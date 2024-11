LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd [200001003055 (505660-U) AJL932279] (“LGEML”) is committed to conducting its business dealings ethically, with integrity and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it does business. These laws include but are not limited to the Malaysian Penal Code (revised 1977), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (revised 2018), the Malaysian Companies Act 2016, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, the UK Bribery Act 2010 and the Anti-Corruption Act of Korea. These laws prohibit acts of bribery and corruption, and mandate that companies establish and maintain adequate procedures to prevent bribery and corruption.

1.1 LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd [200001003055 (505660-U) AJL932279] (“LGEML”) is committed to conducting its business dealings ethically, with integrity and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it does business. These laws include but are not limited to the Malaysian Penal Code (revised 1977), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (revised 2018), the Malaysian Companies Act 2016, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, the UK Bribery Act 2010 and the Anti-Corruption Act of Korea. These laws prohibit acts of bribery and corruption, and mandate that companies establish and maintain adequate procedures to prevent bribery and corruption.

The scenarios provided within LGEML’s Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy (“this Policy”) does not limit the boundaries of this Policy which may be extended to cover all circumstances relating to bribery. Compliance with this Policy is mandatory and will be monitored with a principle-based approach.

2.2 The scenarios provided within LGEML’s Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy (“this Policy”) does not limit the boundaries of this Policy which may be extended to cover all circumstances relating to bribery. Compliance with this Policy is mandatory and will be monitored with a principle-based approach.

LGEML adopts a zero-tolerance approach against all forms of bribery and corruption within the organization and takes a strong stance against such acts. Employees who refuse to pay or receive bribes or participate in acts of corruption will not be penalised even if such refusal may result in LGEML losing its business or not meeting the targets.

2.1 LGEML adopts a zero-tolerance approach against all forms of bribery and corruption within the organization and takes a strong stance against such acts. Employees who refuse to pay or receive bribes or participate in acts of corruption will not be penalised even if such refusal may result in LGEML losing its business or not meeting the targets.

Higher level personnel have additional responsibilities under this Policy and are held to a higher standard of compliance. They are required to create and maintain an open environment that is comfortable for employees to ask questions, raise concerns and report misconduct.

3.2 Higher level personnel have additional responsibilities under this Policy and are held to a higher standard of compliance. They are required to create and maintain an open environment that is comfortable for employees to ask questions, raise concerns and report misconduct.

This Policy is applicable to anyone who is employed by or work at LGEML (whether in Malaysia or outside Malaysia and whether permanent, fixed-term or temporary basis), directors (executive and non-executive), company secretaries and committee members of LGEML (collectively “Personnel”). It is also applicable to dealers, contractors, sub-contractors, consultants, agents, representatives and service providers of any kind performing work or services, for or on behalf of LGEML (collectively “Business Partners” ).

3.1 This Policy is applicable to anyone who is employed by or work at LGEML (whether in Malaysia or outside Malaysia and whether permanent, fixed-term or temporary basis), directors (executive and non-executive), company secretaries and committee members of LGEML (collectively “Personnel”). It is also applicable to dealers, contractors, sub-contractors, consultants, agents, representatives and service providers of any kind performing work or services, for or on behalf of LGEML (collectively “Business Partners” ).

Under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (revised 2018) (“MACC Act”), bribery and corruption are criminal offences and the legal consequences include fine of unlimited amount and/or imprisonment of up to twenty (20) years. A commercial organization commits an offence if an associated person corruptly gives any gratification with intent to obtain or retain business or an advantage in the conduct of business, for the commercial organization. LGEML STRICTLY PROHIBITS the giving and receiving of gratification to influence business decisions.

4.3 Under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (revised 2018) (“MACC Act”), bribery and corruption are criminal offences and the legal consequences include fine of unlimited amount and/or imprisonment of up to twenty (20) years. A commercial organization commits an offence if an associated person corruptly gives any gratification with intent to obtain or retain business or an advantage in the conduct of business, for the commercial organization. LGEML STRICTLY PROHIBITS the giving and receiving of gratification to influence business decisions.

Any employee of LGEML that breaches any of the provision of this Policy may fall within the scope of serious misconduct and may be subjected to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.

4.2 Any employee of LGEML that breaches any of the provision of this Policy may fall within the scope of serious misconduct and may be subjected to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.

This Policy is applicable globally. If you are travelling outside of Malaysia, you are subject to the laws of the country you are in but the principles of this Policy must be adhered to regardless of whether or not that country has specific anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws. In cases where there is a conflict between the specific anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws and the principles contained in this Policy, the stricter provision shall prevail.

4.1 This Policy is applicable globally. If you are travelling outside of Malaysia, you are subject to the laws of the country you are in but the principles of this Policy must be adhered to regardless of whether or not that country has specific anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws. In cases where there is a conflict between the specific anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws and the principles contained in this Policy, the stricter provision shall prevail.

5.1 “Benefits” refers to anything believe to be a value to the recipient, or that might be perceived by a reasonable person to be of benefit to the recipient. A benefit may include to access to events, functions and information; club membership; discount in shops.

5.2 “Bribery” means any action which would be considered as an offence of giving or receiving ‘gratification’ under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (MACC Act). In practice, this means offering, giving, receiving or soliciting something of value in an attempt to illicitly influence the decisions or actions of a person who is in a position of trust within an organization. Bribery may be ‘outbound’, where someone acting on behalf of LGEML attempts to influence the actions of someone external, such as a Government official or client decision-maker. It may also be ‘inbound’, where an external party is attempting to influence someone within LGEML such as a senior decision-maker or someone with access to confidential information. Bribery and corruption are closely related. However, corruption has a wider remit.

5.3 “Corruption” means any action which would be considered as an offence of giving or receiving ‘gratification’ under the MACC Act. In addition, corruption may also include acts of extortion, collusion, breach of trust, abuse of power, trading under influence, embezzlement, fraud or money laundering.

5.4 “Conflict of Interest” means when a person’s own interests either influence, have the potential to influence, or are perceived to influence their decision making at LGEML.

5.5 “Corporate Gift” or “Token Gift” means something given from one organization to another, with the appointed representatives of each organization giving and accepting the gift. Corporate gifts may also be promotional items given out equally to the general public at events, trade shows and exhibitions as a part of building LGEML’s brand. The gifts are given transparently and openly, with the implicit or explicit approval of all parties involved. Corporate gifts normally bear LGEML’s name and logo. Examples of corporate gifts include items such as diaries, table calendars, pens, notepads and plaques.

Corporate gifts, festive or ceremonial gifts may be given to our Business Partners or other parties provided it fulfils all of the following conditions: (i) made for the right reason – it should be clearly given as an act of appreciation or common courtesy associated with festive seasons or other ceremonial occasions; (ii) no obligation – it must not be used to cause or induce the receiver to improperly or illegally influence any business action or inaction or cause others to perceive an improper influence; (iii) no expectation – there must not be any expectation of any favour or improper advantages from the receiver; (iv) made openly – if made secretly and undocumented then the purpose will be open to question; (v) reasonable value – the type of gift and its value must be commensurate with the occasion and in accordance with general business practice; (vi) legal – it complies with applicable laws; and (vii) documented – the expense must be approved in accordance with and complies with LGEML’s standard operating procedures. All offers of gifts and/or appreciation token must be reported to an employee’s manager/Human Resource within 24 hours of the offers.

5.6 “Donation and Sponsorship” means charitable contributions and sponsorship payments made to support the community. Examples include sponsorship of educational events, supporting NGOs, and other social causes;

5.7 “Entertainment” refers to paying or participating in any activities which are exorbitant, illegal and immoral such as lavish/extravagant social functions not related to LGEML’s business activities or entertainment during the procurement process which may cause LGEML to be perceived in an unfavourable or negative manner.

5.8 “Exposed Position” refers to a staff position identified as vulnerable to bribery through a risk assessment. Such positions may include any role involving: procurement or contract management, financial approvals, human resource, relations with government officials or government departments, sales, positions where negotiation with an external party is required, or other positions which LGEML has identified as vulnerable to bribery;

5.9 “Gratification” shall have the meaning defined in the MACC Act which includes but is not limited to anything of monetary and non-monetary value or benefit to the person. Gratification does not have to be directly given or received by an employee, but it can also be given or received by anyone related to the employee that is beneficial, of value or advantageous to the employee. Gratification can be subdivided into the following categories (without limitation to):-MONETARY Money

Donation

Gift

Loan

Fee

Reward

Financial benefit

Valuable security OF MONETARY VALUE Property – can be movable or immovable. Examples:

Immovable property: house, land

Movable property: car, shares in a company EMPLOYMENT Office or position in an organization that is lucrative.

Dignity or title.

Employment

Contract for services

Agreement to give employment or render services NON-MONETARY VALUE Undertaking or promise to do or not to do something (whether orally or in writing, withconditions or without);

Favours

5.10 “Gift of appreciation” refers to gifts that are generally given to express gratitude or thanks, such as flowers, chocolates and the like, in appreciation of performing a specific task or for performing duties in an exemplary manner.

5.11 “Nominal value” refers to the amount set by LGEML to guide employees in terms of what would be considered a minor amount. This amount can be reviewed annually by the Management.

5.12 “Official Gift” refers to gifts that are presented to LGEML usually from another organization in recognition of its service/achievement and/or gifts presented to LGEML at office/ceremonial functions