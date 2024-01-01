Track my order

Make a purchase on the LG Online Shop in 5 simple steps!
1. Add to Cart:
Select the product you want to buy on the relevant product information page and click the "Add to Cart" button. You can continue shopping after adding a product to your cart.
*Select your required installation and disposal service for bulky products (such as TV, Washing machines, Refrigerator and Stylers.)
2. Check Out:
When you are done shopping, click on "Your Basket "and click " Go to checkout " then click "Place Order"
3. Discount Coupon:
Either Sign In / Sign up as member to enjoy discount. Enter promotion code for coupon verification.
*If you do not have a LG account, you may proceed to continue as guest.
4. Delivery:
Enter your shipping information for delivery.
*Delivery coverage is based on postal code.
5. Payment & Order Confirmation:
Enter your payment information, click on "Next" to pay and place your order. An order confirmation email will be sent to your registered email address.
*Mode of payment: Visa/Master (Debit/Credit), Online bank transfer and E-Wallet.