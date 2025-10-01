Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED TV against a colorful gradient background. On the screen is a beautifully saturated image of different paint splashes highlighting the color capabilities of the TV. The all new LG QNED evo AI logo is also visible.

What is LG QNED evo AI?

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins with LG QNED evo

*QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro for a wider color spectrum

With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.

LG QNED TV is mounted on the wall of a beautiful, premium living room. On the TV is an abstract image that features a gradient of different hues that showcases how Dynamic QNED Color Pro can render a wide range of colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Dynamic QNED Color Pro applies to QNED93.

Sequence showing how MiniLED renders better visuals compared to other conventional LEDs. An LG TV screen with a 3D holographic flower is against a dark background. Behind the TV is a graphic representation of how conventional LEDs are positioned on the screen. The LEDs are large and few. The flower is drab and gray. Transition to MiniLED where the flower is brighter, more saturated, and has great contrast. The MiniLED graphic representation also shows tinier LED lights in greater quantity on the screen.

MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models, and region.

Decade of LG OLED innovation becomes the core of QNED evo’s picture quality

LG QNED evo is powered by the LG OLED Processor which controls over 8.3 million pixels, optimizing picture quality by recognizing content genres to enhance depth and detail. 

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

LG QNED TV on a stand in a dominantly white space. On the TV screen is a colorful splash of paint showcasing how QNED TVs can display a wide range of vibrant colors with pleasing contrast. The all new LG QNED evo AI logo is positioned above the TV.

Meet QNED93,
our most brilliant QNED evo

Encounter the power of a larger view

A family is in their living room. They have a wall-mounted LG TV with an ultra big screen that's almost as huge as the whole wall. They're watching an exciting soccer game on the large and immersive screen.

See every detail on a grand scale up to 100 inches

See your favorite films, sports, and games on the LG Ultra Big TV. AI Super Upscaling and deep learning algorithms enhance your content, delivering breathtaking sharpness even on a 100-inch screen.

*QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.

A huge LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar is mounted on the wall. A little girl and her puppy are watching an underwater scene on the TV. The sheer size of the TV makes the content feel even more immersive.

View the world on a grand-scale with the 100-inch QNED85

The next generation of LG AI TV

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard. Functionality is then showcased as the cursor appears over an interface, showing how the remote cam be used like an air mouse to just point and click.

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection. 

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

LG webOS interface with the AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The thumbnails on the user interface show personalized content recommendations from AI Voice ID.
Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.
Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity. 

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.
Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.  

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.