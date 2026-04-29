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Heatwave Campaign

Heatwave Campaign

Exclusive for LG Online Brand Store

Inverter Air Conditioner
from RM1,749


4 May 2026 — 31 July 2026

Smart Cooling. Thoughtfully Designed.

air conditioner features

air conditioner features

***Verified by TUV
**** basic installation only applicable for S3-Q09JAB3P, S3-Q12JAB3P, S3-Q18KAB3A and S3-Q24KLB3A on Online Brand Store

Learn More About Free Basic Installation Here
Heatwave Campaign RAC Chart

Heatwave Campaign RAC Chart

Frenzy Bola Bola Promotion applicable to selected models only.

(4 May 2026 – 31 Jul 2026)

  • 2 Years Extended Warranty
  • TNG e-Wallet Rebate
  • Trade-in Rebate
  • Buy 3 units, get a FREE AeroHit Air Purifier worth RM 1,000; Buy 4 and upgrade to a FREE 360° HIT Air Purifier worth RM 1,900.
  • Get additional 2 years extended warranty for all parts on redemption basis when you purchase eligible models.

Terms & ConditionsRedeem Now