first purchase when you join LG Member

     2. Exclusive 3% membership discount for all orders

     3. Membership discounts valid during our promotion event period

     4. Free delivery for all purchases on LG.com

     5. Free installation and free disposal of all bulky items. Terms and conditions apply.

     6. Receive notifications about offers and the latest promotions for LG Products

     

    For terms & conditions, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/my/membership

Q.
Do I have to create an account to purchase via LG.com?
A.

  • It is important that you provide a valid email address, as you will be asked to log in during the purchase process. You will receive important details about your purchase via this email address - for instance your order confirmation, order progress status and order tracking information, such as dispatch notifications.

     

    We would highly recommend you to create an account and join us as a LG Member, as we have a range of amazing member-only benefits on LG.com (such as Welcome Coupon, Exclusive Member Voucher and additional discounts during our promotion events)

Q.
How do I reset my password?
A.

  • 1. Hover over the 'person' icon at the top right

    2. Click on 'Log-in/Sign-Up'

    3. Click on 'Forgot Password'

    4. Enter you email address to reset your password.

     

    *Please enter your e-mail address to get the link for changing password.

    *Please check the spam folder, If you can't find the e-mail with password reset link in your inbox.

     

    5. You will receive an email with a password reset link

    6. Click the link in your email and follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password

    7. You will receive an email notification that you have successfully reset your password

Q.
How do I update my account details or information?
A.

  • 1. Hover over the 'person' icon at the top right

    2. Click on 'Edit' under Profile section

    3. Update / edit your information, then click the 'Save' button

Q.
How do I place an order on LG Online Shop?
A.

  • Make a purchase on the LG Online Shop in 5 simple steps!

     

     1. Add to Cart:

     Select the product you want to buy on the relevant product information page and click the "Add to Cart" button. You can continue shopping after adding a product to your cart.

    *Select your required installation and disposal service for bulky products (such as TV, Washing machines, Refrigerator and Stylers.)

     

     2. Check Out:

     When you are done shopping, click on "Your Basket "and click " Go to checkout " then click "Place Order"

     

     3. Discount Coupon:

     Either Sign In / Sign up as member to enjoy discount. Enter promotion code for coupon verification.

     *If you do not have a LG account, you may proceed to continue as guest.

     

     4. Delivery:

     Enter your shipping information for delivery.

    *Delivery coverage is based on postal code.

     

     5. Payment & Order Confirmation:

     Enter your payment information, click on "Next" to pay and place your order. An order confirmation email will be sent to your registered email address.

     *Mode of payment: Visa/Master (Debit/Credit), Online bank transfer and E-Wallet.

Q.
Can I check out my order as a guest on LG Online Shop and how?
A.

  • Yes. You can complete your purchase with guest account.

     

     At the checkout page, select "Continue as Guest".

     Please ensure that you provide a valid email address as your order confirmation will be sent to the inputted email. This email will also be used to check on your order status and to receive dispatch notifications.

     

    We would strongly recommend you to create an account and join us as a LG Member. We have a range of amazing member-only benefits on LG.com such as Welcome Coupon, First Purchase Voucher and additional discount during our promotion events.

     

     Find out more in our membership program.

Q.
How can I confirm my order has been successful?
A.

  • You will receive an order confirmation email for successful order transactions. Please check your junk email or spam folder. Alternatively, log in to your LG account to view order summary. Otherwise, please contact us via chatbot within LG.com

Q.
What should I do if I'm having trouble placing an order?
A.

  • For any assistance, please contact us via Chatbot and chat with our service agent

     

     Our operating hours are as follows:

     Mon~Fri: 9.00am~5.30pm

     Sat & Sun / PH: Closed

     

     Our agents will be ready to attend to any your request regarding your orders.

Q.
How to obtain my purchased invoice?
A.

  • Once your product has been delivered, you will receive a confirmation email notification. An official invoice will also be sent to your email address.

     

    For further assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com

Q.
How do I know when my purchase will arrive?
A.

  • You will be receiving email notification, at every stage of your purchase journey:

     

     1. Upon receiving notification that the product has been picked and packed by our warehouse, you should be expecting to receive your product within 5-7 working days.

     2. Our logistics vendor will call you to arrange an appointment before the delivery.

Q.
What online payment methods do we accept?
A.

  • Visa/Master (Debit/Credit), Bank transfer and E-Wallet.

