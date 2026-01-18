Terms and Conditions of Subscription

Last updated : 29/01/2026

DEFINITIONS

"Appliance" : Shall mean products bearing the LG Brand. "Customer" : Shall mean the person or organization that purchases or subscribes the Appliance (to include its heir, executor, administrators, successors in title and assigns). "LGE" : Shall mean LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd "Subscription" : Shall mean a payment model where the Customer pays a monthly recurring fee for the use of the Appliance or Service, based on a specified subscription term, which includes the Minimum Subscription Period and/or Extended Period "Outright Purchase" : Shall mean a one-time, full payment for the Appliance, upon which the Customer obtains full ownership of the Appliance. "LGE Authorized Technicians" : Shall mean (1) Authorized representatives of LGE; (2) Authorized Technicians/Trained technical personnel; or (3) Appointed authorized and trained technical personnel within Customer region; or (4) LGE service technicians or third party service providers whom are contracted with LGE to provide product installation, repair and maintenance services under this Contract. "Location" : Shall mean the Installation Address "Regular Visit" : Shall mean services and maintenances provided by LGE Authorized Technicians "Self-Service" : No Regular Visit Services will be provided by LGE Authorized Technicians. For purchase of selected Appliance, Customers shall perform its own maintenance based upon the manual provided with the Appliance "Combine Maintenance" : Shall mean a combination of Regular Visit and Self-Service. For the purchase of selected Appliances, Customers shall perform their own maintenance based on the manual provided, along with services and maintenance provided by LGE Authorized Technicians during specific months. Refer to the Sales Order Form for applicability. "Maintenance & Warranty" : Shall mean the period during which the Customer is entitled to free maintenance services and warranty coverage as specified in the Sales Order Form and the applicable terms at https://www.lg.com/my/.

INTERPRETATION: -

A. Words denoting a natural person include any body or person, corporate or incorporated; and the use of any gender includes the other genders.

B. The word "including" or "includes" shall be deemed to be followed with "but not limited to" whether or not followed by such phrase or words of like import.

C. The Customer hereby agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions of purchase or subscribe of the Appliance as set out in this Contract.

The provisions in this section (GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS) apply to both SECTION A (TERMS APPLICABLE FOR OUTRIGHT PURCHASE) and SECTION B (TERMS APPLICABLE FOR SUBCRIPTION).





GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS





1.INSTALLATION CONDITIONS

This Agreement shall become effective and binding upon the Customer on the date the Product is delivered and/or installed ("Installation Date").

LGE shall only proceed with the installation of the Appliance upon:

a) Confirmation of receipt of payment;

b) LGE has verified the Customer's credit standing and other information provided by Customer;

c) LGE having determined the suitability of the proposed location for installation of the Appliance;

d) LGE Authorized Technicians have inspected and verified that in situation where such Locations requires booster pump is required prior to installation of Appliance (applicable for Water Purifier only) due to water pressure related issues. LG Booster Pump is advisable to be installed subject to additional charges being imposed with the consent of Customer.

e) LGE having confirmed the availability of the Customer to install the Appliance.

f) No payments or partial payments will be refunded to Customer for any fees/payment paid after installation of the Appliance.

g) Customer must obtain LGE's prior written consent in the event there appears to change of Location and/or Appliance had been moved to another location for LGE records and payment of subscription purposes. Reinstallation of Appliance ("Relocation Services") shall be provided by LGE at its sole discretion as per following:-

i) For Customers within the Maintenance & Warranty Period , LGE shall provide a one (1) time free Relocation Service (strictly within LGE service areas) per year. Refer to https://www.lg.com/my/ for details (applicable to selected product categories only);

ii) For Customers without/not within the Maintenance & Warranty Period, the Customer shall bear the Relocation Charges as advised by LGE for any request to reinstall the Appliance at a new Location duly approved by LGE. Fees are subject to change from time to time as advised by LGE;

iii) In any event, Customers who dismantle and brought the Appliance to new location without informing LGE, shall bear the installation of Relocation Charges which includes both transportation and labor costs. Relocation Charges is subject to change from time to time as advised by LGE.

iv) LGE shall impose further charges relating to replacement of parts during reinstallation (if applicable).

v) LGE shall not be liable for any damage that arise from fault or failure due to or arising out of, transit or delivery, packing, unpacking, assembly, installation, routine maintenance, dismantle, relocation or removal which is done by any third party instead of LGE Authorized Technicians.

vi) LGE shall not be liable for any damage that arise from fault or failure due to or arising out of, transit or delivery, packing, unpacking, assembly, installation, routine maintenance, dismantle, relocation or removal which is done by any third party instead of LGE Authorized Technicians.

vii) All costs incurred for any repair and/or services by LGE for such unauthorized relocation shall be borne by the Customer. Without prejudice to the foregoing, LGE shall be entitled to impose labour charges for each request to dismantle and/or reinstall the Appliances.

viii) The warranty will be void if (i) the Appliance has been tampered with, modified, abused, neglected, improperly used by Customer or dismantled and/or relocated by Customer and/or third party; and/or (ii) the Appliance has been damaged for reasons beyond LGE's control, such as electrical power fluctuations or failures, and natural disasters.

ix) LGE is not responsible for the use of the Appliance in combination with other goods not provided or authorized by LGE. Any costs of damage to the Appliance caused by the Customer's fault, inter alia, improper treatment, above the intended usage and/or misuse shall be borne by the Customer.

x) LGE shall have the right, at its absolute discretion, to reject any request for relocation, particularly for relocations outside Malaysia or to areas classified as 'off-road' or 'restricted access' by LGE.

h) Customer acknowledges and agree that LGE and/or LGE Authorized Technicians may be required to move any items obstructing access at the Customer's location/premises, or to perform minor construction works at the Location/premises intended for installation of the Appliances (applicable for Air Conditioner and Washing Machine; Dryer or any huge Appliances), including drilling of wall(s), in which case, neither LGE nor LGE Authorized Technicians shall be held liable for any damages to the Customer's Location/premises or property incurred prior to during the installation of the Appliance. For the avoidance of doubt, neither LGE nor LGE Authorized Technician shall be responsible to make good or reinstate such wall(s) or any related parts at the Customer Location/premises upon installation of the Appliance.

i) LGE and/or LGE Authorized Technician reserves the right, at their sole and absolute discretion, to impose installation charges (including the cost of additional parts and/or wiring/piping works, if required) on the Customer if the circumstances so dictate, upon notice to Customer.





2. WARRANTY AND DISCLAIMER

a) LGE cannot and shall not be held liable for any sickness or illness due to the consumption of drinking water from the Appliance as LGE does not have any control over the usage of the Appliance.

b) LGE and its Authorized Technicians shall not be liable for any alleged defects or malfunctions of the Appliance during the Maintenance & Warranty Period if the Customer fails to notify LGE of such defects or malfunctions.

c) In cases of defects due to defects in performance or defects of the Appliance subject to maintenance service, exchange or return is possible subject to LGE discretion and regulations.

d) LGE shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, or incident caused by the Appliance unless confirmed in writing by an authorized LGE representative after the cooling-off period.

e) LGE reserves the right to repair or replace the Appliance or any part thereof at its sole discretion if defects occur during the Warranty Period. This includes the right to change the Appliance's filters as part of the warranty service. Any Appliance or part replaced ("Old Appliance") shall remain the property of LGE.

f) The Warranty does not cover, and LGE shall not be liable for, any defects, damage, or malfunction of the Product arising from or related to any of the following circumstances, including but not limited to:

i) Contaminated Sources: Damage or malfunction resulting from the presence of mineral deposits, petrochemicals, or other contaminants in the water or air source.

ii) Negligence or Misuse: Any damage caused by negligence, misuse, abuse, improper handling, or operation inconsistent with the Appliance's user manual or technical specifications.

iii) Unauthorized Modifications: Alterations, modifications, or adjustments of any kind to the Appliance or its components.

iv) Improper Maintenance: Failure to perform routine or preventive maintenance, including timely replacement of consumable parts (e.g., filters) or cleaning of the Appliance.

v) Third-Party Components: Use of non-LGE filters, parts, or accessories.

vi) Animal and/or insect Interference: Damage caused by pets, animals, bugs or pests.

vii) Environmental Changes: Issues resulting from changes to the installation site or environment that affect the Appliance's suitability.

viii) Normal Wear and Tear: Deterioration due to normal aging or wear and tear of the Appliance or its components.

g) Further terms and conditions provided under Maintenance & Warranty Conditions that can be found via https://www.lg.com/my/ provided herein shall be applicable.





2A. UNAUTHORIZED RELOCATION & Warranty Void

a) LGE shall not be liable for any damage that arise from fault or failure due to or arising out of, transit or delivery, packing, unpacking, assembly, installation, routine maintenance, dismantle, relocation or removal which is done by any third party instead of LGE Authorized Technicians.

b) All costs incurred for any repair and/or services by LGE for such unauthorized relocation shall be borne by the Customer. Without prejudice to the foregoing, LGE shall be entitled to impose labour charges for each request to dismantle and/or reinstall the Appliances.

c) The warranty will be void if (i) the Appliance has been tampered with, modified, abused, neglected, improperly used by Customer or dismantled and/or relocated by Customer and/or third party; and/or (ii) the Appliance has been damaged for reasons beyond LGE's control, such as electrical power fluctuations or failures, and natural disasters.

d) LGE is not responsible for the use of the Appliance in combination with other goods not provided or authorized by LGE. Any costs of damage to the Appliance caused by the Customer's fault, inter alia, improper treatment, above the intended usage and/or misuse shall be borne by the Customer.





3. MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONDITIONS:

a) LGE shall reasonably endeavor to assure that any and all maintenance and servicing of the Appliance is performed by a professional and reasonably skilled technician with a reasonable standard of care and diligence.

b) LGE's liability shall be limited to providing maintenance services and replacing parts (during the Maintenance & Warranty Period) as covered by this Contract. LGE shall not be liable for any damage, injury, death, or consequential loss of any kind to persons or property arising from the use or operation of the Appliance. LGE shall not be responsible for any damage caused to the Appliance by riot, theft, accident, breakage, improper or negligent use, tampering, leakage from pipes, voltage fluctuations, or any other causes beyond its control.

c) LGE shall provide maintenance services, including filter replacements and scheduled inspections, at the fixed frequency stated herein for the Appliance during the term of the Contract. Subscription fees and the applicable maintenance period shall follow the promotion in effect for the relevant month. The Parties acknowledge that the scope, timing, and frequency of maintenance services and filter replacements may vary from time to time at LGE's sole discretion and shall correspond to the promotional program subscribed by the Customer. Should the Customer postpone any maintenance appointment for reasons attributable to the Customer, or delay payment of the Monthly Subscription Fee for more than four (4) months from the scheduled due date, LGE reserves the right to suspend all maintenance services until the Customer has fully remedied the cause of suspension. No extension, compensation, or additional service shall be provided for the period of suspension.

d) LGE shall not be liable for any issues or damages arising from the postponement, cancellation, or delay of maintenance services due to the Customer's actions. Frequent postponement of maintenance services by the Customer may be considered a breach of this Contract.

e) Ordinary wear and tear of the product is to be expected.

f) LGE reserves the right to decline maintenance services if the Customer relocates the Appliance to a new location without prior written consent, including locations outside of Malaysia or areas classified as 'off-road' or 'restricted access' as determined by LGE.





4. SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED BY LGE

a) Where applicable, during the Maintenance & Warranty Period stated under the Sales Order Form under "Careship Conditions," LGE Authorized Technicians will provide maintenance for the Appliance. Such services shall commence from the day the Appliance is installed at the Location to carry out maintenance works on the Appliance.

b) In any event Appliance(s) were damaged due to natural disaster, Customer will be informed if standard service cannot be performed due to any reasons provided and if additional cost is required, such information shall be given to Customer prior to the said service of the Appliance(s).





5. FORCE MAJEURE

a) LGE shall be excused from performing its obligations under this Agreement to the extent such performance is prevented by force majeure, including acts of God, acts of terrorism, compliance with any regulations, laws, or orders of any government, war or acts of war (whether declared or not), labour strikes or lock-outs, civil commotion, epidemics, pandemics, failure or default of public utilities, or destruction of production facilities or materials by fire, earthquake, flood, or similar catastrophes.

b) The Monthly Subscription Fee may be adjusted in the event of any change or announcement concerning government taxes or regulatory assessments. Any such adjustment shall correspond solely to the amount of the cost variation, and advance written notice shall be provided to Customer prior to the effective date.





6. DISCONTINUANCE OF THE APPLIANCE

In any event, LGE intends to discontinue the sale and/or subscription of the Appliance, LGE will use commercially reasonable efforts to notify the Customer of such discontinuance. LGE will endeavor to provide maintenance services for the discontinued Appliance on a best-effort basis for a reasonable period thereafter. In any event, LGE will continue to provide maintenance services until the expiry of the Maintenance & Warranty Period as stated under the Sales Order Form, as applicable, or the expiry of any other relevant service term subscribed to by the Customer prior to the said discontinuance.

LGE shall have no obligation or liability in connection with any failure to provide such maintenance services beyond the periods stated above, and the Customer shall have no right to claim for any damages or compensation from LGE in relation to the same.





7. LGE NON-RETURN POLICY

Appliances are strictly non-returnable once installed at the Customer's Location. No cancellations, refunds, or returns shall be accepted under the following conditions:

a) The Appliance was purchased for someone else who simply does not want it;

b) The Appliance has no defects. Customer changed his/her mind because of wrong selection, color, size, model or specification, Appliance not meeting expectation, and/or Customer simply don't want it anymore.

c) Advance payments collected prior to credit approval and installation shall be applied towards the end-tenure subscription fees, which are equivalent to the last six (6), twelve (12), or twenty-four (24) months of the total subscription term (sixty (60) months or eighty-four (84) months, whichever is applicable). Such payments shall not be used as any form of reimbursement for outstanding amounts before the end of the subscription term.

d) Advance payments are non-refundable once installation is completed, and non-refundable in the event of early termination before the completion of the full tenure of both the Minimum Subscription Period and the Subscription Term.

e) The Appliance will be deemed delivered and accepted by the Customer upon installation. No cancellations, returns, or refunds will be permitted for non-defective products. If the Customer identifies a defect, they must notify LGE immediately at the time of installation for resolution in accordance with the applicable warranty and service policies.





8. REFUND

a) Prepayments made by the Customer in respect of the Appliance price, and Monthly Subscription Fee are refundable only if the order is cancelled by the Customer in writing before the installation of the Appliance, i.e., within the Cooling-Off period.

b) Upon receipt of such written notification by the Customer, LGE will process for refund within sixty (60) days from receipt of notice of cancellation by the Customer.





9. CANCELLATION OF THIS CONTRACT

LGE reserves the right to cancel this Contract if the Appliance is deemed unsuitable for installation at the specified Location due to any of the following reasons:

i) Low water pressure (for water purifiers),

ii) Presence of ground water (for water purifiers),

iii) Unsafe or restricted access to the installation site,

iv) The Location being identified as a high-risk or non-serviceable area, or

v) Any other technical or operational reason as assessed by LGE's technician.

In such cases, the full amount paid by the Customer will be refunded in accordance with Clause 8(b) above.





10. TERMINATION

a) LGE reserves the right to terminate this Contract at any time during the Term and retrieve the Appliance under the following circumstances:-

i. Poor environmental circumstances (e.g. extreme pollution resulting in very poor air or water quality, as determined by LGE's Service Team), resulting in difficulty in managing and maintaining the Appliance, abnormal usage of the Appliance, transfer and/or sublease of Appliance, unauthorized modification of the Appliance;

ii. The monthly payment has been overdue for four (4) months or more;

iii. Breach of any terms of this Contract.

No services and/or maintenance services will be provided by LGE Authorized Technicians once any of the above situations occurs.

b) Customers who terminate this Contract before the expiration of the Term shall not be eligible to enter a new subscription Contract with LGE for a period of three (3) months from the date of termination.





11. PERSONAL DATA / PERSONAL INFORMATION

a) LGE shall comply with all laws and regulations related to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 ("PDPA"). Upon signing of this Contract, the Customer acknowledges that the Customer has read and understood LGE Privacy Policy provided under the Privacy Notice and agrees to the processing of the Customer's personal data as set out in the Privacy Notice at https://www.lg.com/my/privacy

b) LGE's privacy notice is enacted separately and it is protecting the personal information of the Customer how this information will be shared within LGE related companies, affiliates, contractors, vendors or service providers for the purposes of operation and maintenance of the Appliances, for cross-promotional purposes and to otherwise provide customer support and services to Customer and LGE respective employees. LGE shall inform Customer of the purpose and method of collecting and using its personal information through the personal information processing policy and the measures taken by the LGE to protect Customer's personal information. This personal information processing policy may be changed according to the amendment of related laws or the LGE's privacy policy, which is updated on LGE's website without any prior notice to the Customer.

c) The Customer must notify LGE in writing of any changes or amendments to their personal details (including name, address, telephone number, and credit/debit card details) as soon as possible.

d) LGE shall not be held responsible for any issues arising from the Customer's failure to comply with Clause 11(c), including failure to provide updated information.





12. LGE'S RIGHTS

The Customer hereby acknowledges and agrees that LGE shall in its absolute discretion be at liberty to sell, transfer, dispose of, assign and/or novate this Contract and/or the Appliance to or in favour of any other party(ies) provided always that such dealings shall not affect this Contract herein save and except where the change of owner in respect of this Contract and/or the Appliance, the other party(ies) shall take over all obligations of LGE hereunder.





13. MISCELLANEOUS

a) This Contract shall be governed by the Laws of Malaysia.

b) Time wherever mentioned shall be deemed to be the essence of this Contract.

c) The Appliance provided to the Customer under the rental scheme shall remain the property of LGE. Upon the expiry of the Rental Period, LGE shall discontinue the free maintenance services and Customer shall continue to use the Appliance without rental payment to LGE. Customer shall have the option in signing new service package Contract with LGE to continue with filter changing and maintenance services, subject to charges being imposed.

d) All other related terms and conditions as outlined in the product user manual and shall apply.

e) No liability shall attach to LGE either in contract or in tort for loss, injury or damage sustained by reason of any defect in the goods whether such defect be intent or apparent on examination and LGE shall not be liable to indemnify the Customer in respect of any claims made against the Customer by a third party for any such loss, injury or damage.

f) This Contract may be signed using electronic signatures. Authorized signatory must be the Director of the company and/or authorised representative supported by a written letter from the Director. The Customer's electronic signature on any of the electronic documents, including this Contract, will bind the Customer to that document the same way as if it had been signed on a paper copy of the document with an ink pen. The Customer shall not contest the validity or enforceability of any electronic document received or electronically signed because the document and signature are in electronic form. The Customer hereby agrees to immediately notify LGE if the Customer receives any electronic document or information that appears to be in error or not intended for Customer.

g) This agreement shall supersede any and all prior written and oral agreements made prior to this Agreement. In executing this Agreement, the Customer is not relying upon any promise, representation, term or statement not embodied within this Agreement. LGE's representatives shall have no right to enter into any settlement or special agreement with the Customer other than as stated in this Agreement. LGE does not practice force sales to its Authorised Agent and it is not a requirement to be LGE Authorised Direct Selling Agent.

h) LGE do not collaborate with any NGO, corporate companies and/or any third parties to provide donations, payment for on behalf and/or partial fees support to End Consumer/Customer. Customer shall bear full responsibility of the purchased Appliance despite it being Outright or Subscription units.

i) Terms and prices mentioned herein may not be applicable and/or vary for Appliances under promotional activity that is conducted from time to time. Such terms will be provided during the said promotional period.

j) LGE reserves the right to change any terms herein and under the Schedule of QR Code from time to time without prior notice.





SECTION A: TERMS APPLICABLE FOR OUTRIGHT PURCHASE OF APPLIANCE





1. PAYMENT CONDITIONS

a) The full payment for the Appliance, as stated in the Sales Order Form, must be made by the Customer to LGE via cash, credit/debit card, or any other payment method approved by LGE. Delivery and installation of the Appliance will only be scheduled once full payment is received.

b) Partial payment is not accepted.





2. MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE OPTION

a) Upon expiry of the Maintenance & Warranty Period, Customer may opt to sign a new service package contract with LGE to continue filter replacements and maintenance services, subject to additional charges.

b) Delivery and installation of the Appliance will only take place once LGE receive the full payment from the Customer.

c) For Services and/or warranty conditions please refer https://www.lg.com/my/ which is subject to review and updated from time to time.

d) Where applicable, the maintenance shall commence from the day the Appliance is installed together with replace or repair any part of the Appliance, which in the opinion of LGE is defective in operation due to faulty material or workmanship (ie. manufacturing defects) with the exceptions of the filters which is subject to LGE scheduled maintenance and any damages caused by improper use or unauthorized services by the Customer. LGE shall provide maintenance services, such as filter replacements and scheduled inspections as stated herein, at a fixed number of times for the Appliance used by the Customer during the term of the Contract. Subscription fees and maintenance period are subject to the promotion applied in the respective month. The Parties acknowledge that the maintenance services and filter replacements may vary from time to time at the sole discretion of LGE and shall depend on the promotional program subscribed by the Customer.

e) LGE reserves the right to accept or reject any Customer order.

f) LGE may sell or assign either absolutely or by way of security any or all of LGE's right under this Contract to any third party and Customer agrees that Customer shall do all things necessary to give effect to such sale or assignment.

g) Upon completion of the purchase (installation) of the Appliance, the Customer shall receive one copy of this Contract.

h) Strictly no Appliance upgrade and/or change of models will be allowed once payment had been made.





SECTION B: TERMS APPLICABLE FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF APPLIANCE





1. TAX

The Monthly Subscription Fee may be adjusted in the event of any change or announcement concerning government taxes or regulatory assessments. Any such adjustment shall correspond solely to the amount of the cost variation, and advance written notice shall be provided to Customer prior to the effective date.





2. SUBSCRIPTION TERMS

A. The Subscription Terms available are as follows. The Customer shall refer to the Sales Order Form for the applicable Subscription Term (Minimum Subscription Period + Extended Period) selected:

Types of Subscription Term as mentioned below .

Subscription Term Minimum Subscription Period Extended Period 3 Years (3+0) 3 years N/A 5 Years (5+0) 5 years N/A 7 Years (7+0) 7 years N/A

Note:

The Contract shall commence on the date the Appliance is installed and/or delivered. It shall follow the Subscription Term as specified above and may be terminated according to Clauses 9 and 10 of the General Terms and Conditions.

B. Customer to refer to Sales Order Form on the applicable LGE reserves the right to charge the Customer for any loss or damage arising out of improper use of the Appliance or for performing unauthorized services on the Appliance. The Customer shall be responsible for settling the full product subscription fees for the entire tenure in the event the Appliance is deemed lost for any reason, including but not limited to natural disasters, theft, or fire.

C. The Appliance remains the property of LGE during the Subscription Period. The Customer shall not under any circumstances attempt to dismantle, repair, undertake maintenance work or replace any filters or parts of the Appliance. The Customer is forbidden from relocating the Appliance without the prior written approval from LGE.





3. PAYMENT AND MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION FEE

A. Installation of the Appliance is subject to LGE having verified the Customer's credibility and any other information provided by the Customer as may be necessary.

B. The Customer hereby agrees that payment shall be by way of direct debit or auto debit of the Customer's credit or debit card or bank accounts or any other mode of payment approved by LGE from time to time and as agreed upon under this Contract. The Customer shall ensure they have sufficient balance in their bank accounts to fulfil the Monthly Subscription Fee payment.

C. LGE shall provide maintenance services, including filter replacements and scheduled inspections, at the fixed frequency stated herein for the Appliance during the term of the Contract. Subscription fees and the applicable maintenance period shall follow the promotion in effect for the relevant month. The Parties acknowledge that the scope, timing, and frequency of maintenance services and filter replacements may vary from time to time at LGE's sole discretion and shall correspond to the promotional program subscribed by the Customer. Should the Customer postpone any maintenance appointment for reasons attributable to the Customer, or delay payment of the Monthly Subscription Fee for more than four (4) months from the scheduled due date, LGE reserves the right to suspend all maintenance services until the Customer has fully remedied the cause of suspension. No extension, compensation, or additional service shall be provided for the period of suspension.

D. In the event of Subscription default in any particular Subscription month ("Subscription Default'), the Subscription fees of "Minimum Subscription Period" will be deemed immediately due and payable by Customer.

In the event there appears to be any outstanding on Subscription payment of more than four (4) months, LGE shall have the absolute right to terminate the maintenance services (CareShip) and repossess the Appliance. Customer shall be liable to settle the full tenure Subscription fees with immediate effect.

If LGE does not receive full payment and/or the Monthly Subscription Fee from the Customer due to insufficient balance in the Customer's bank account on the payment due date, LGE shall have the option to use third party means, which shall include listing the Customer with Credit Reporting Agency, collection agencies and commencing legal proceedings and/or LGE shall be entitled to appropriate a sufficient amount from the Customer's bank account to fulfill the amount due to LGE at a later date. There may be more than one attempt to charge payment to Customer's credit/debit card account to ensure that the Monthly Subscription Fee due to LGE is paid in full.

E. Customer hereby authorises LGE, at any time to process (including but not limited to access, obtain, verify and/or use) any data or information from any source (including but not limited to credit reference agencies, credit reporting agencies (CRA) Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), any credit bureau and/or Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) and such relevant authorities) together with CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd for the purposes of disclosing any such credit information of Customer to LGE in order to allow LGE to process Customer's credit information to determine Customer's credit standing in relation to entering into this Contract.

F. i. If the Customer is a company limited by shares, the Customer shall ensure that the Customer's minimum paid-up capital shall be maintained at a sum no less than the amount equivalent to 24 months Monthly Subscription Fee throughout the Minimum Subscription Period.

ii. In the event that the Customer's paid-up capital is less than the amount specified in paragraph [e.(i)] above and if deemed necessary by LGE, or if otherwise deemed necessary by LGE, the Customer shall simultaneously with the execution of this Contract cause such person(s), usually a director of the Customer to execute and deliver a Letter of Guarantee and Indemnity in favour of LGE pertaining to the Subscription of the Appliance upon such terms and conditions as may be stipulated by or acceptable to LGE and at the costs and expenses of the Customer.

G. Notwithstanding any unforeseeable events beyond the control of either LGE or the Customer, the Customer shall remain liable to pay the Subscription fee in a timely manner. The Customer may, subject to mutual agreement with LGE, elect to extend the Subscription Term and/or Maintenance & Warranty Period.





4. Billing

A. Regardless of the Subscription Commencement Date or expiry or termination date of the Minimum Subscription Period or the Subscription Period, as the case may be, the monthly Subscription fee stated in front page of the Schedule shall be charged in full on a calendar month basis from the month following the Installation Date until the month on which, this Agreement expires or is terminated as stipulated herein.

B. The Customer shall pay each monthly subscription fee within thirty (30) days from the date of invoice. In the event of termination of this Agreement either by LGE or the Customer (duly approved by LGE), all monies owing to LGE shall become due and payable immediately by Customer without dispute.

C. Any dispute regarding billing must be communicated by the Customer to LGE in writing https://www.lg.com/my/support/contact-us/email/ within fourteen (14) days from the date of the relevant invoice failing which, the invoice is deemed to be accepted. Notwithstanding a dispute on the amount in the invoice, the Customer shall remain liable to pay the Subscription fee in a timely manner which is not in dispute.

D. LGE reserves the right to change the mode of billing from time to time without prior notice to the Customer.





5. Non-Payment of Subscription Fee and Recovery Actions

In the event of any payment default by the Customer, LGE shall be entitled, without prejudice to any other rights or remedies available under law or this Agreement, to take the following actions in a progressive manner:

a) LGE shall issue written reminder(s) to the Customer demanding settlement of the outstanding payment; and/or

b) LGE may implement further recovery measures, including but not limited to the suspension and/or blocking of access to the television service. Notification of such suspension may be displayed through a pop-up message on the Customer's television screen; and/or

c) LGE shall be entitled to commence legal proceedings and pursue any other lawful recovery actions deemed necessary to recover the outstanding sum; and/or

d) LGE shall have the absolute discretion to take necessary measures to recover all outstanding subscription fees owed by the Customer, including listing the Customer with a Credit Reporting Agency (CRA), engaging a collection agency and/or commencing legal proceedings.

e) All costs, expenses, and charges incurred by LGE in connection with the recovery process, including but not limited to legal fees, repossession costs, and administrative charges, shall be fully borne by the Customer. LGE further reserves the right to recover from the Customer any remaining balance or shortfall after repossession and/or termination.





6. EARLY TERMINATION FEE

A. In the event the Customer decides to terminate this Contract during the Minimum Subscription Period, the Customer shall pay a termination fee amount equivalent to 100% of the total sum of Monthly Subscription Fee for the remainder of the Subscription Period calculated on a calendar month basis.

B. Early termination by the Customer shall be deemed to be effective upon return of the Appliance. Individual Customers must settle all outstanding Subscription fees and any applicable early termination charges. Corporate Customers must also maintain a minimum paid-up capital equivalent to its respective Subscription option, as stipulated in this Contract.

C. Early termination by the Customer shall be deemed to be effective upon return of Appliance(s) by the Customer to LGE. If Customer fails to return Appliance(s) to LGE, the Agreement shall remain in force and Customer shall continue to pay the Monthly Subscription. Further, Customer shall not be entitled to enter into another Subscription Contract with LGE for a period of four (4) months after the early termination.





7. Ownership transfer

The Appliance shall remain the property of LGE throughout the Subscription Term. Upon full and prompt payment of all subscription fees for the entire Subscription Term, ownership of the Appliance shall automatically transfer from LGE to the Customer at no additional cost.

Any advance prepayment by Customer for the full Subscription Term shall not, at any time during the Subscription Term, confer or be deemed to confer any ownership rights, title, or interest in the Appliance to the Customer. Ownership of the Appliance shall automatically transfer from LGE to the Customer at no additional cost only upon expiry of Subscription Term.

The Customer may thereafter subscribe a new service package contract with LGE for continued filter replacement and maintenance services, subject to applicable charges.