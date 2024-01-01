Frequently asked questions

You may return Products at any time within seven (7) days, beginning on the day you received the products.

However, you are need to meet the following requirements:

1. Lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return in LG.com within 7 days from the day you received the products.

2. Product is unused and product packaging is un-opened and packing seal is intact.

3. Packaging of product is not damaged.

We are sorry that we would not accept any return for used or opened product.

Upon receiving your request, our agent will assist you on the collection and the refund of the product