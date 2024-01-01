Guidance for Warranty Period

Limited Warranty

The limited warranty extends to only LG Products purchased in Malaysia and distributed by authorized dealers or distributors only, during the warranty period listed below.

Warranty Period According to the Product Product Warranty Period Service Type Extend Warranty Conditions Television (TV) 2 Years On-Site (32" & Above) In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord & remote control 6 months warranty. Carry-in (Below 31") Refrigerator 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Inverter Compressor only (Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Product warranty excludes In-box accessories such as filters, flexible hose, extension pipes, etc and external parts such as casting control knobs / buttons, cables, etc. 5 Years on Non-Inverter Compressor only (Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) 2 Years on Inverter Compressor only Applicable for GC-B507PQAM, GC-B507PGAM and GC-B47FFQAB

(Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Washing Machine 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Smart Inverter/Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor only (Excluded labour, Transportation or additional parts) 5 Years on Non-Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor only (Excluded labour, Transportation or additional parts) Microwave Oven 1 Year Carry-in 10 Years on Lightwave Magnetron (Excluded labour, and additional parts) In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord & remote control 6 months warranty. Vacuum Cleaner 1 Year Carry-in 10 Years on Smart Inverter Motor™ (Excluded labour, and additional parts) In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord, battery & remote control 12 months warranty. Room Air Conditioner 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Inverter Compressor only (Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Product warranty excludes In-box accessories such as filters, flexible hose, extension pipes, etc and external parts such as casting control knobs / buttons, cables, etc. 5 Years on Non-Inverter Compressor only (Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Home Audio 1 Year Carry-in In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord & remote control 6 months warranty. Data Storage 1 Year Carry-in Headphones 1 Year Carry-in Product warranty excludes buttons, housing and other external attachments, consumables parts. Monitor 3 Years On-Site (32" & Above) In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord & remote control 12 months warranty. Carry-in (Below 31") LED Signage 2 Years On-Site Signage (Digital & OLED Signage) 3 Years On-Site In-box accessories such as adapter, power cord & remote control 6 months warranty. Commercial TV 2 Years On-Site (32" & Above) Carry-in (Below 31") Media Player 1 Year Carry-in Set-Top Box 2 Years Carry-in Water Purifier 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Inverter Compressor(Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Air Purifier 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Inverter Motor(Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts) Wearable Mask 1 Year Carry-in Styler 1 Year On-Site 10 Years on Inverter Compressor(Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts)

Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (Excluded labour, Transportation, Gas refilled or additional parts costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

TIME FOR SERVICE. Service will be available during Our Operation Hours.

PLACE OF SERVICE. Service will be provided on-site or at the location of Our Customer Service Center depending on the type of warranty covering the Product:

Warranty Type Cost of Transport and Other Miscellaneous Expenses On-Site Reasonable transport costs related to the servicing of the Product, subject to the terms and conditions of this warranty, shall be borne entirely by Us. Carry-In Replace Costs to transport the Product within Malaysia to Our Customer Service Center for service will not be borne by Us unless otherwise required by law. If We are obliged under law to provide on-site service to You or due to health and safety, environmental and/or technical requirements, certain repairs cannot be completed in Your residence, reasonable costs to transport and/or ship the Product for service will be paid by Us. Insurance, handling fees, applicable taxes and/or other incidental charges shall be borne by You. Products outside Warranty coverage

TERMS & CONDITIONS OF WARRANTY

1. The table above sets out the applicable warranty period commencing from the date of purchase, delivery or installation whichever later, for each relevant Product (hereinafter defined) under the categories of Normal Household Use Only and Commercial Use Only. During the said applicable warranty period, LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (hereinafter referred to as “LG, We, Us and Our") will furnish without charge labour, transport, and/or replacement parts (or pay for same) necessary to repair or replace the product specified under the warranty card ("Product") due to defects in the material or manufacturing faults subject to the terms and conditions hereunder.

2. Product warranty may vary from country to country. This warranty is only applicable to Products purchased from Our authorized dealers and retailers in Malaysia. The Product when covered under this warranty shall include only its original configuration, design or specifications. Unless otherwise provided herein, coverage does not and will not apply to any consumables, non-functional parts, accessories that are used in conjunction with or to enhance the performance of the covered Product.

3. To be eligible for the warranty coverage, (i) You shall have to register the Product by following the instructions provided to You from Us within fifteen (15) days of date of purchase; and/or (ii) show valid proof of purchase as and when required. Please note that Products which are not registered in accordance with the terms and conditions herein, without valid proof of purchase and/or with proof of purchase that has been altered or illegible, shall be deemed to be outside the cover of this warranty.

4. If there are any missing part(s), faults and/or defects which do not conform to the sales contract, invoice or packaging ("Defects") which can reasonably be discovered through visual inspections on the date of purchase or immediately thereafter must be reported within seven (7) days of date of purchase, failing which, no Defects will be deemed to be present at the time of purchase. Claims relating to such Defects must be supported in writing by; or processed through, the authorised distributor or retailer where You have purchased the Product.

5. We reserve the right to impose charges for services on the Product which are outside the cover of the warranty. We also reserve the right to decline to provide service where the Product is obsolete, no longer deemed serviceable or replaceable for any reason. Products after servicing or inspections must be collected within three (3) months from the date of notification. We may dispose of the Product which remains uncollected after three (3) months, without notice to You, in any way We deem fit and We may also claim any damages from You including any costs for the storage of the Product. We reserve the right of lien for unpaid charges.

6. Time shall not be of the essence as Our services can be inadvertently affected by factors outside Our control. We shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising out of delays, loss of use, etc., nevertheless, We shall make reasonable efforts to inform You in the event where the service may exceed one (1) month of date of service request.

7. If the Product or a unit, consumables, part or subassembly requires repair, We may, at Our option and discretion, repair, replace or exchange it with an equivalent product, unit, consumables, part or subassembly that is new or refurbished. We will retain the replaced part or product that is exchanged during service as Our property, and the replacement part or product will become Your property. Repaired, replaced or exchanged part or product will continue to be under warranty for the remaining Product warranty period but for a period of not less than thirty (30) days.

8. If service is required, You agree to make the Product reasonably accessible to Us. Products not reasonably accessible or cannot be safely accessed will be deemed to be outside the cover of this warranty.

9. This warranty is good only to the person named as the owner of the Product in the warranty card and the Product whose serial and/or model number corresponds with the Product Installation Location specified under the warranty card and is not assignable and/or transferable.

10. We shall reserve the right to vary the coverage or refuse to cover Products which in Our records indicate are "End-of-Line" or "Clearance".

11. We shall reserve the right to vary, modify or change the terms and conditions herein due to change(s) in availability of services, products and/or spare parts or for the purposes of complying with applicable policies, rules, regulations and law, with or without notice.

12. LIMITATIONS OF COVERAGE - THIS WARRANTY DO NOT COVER:

(i) Any Product purchased outside Malaysia.

(ii) Damage, fault or failure due to alteration or repairs made by anyone other than Us, or the use of supplies and accessories other than those manufactured by Us.

(iii) Damage, fault or failure due to causes beyond Our control including, but not limited to, repairs necessary due to operator negligence, improper installation, damage caused by spillage of foods/liquids, exposure to moisture, dampness or extreme thermal environment conditions , wrong usage of electrical supply and voltage, abnormal voltage, excessive heat, dust, corrosive surroundings, chemical reaction, failure to maintain the Product, failure to operate or use the Product according to instructions, accident, mishandling, misuse, tampering, vandalism, theft, fire, lightning, flood, wind, freezing, power failure, static, normal wear and tear, pests, vermin, foreign matter entering the Product, inadequate or excess power supply, unusual atmospheric conditions, or acts of war or acts of God.

(iv) Damage, fault or failure resulting from software, virus(es), electrical wiring and connections, user facilitated minor adjustments and settings, external antenna or local reception problems, structural problems of Your premises, inaccessible Products or parts, negligence, misuse, tampering or abuse, whether wilful or not.

(v) Damage, fault or failure due to improper transportation, improper packing during shipment , inappropriate storage conditions or materials, improper ventilation, reconfiguration of the Product, movement of the Product.

(vi) Damage, fault or failure due to or arising out of, transit or delivery, packing, unpacking, assembly, installation, routine maintenance, dismantle, relocation or removal.

(vii) Non failure problems that do not require parts and intermittent issues, including without limitations, reception and/or incompatibility issues, demonstration, training, reminders, adjustments, set-up, installations, battery change, replenishing of consumables, short circuit, routine maintenance and servicing, periodic checkups, cleaning, checking of improper operation or incorrect use. We will not pay for adjustments or repairs required because of conditions at Your location or specific to You.

(viii) Products where the serial number is removed, defaced or made illegible, parallel imported sets, products purchased overseas or from non-authorised dealers or retailers, second hand sets, products sold "AS IS", "REFURBISHED" or bearing similar notations.

(ix) Cosmetic defects, reduced or impaired functionality, reduced lifespan or limitations of Products which, in Our records indicate, are second hand, "Used", "Refurbished", "Open Set" or "Display Sets".

(x) Any utilization of Product that is inconsistent with either the design of the Product or the way the manufacturer intended the Product to be used. Any installation and/or modifications that prevents normal service. Any and all cases in which a reasonable manufacturer of such a product would not honour the warranty of the Product.

(xi) Normal wear and tear and cosmetic damage such as, but not limited to corrosion, scratches, dents, rust, stains. Non-functional parts such as, but not limited to, plastics and finishes. Expendable or lost items, such as, but not limited to cables, ear buds or head phones.

(xii) Consumables. Consumables are defined as any part or component of an expendable nature and/or any item that is designed to be consumed (wear out) during the life of the Product, regardless if it is consumer replaceable or not and whether such consumables originate from Us or not. CONSUMABLE ITEMS INCLUDE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REPLACEMENT PARTS, GAS REFILLS, REFRIGERANT AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS MATERIALS FOR THE PRODUCT, INSTALLATION MATERIALS, WHICH INCLUDE WITHOUT LIMITATION, INLET/OUTLET HOSES, INSULATION MATERIALS, COPPER PIPING, PVC PIPING AND ELECTRICAL WIRING.

(xiii) Consequential losses and/or damages as a result of malfunctioning of, damage to, failure of an operating part of the covered Product, or damages, fault or failure as a result of any repairs or replacements under this warranty. Damages, fault or failure caused by delays in rendering of Our services or loss of use during servicing or otherwise awaiting parts are not covered. You are responsible for creating backups of all Your data and software on a regular basis.

(xiv) Damages, fault, failure, imperfections, caused by abuse, tampering, illegal use, negligence, prolonged use or operation.

(xv) Products that are leased, rented, used exceeding normal limits, used continuously and/or subject to abuse, unreasonable, abnormal or extreme operations.

(xvi) Warranty card is altered, defaced or erased in any manner whatsoever.

(xvii) general product maintenance, demonstration, installation, routine servicing, calibration and customisation of the product.

13. Spare Parts

(i) We have the absolute discretion to decide if a product is repairable or otherwise;

(ii) We have the absolute discretion to decide if a product manufactured overseas is repairable or otherwise;

(iii) A Product that is manufactured overseas and/or a Product that is not currently sold in your country shall be deemed irreparable if any of the following is applicable :- • If there are severe differences, in terms of product specification and/or other technical aspects; • If the service environment is different: such as bandwidth, voltage, etc • If the product involves a parts that are of large size (such as TV Panels, Refrigerator door, etc.), or non-availability of parts such as end of production, etc.) • Such other conditions as may be determined solely by LG and/or its authorized service centers or service providers.



14. Dead Pixel Limited Warranty Statement

LCD displays typically contain a small number of pixels that do not function normally. Your display has been inspected and is in compliance with manufacturer's specifications, indicating that any pixel defects do not affect the operation or use of you applicable to display. Without prejudice to generality of the foregoing, Dead Pixel not exceeding 7 dots is within factory specification and is not considered a defect under this warranty.

Zero Bright Defect (ZBD) only applies when it occurs within 7 working days from purchased date, regardless of dot quantity, the defective LCD panel/module shall be replace by Us.

Bright Dot Defect occurs when pixels are always lit or "ON". Black Dot Defect occurs when pixels are always dark or "OFF".

15. We reserve the rights to charge You for any reasonable and applicable costs and expenses (at prevailing rates) relating to or arising out of the repair or replacement under these excluded circumstances.

16. Product warranty may vary from country to country. This limited warranty is only applicable to Products purchased from Our authorized dealers and retailers in Malaysia. The Product when covered under this limited manufacturer warranty shall include only its original configuration, design or specifications. Unless otherwise provided herein, coverage does not and will not apply to any consumable items, non-functional parts, accessories that are used in conjunction with or to enhance the performance of the covered Product.

17. None of Our employees, distributors, dealers, retailers, contractors, agents has the authority to vary, modify or amend any of the terms and conditions of this warranty.

18. Our decisions regarding all matters concerning this warranty shall be final and binding.

19. All warranty information, product features and specification are subject to change without prior notice.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

20. THIS LIMITED LOCAL WARRANTY ("this warranty") DOES NOT COVER MINOR IMPERFECTIONS IN PRODUCTS THAT MEET DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS OR IMPERFECTIONS THAT DO NOT MATERIALLY ALTER FUNCTIONALITY. WE MAKE NO SATISFACTION GUARANTEES, PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES, RISK FREE GUARANTEES, ERROR FREE GUARANTEES. ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, PERFORMANCE, USE OR MERCHANTABILITY. WHETHER BY STATUE, COMMON LAW OR OTHERWISE ARE EXCLUDED TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMISSIBLE BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

21. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMISSIBLE UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS, WE (INCLUDING OUR AFFILIATES, OUR AGENTS AND CONTRACTORS) WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES OR UNDER LEGAL THEORY (WHETHER BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR OTHERWISE) BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROPERTY DAMAGE, LOST TIME, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF DATA, DELAYS IN SERVICING OR THE INABILITY TO RENDER SERVICE ON ANY COVERED PRODUCT.

22. This limited warranty shall not extend to anyone other than the original purchaser of this product and states your exclusive remedy. If any portion of this limited warranty is held illegal or unenforceable by reason of any law, such partial illegality or unenforceability shall not affect the enforceability for the remainder of this limited warranty which you acknowledge is and will always be construed to be limited by its terms or as limited as the law permits.

23. The defective Products or parts thereof covered under this warranty shall be repaired or replaced (with comparable and/or refurbished equipment or parts) as determined by us in our sole discretion free of charge. Save for personal injury and death caused by our own negligence and to the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, the remedies in this warranty are your sole and exclusive remedies and our liability, howsoever arising out of, relating to or in connection with this warranty, shall not under any circumstances exceed the Product purchase price.

24. LG shall not be liable for any damages of any kind resulting from the purchase, use or misuse of, or inability to use the product or arising directly or indirectly from the use or loss of use of the product or from the breach of the express warranty, including incidental, special, consequential or similar damages, or loss of anticipated profits or benefits, or for damages arising from any tort (including negligence) or fault committed by LG, its agents or employees, or for any breach of contract or for any claim brought against you by any other party

GOVERNING LAW

25. This warranty is governed under the laws of Malaysia.