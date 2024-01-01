1. Hover over the 'person' icon at the top right

2. Click on 'Log-in/Sign-Up'

3. Click on 'Forgot Password'

4. Enter you email address to reset your password.

*Please enter your e-mail address to get the link for changing password.

*Please check the spam folder, If you can't find the e-mail with password reset link in your inbox.

5. You will receive an email with a password reset link

6. Click the link in your email and follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password

7. You will receive an email notification that you have successfully reset your password