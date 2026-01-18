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PROMOTION(S) TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This Promotion is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein.

PROMOTION A. TOUCH 'n GO eWALLET CREDIT REBATE

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

 

2. Eligible Products are selected LG products as per listed in the leaflet (except LG products under Subscription Scheme). 

 

3. Eligible Gift(s): One (1) time of Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit. 

 

Exclusive Model(s)

Eligible Gift(s) : TNG eWallet Credit

86QNED82ASA.ATS

RM1,500

75QNED82ASA.ATS

RM1,000

65QNED82ASA.ATS

RM1,000

55QNED82ASA.ATS

RM700

86QNED80ASA.ATS

RM1,500

75QNED80ASA.ATS

RM1,000

65QNED80ASA.ATS

RM1,000

55QNED80ASA.ATS

RM700

WT1410NHNE.ABNRPML

RM500

FV1411H3B.ABLREML

RM100

FV1414S3B.ABLREML

RM150

FV1412S3P.APTREML

RM100

A9K-ULTRA.BBBRLML

RM200

PROMOTION B. MIX & MATCH

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

 

2. Eligible Participants who purchase minimum two (2) eligible products listed in the leaflet from different product category under Clause 3 in one (1) invoice during Promotion Period from any of the Participating Retailer as per minimum invoice amount are entitled to redeem the respective Eligible Gift(s):-

Invoice Amount (RM)

Eligible Gift(s)

3,000 - 4,999

RM150 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

5,000 - 6,999

RM250 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

7,000 & Above

RM400 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

 

3. Product Category:

a) Category TV AND together with Audio (Sound Bar) : TV (OLED / QNED / UHD) and Audio (Sound Bar)

(Note: Category (a) MUST be purchase of TV AND Audio together, and NOT either one)

b) Category Washer: WashTower™, Washer Dryer, Front Loader, Top Loader

c) Category Dryer

d) Category Styler

e) Category Refrigerator: InstaView™, Multi Door, Top Freezer, Bottom Freezer, Side-by-Side (SBS)

f) Category Microwave Oven

g) Category Vacuum Cleaner

h) Category Air Conditioner

i) Category Water Purifier

j) Category Air Purifier

 

4. For Category 3(a) purchase of TV must be made together with Audio (Sound Bar) and then pair with other product category to be eligible. Pairing either one (1) TV or Audio with any one (1) eligible products listed in the leaflet from different product category under Clause 3 will not be entitled for the Promotion. Hence the value of the TV or Audio will not be counted in the invoice amount under Clause 2.

 

5. All purchase must be made under one (1) invoice only. Combining separate invoices despite being same purchaser name will not be entitled for the Promotion.

 

6. Pairing products from the same product category, such purchase will not be entitled for this Promotion.

 

7. Eligible Participants are only entitled to one (1) unit of Eligible Gift(s) despite the number of Eligible Products purchased and /or number of entries submitted by the Eligible Participants.

 

8. Eligible Products are selected LG products as per listed in the leaflet (except LG products under Subscription Scheme).

PROMOTION C. TV AND SOUND BAR COMBO REBATE

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

Eligible Gift(s) : TNG eWallet Credit

 

Eligible Model

Type

Purchase of TV and Sound Bar Combo

Any model of the below TV together with Sound Bar

OLEDG5 / OLEDC5 /QNED92ASA / QNED86ASA /

QNED82ASA / QNED80ASA / QNED70ASA

Eligible Gift(s) : TNG eWallet Credit

S95TR

Sound Bar

RM500.00

S80TY

Sound Bar

RM400.00

S70TY

Sound Bar

RM300.00

S60TR

Sound Bar

RM200.00

S40T

Sound Bar

RM100.00

2. All purchase must be made under one (1) invoice only. Combining separate invoices despite being same purchaser name will not be entitled for the Promotion.

 

3. Pairing one (1) TV with two (2) different models of Sound Bar, the Eligible Participants will be rewarded with one (1) Eligible Gift(s) of higher value TNG eWallet Credit only and vice versa.

Eg: Customer Purchase OLED with S95TR & S70TY, reward shall be RM500.00 TNG eWallet Credit only.

 

4. Eligible Participants are only entitled to one (1) unit of Eligible Gift(s) despite the number of Eligible Products purchased and /or number of entries submitted by the Eligible Participants

 

5. Eligible Products are selected LG products as per listed herein and in the leaflet (except LG products under Subscription Scheme).

PROMOTION D. OBJET COLLECTION FRIDGE REBATE

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

 

2. Eligible Model: GR-A24FQSMB, GC-B411FGPF, GC-B459QG9D and GC-B414FGQF

 

Condition

Eligible Gift(s) : TNG eWallet Credit

Purchase any 2 units of Eligible Models

RM300

Purchase any 3 units Eligible Models

RM500

Purchase any 4 units and above of Eligible Models

RM1,000

Eg: Customer purchase 3 units – Customer will only entitled for RM500 TNG eWallet Credit

Customer purchase 5 units – Customer will only entitled for RM1,000 TNG eWallet Credit and not combine the overall entitlement

 

 

3. All purchase must be made under one (1) invoice only. Combining separate invoices despite being same purchaser name will not be entitled for the Promotion

 

4. Eligible Participants are only entitled to one (1) unit of Eligible Gift(s) despite the number of Eligible Products purchased and /or number of entries submitted by the Eligible Participants.

 

5. Eligible Products are selected LG products as per listed herein and in the leaflet (except LG products under Subscription Scheme).

PROMOTION E. TRADE IN

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

 

Condition

Eligible Gift(s) : TNG eWallet Credit

Trade in any old air conditioner and purchase any Eligible Models below

S3-Q090A1DA OR S3-Q120A1DA OR S3-Q181L1DA OR S3-Q24121DA OR S3-Q09JARPA OR S3-Q12JARPA OR S3-Q18KLRPA OR S3-Q24K2RPA 

RM100

Trade in any old air conditioner and purchase any Eligible Models below

S3-Q09JAPPA OR S3-Q12JAPPA OR S3-Q18KLPPA OR S3-Q24K2PPA OR S3-Q09JAYPP OR S3-Q12JAYPP OR S3-Q18KAYPA OR S3-Q24KLYPA

RM80

 

2. Eligible Participants are required to attach with photo of the serial number on of the existing product of any other brands including LG.

 

3. Eligible Participants shall be responsible for disposing of the existing product at their own cost. 

 

4. Eligible Participants are only entitled to one (1) unit of Eligible Gift(s) despite the number of Eligible Products purchased and /or number of entries submitted by the Eligible Participants.

 

5. Eligible Products are selected LG products as per listed herein and in the leaflet (except LG products under Subscription Scheme).

PROMOTION F. POST AND WIN CONTEST

1. Contest Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 30th June 2026 [23.59PM].

 

2. How to Participate:

a. Purchase any LG products from 4th May 2026 – 30th June 2026

b. Like & Follow LG Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

c. Capture a creative photo of yourself with your LG products and post on Facebook or Instagram.

d. Tell us how LG products can elevate your bola-bola viewing experience.

e. Tag @LGMalaysia, include hashtag #LGFrenzyBolaBola and set post to public view before posting.

f. Visit www.lg.com/my/contest/frenzybolabola/ and complete the submission form with all the required details

(*Failure to fill in and submit the online form will render your posting to be void and null.)

g. Each Participant is only allowed to submit ONE (1) entry only.

h. The most creative posting with caption will stand a chance to be selected as winner.

 

3. Eligible Gift:

One (1) unit of LG 100” AI TV (limited to 1 winner only)

 

4. Winner Announcement:

Shall be made via LG Official Facebook page and notified through email of Eligible Participant who is selected as winner.

 

5. Winner selection is subject to Eligible Participant who fulfil all the above criteria mentioned under Clause 2 and the terms herein.

 

6. All other posting or entries received after 30th June 2026 [23:59] will be considered as null and void.

 

7. Delivery of the Eligible Gift will be made available July 2026 onwards.

 

8. Copyright of all images/photos/videos submitted to this Contest remains with the Eligible Participants. However, by participating in this Contest, Eligible Participants agree to grant LGE a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, license to use, reproduce, copy, publicly display, sublicense, modify and fully exploit any photo submitted.

 

9. Each Eligible Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Contest.

 

10. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X page and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

PROMOTION G. FREE GIFTS

1. Promotion Period starts from 4th May 2026 – 31st July 2026 [23.59PM].

Eligible Models

Eligible Gift(s)

TV: OLEDG5 OR OLEDC5 OR OLEDB5 Series

Washer: LG WashTower™

Refrigerator: LG InstaView™

Air Conditioner: LG DUAL COOL™ AI Air OR

LG ARTCOOL™

Water Purifier

One (1) unit of Complimentary Limited Edition LG Plushie Blind Box

Limited to 2,000 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Total Six (6) designs available are assorted and will be allocated at random by LGE. Customer is not allowed to choose the design.

TV:

OLEDG5 OR OLEDC5 Series

*excluded 48”

One (1) year of Extended Warranty with any purchase of selected LG OLED AI TV

Extended warranty will be activated immediately upon expiry of standard warranty of Two (2) years

 

Washer:

WT2520NHBA OR

WT2116SHB

Additional RM500 TNG eWallet Credit by submitting product review on lg.com/my with any purchase of LG WashTower™

Limited to 200 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Washer:

WT1410NHEG OR

WT1410NHEE OR

WT1410NHNE

Additional RM200 TNG eWallet Credit by submitting product review on lg.com/my with any purchase of LG WashTower™

Limited to 400 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Washer:

WT2520NHBA OR

WT2116SHB OR

WT1410NHEG OR

WT1410NHEE OR

WT1410NHNE

Stand a chance to win One (1) pair of Travel Voucher to Korea.

Limited to 1 winner only.

Winner will be selected randomly on any purchase of selected washer.

The winner will be announced September 2026 onwards.

Microwave Oven:

MJ3965BGS

One (1) unit of Complimentary Glasslock Food Container 3pcs Set (Rectangular) worth RM249

Limited to 400 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Microwave Oven:

MH8265CPW

One (1) unit of Complimentary Glasslock Food Container 3pcs Set (Square) worth RM189

Limited to 400 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Vacuum:

A9T-MAX OR A9T-CORE

One (1) unit of Complimentary Bedding Power Punch + Dust Storage Bags (3 Pack) worth RM350 OR LG PuriCare™ AeroHit (AS35GGW10)* worth RM1,000 per purchase.

Limited to 200 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Vacuum:

A9K-MAX

One (1) unit of Complimentary Bedding Power Punch worth RM200 per purchase.

Limited to 200 units only. First come, first served basis. While stocks last.

Air Conditioner:

Inverter models

Two (2) years of Extended Warranty with any purchase of selected LG Air Conditioner Inverter models.

Extended warranty will be activated immediately upon expiry of standard warranty of One (1) year

 

Air Conditioner:

Inverter models

 One (1) unit of Complimentary LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (AS35GGW10) worth RM1,000 with any purchase of 3 units

Air Conditioner:

Inverter models

 One (1) unit of Complimentary LG PuriCare™ 360° HIT Air Purifier (AS60GHCG0) worth RM1,900 with any purchase of 4 units and above

*This Promotion is NOT applicable for Eligible Products purchased from Harvey Norman (Elitetrax Marketing Sdn. Bhd.)

 


One (1) pair of Travel Voucher to Korea

Terms & Conditions for Travel Voucher

Booking period: September 2026 - November 2026

Travel Period: September 2026 - February 2027

• The original copy of the Travel Voucher must be presented or indicated before making reservation, otherwise

the voucher is null and void.

• Confirmation of travel is subject to availability of seats of designated carriers and hotels.

• This voucher is valid for one time reservation and no partial redemption is allowed.

• This voucher is not exchangeable for cash, not refundable and not transferrable to others.

• Reservation must be made at least 30 days prior to your departure date.

• Service fee is applicable should a third party package is purchased.

• The travelers can modify the booking, subject to a surcharge

• Further terms and conditions stated on voucher shall apply.

General Terms and Conditions on Participation

1. Eligible Products: as per stated above in each respective Promotion type.

 

2. Eligible Gift(s): as per respective Promotion above.

 

3. Eligible Entries: All eligible entries for Promotions above must be submitted via www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-frenzybolabola-2026/ within the due date of 31st August 2026 [23.59PM] from the Promotion Period. All other entries received after 31st August 2026 [23.59PM] will be considered null and void.

 

4. Redemption is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the redemption item will be made available September 2026 onwards.

 

5. Eligible Participants: This Promotion is open to legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the official receipt of purchase of an Eligible Product(s) from any Participating Retailer(s) during the Promotion Period and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted Redemption Form together with a duplicate copy of the Product Receipt in accordance with the instruction hereto, except the employees and their immediate families of LGE, participating LGE authorized retailers and partner agencies. For the avoidance of doubt, the event is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants.

Eligible Participants for LG PuriCare Products: Customers who successfully purchase any of the Eligible Products by signing the outright and/or rental contract during Promotion Period and to which outright and/or rental scheme had been approved by LGE. Customer must have had the Eligible Products installed within the due date given above. Copy of Outright/Rental Contract is needed to participate.

 

6. All forms will only be deemed eligible when the participant details are complete in the form. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the redemption form submitted to us.

 

7. Eligible Participants are not allowed to edit or revise the details provided in the redemption form once the form is submitted. If Eligible Participants change the contact number given in the submission form which result the Eligible Gift(s) credited to other individual, LGE reserves the right to reject the appeal and to reimburse the Eligible Gift(s) to that particular Eligible Participants.

 

8. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

 

9. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

 

10. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

 

11. Participating retailers: LGE authorized retailers in East and West Malaysia only.

 

12. LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to participants. The Eligible Gift(s) shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 60 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and email address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet rebate and/or credit may be released in multiple stages subject to review, verification and approval of LGE.

 

13. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for all the Eligible Gift(s). LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift(s) is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift(s) offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

 

14. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

 

15. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

 

16. LGE reserves the right to reject any winner submission and/or deny the Customer’s entitlement to the Eligible Gift(s) under the following circumstances:-

a) If there is any discrepancy in the value of the Eligible Gift(s) compared to what is stated in these Terms & Conditions;

b) If the Product(s) were received as a replacement unit and/or gift and/or through an insurance claim; or in any situation where the Customer did not pay the full purchase price of the Product;

c) If there is any theft, unauthorized access or third-party interference with the Product(s) and/or if the Product(s) have been returned and are no longer in the Customer's possession;

d) If any claim or Eligible Gift(s) is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether before or after receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond LGE’s reasonable control.

e) If any purchase made through non-participating retailers, or with an invoice or sales order indicating that Eligible Gift(s) do not apply

 

17. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

 

18. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

 

19. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

 

20. Eligible Participants can keep track on their submission and Eligible Gift(s) status and details from LGE rewards self-tracking site: https://lgrewards.lgecrm.com.my/lgrewards/tracker

 

21. The Eligible Gift(s) shall be delivered by a third-party service provider based on the delivery address provided by the participants in the submission form. Participants are responsible for ensuring that the delivery details provided are accurate and complete. Once the Eligible Gift(s) has been duly dispatched, LGE shall not be liable for any delay, loss, damage, non-delivery, or misdelivery arising from incorrect or incomplete address details, or from the acts or omissions of the third-party service provider, or circumstances beyond LGE’s reasonable control.

 

22. LGE shall not be obliged to replace or re-deliver any Eligible Gift(s) once dispatch has been completed.

 

23. Successful participants will be notified via text OR email by LGE’s appointed agency. If the Eligible Participants cannot be reached within Seven (7) days OR after Three (3) reminders sent from the date of notification, through the contact information provided at the time of entry, the Eligible Gift(s) for that particular Eligible Participants shall be forfeited. No appeal will be entertained.

 

24. All entries must be attached with Sales Order with Original Invoice OR Sales Order with Original Purchase Receipt ONLY, together with photo of the serial number on the product (not the packaging). LGE reserves the right to request any supporting documents from Participants for verification purpose.

 

25. Photocopies of redemption form are not allowed and all the redemption must be submitted through the online portal only.

 

26. Proof of mailing, faxing or delivering (in any manner) other than online submission of the redemption form to LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd does not represent proof that LGE has received such items.

 

27. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

 

28. Each participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Promotion; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Promotion.

 

29. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

 

30. The Eligible Gift(s) will be forfeited if winner fails to be contacted. The Eligible Gift(s) will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damaged and stolen after it has been delivered by LGE. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or postal address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the Eligible Gifts(s) not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions. Self-collection on the purchased dealers or warehouse and delivery to promoters are not allowed.

 

31. If LGE subsequently discovers that any winner or recipient was in fact not eligible to participate in the Promotion, LGE shall reserve the right to reclaim the Eligible Gift(s), if already claimed by the supposed winner or recipient and dispose of the said Eligible Gift(s) in such manner and to such charitable organizations as LGE deems fit or in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

 

32. LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Promotion Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Promotion, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.

 

33. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

 

34. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift(s) or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

 

35. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

 

36. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

 

IMPORTANT:

a) This Promotion is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, vouchers or discounts.

b) This Promotion cannot be combined with any other ongoing Promotion and/or Contest for the eligible gift. Customers may participate in only one promotion, even if the eligible products are similar.

c) Other terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.lg.com/my/promotions/frenzybolabola-2026-terms/ for LGE’s Promotion Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree with any of these terms and conditions for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.