39" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Curvature
800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1.2M:1
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
99.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 491.2 x 309.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
52.2W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
38W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
55W
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Door
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
